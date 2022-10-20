Most kitchens and pantries could benefit from more space and better organization. In many cases, built-in shelves and drawers offer an ideal space-saving solution for a crowded closet because they allow for more room, greater visibility, and easier access to items. Many homeowners have also discovered that changing the closet doors can enhance the use of closet space. Sliding doors will not only give more usable floor space compared to traditional swinging doors, but also the door design can have an impact on the rest of the room.

