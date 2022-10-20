ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

rsvplive.ie

Inside RTE star Mairead Ronan’s modern family house after incredible renovation

Mairead Ronan may be known for her impeccable style, but she also has a brilliant eye for interior design. The Ireland’s Fittest Family host spent months renovating her dream family home, before she moved into the property with her family. She chose the perfect mix between sophistication and modern,...
rsvplive.ie

Lucy Kennedy and brave Irish Traveller women get widespread praise for their honesty

Lucy Kennedy has received widespread praise for shining a light on Traveller women in Ireland and their way of life. In the latest instalment of Lucy Investigates on Virgin Media, the presenter explored the vital role that Traveller women play in their community. She learned all about female empowerment, breaking...
rsvplive.ie

Charlie Bird regrets he ‘disappointed’ his parents after failing leaving cert

Charlie Bird is reflecting on his life as he continues to face the realities of a terminal MS diagnosis. The RTE legend says his illness has forced him to look back on the highs and lows of his personal life and career, including the death of his parents, who sadly both passed away before he achieved professional success.
rsvplive.ie

Ask Jennifer: Should I try and stop my son's new relationship?

A few months back, our really good couple friends of 18 years had an enormous windfall from an unexpected inheritance. It’s not lottery jackpot size but it’s huge, and big enough that neither of them needs ever work again if they choose. They’ve tried to keep it quiet...
rsvplive.ie

Emmerdale star Fiona Wade quits role as Priya Sharma after 11 years

Fiona Wade has quit Emmerdale after 11 years. The soap star has played the role of Priya Sharma since 2011 but will be filming her final scenes in the coming months. An ITV spokesperson has confirmed the news to Digital Spy, however no details of Priya's exit storyline have been revealed.
rsvplive.ie

Dancing with the Stars' Brian Redmond ditches trademark glasses after eye surgery

Dancing with the Stars judge Brian Redmond has ditched trademark glasses after getting eye surgery. The TV villain underwent lens replacement surgery after becoming reliant on wearing glasses over the last 12 years. It involved removing the natural lens and replacing it with a premium artificial lens (also called an IOL) tailored to a person’s prescription and visual needs.
rsvplive.ie

Mary Kennedy says 'lovely' relationship with partner Tom took her by surprise

Mary Kennedy is embarking on a new chapter in her life, having recently moved into a new home after selling her beloved family home of 20 years. Following the breakdown of her marriage to Ronan Foster, Mary began dating her partner Tom more than three years ago after they were introduced by a mutual friend.
rsvplive.ie

Nicky Byrne's daughter Gia turns nine as family celebrates her birthday at home

Nicky Byrne was a proud dad this weekend as his daughter Gia turned nine years old. The Westlife star and his wife Georgina, who are also parents to teenage twins Rocco and Jay, threw their youngest child a Halloween themed party at their Malahide home. Nicky took to Instagram to...

