EVBox and EV Charge Solutions Announce New Distribution Agreement in North America
Distribution throughout the U.S. and Canada will be provided by EV Charge Solutions, the leading EVSE specialized distributor in North America. “Our new distribution partnership with EVBox is an ideal fit with our business model of one stop shopping for Electrical Contractors”, says Mike Moser, EV Charge Solutions’ president. “In addition to warehousing and fulfillment services, our logistics and service teams provide the turn-key solution EVBox was looking for.”
Neolith Opens Florida Distribution Center and Showroom
Neolith celebrated the official opening of its Florida distribution center and unique living spaces showroom, with more than 350 international designers, architects, top representatives from the community and brand lovers. The guests had the opportunity to witness firsthand the high-end design and architectural solutions presented to inspire the creation of unique spaces indoor and outdoor, hospitality and commercial environments.
Decking Now Is Available in a Soft Greige
MoistureShield, a signature composite decking brand at Oldcastle APG, introduces new Catalina to its Meridian capped composite decking line, a soft “greige” shade reminiscent of aged shiplap, to easily match today’s architectural styles. Greige is a combination of gray and beige, which has become popular in recent years for interiors and named a color of the year by leading decor brands.
Network Video Recorders Offer Higher Resolution and Expansive Imaging
Hikvision, a world-leading manufacturer and supplier of security products and solutions that deliver the ideal combination of high performance and extreme value, introduces New Hikvision 8K NVR (Network Video Recorders), representing a comprehensive product upgrade to deliver high resolutions with sharp imaging in expansive areas. These M-Series NVRs can access, store, transfer, decode, and output true 8K video or dual-4K output for maximum image detail using the most advanced security camera systems, or decode a variety of channel configurations up to 32 channels at 1080p for extreme versatility.
Replace Traditional Swing Closet Door with Sliding Door
Most kitchens and pantries could benefit from more space and better organization. In many cases, built-in shelves and drawers offer an ideal space-saving solution for a crowded closet because they allow for more room, greater visibility, and easier access to items. Many homeowners have also discovered that changing the closet doors can enhance the use of closet space. Sliding doors will not only give more usable floor space compared to traditional swinging doors, but also the door design can have an impact on the rest of the room.
