Sean O'Rourke set for a new RTE job in big return - he also opens up about being a grandfather
Sean O’Rourke is set to present a new podcast series for RTÉ. This comes two and a half years after he was forced to retire from his mid-morning Radio 1 show due to him turning 65. He then officially parted ways with the national broadcaster in the wake...
Inside RTE star Mairead Ronan’s modern family house after incredible renovation
Mairead Ronan may be known for her impeccable style, but she also has a brilliant eye for interior design. The Ireland’s Fittest Family host spent months renovating her dream family home, before she moved into the property with her family. She chose the perfect mix between sophistication and modern,...
Dermot Bannon hits back at claims he always goes over budget - he was even shouted at in the street
A new series of Dermot Bannon’s Incredible Homes kicked off on RTÉ1 on Sunday October 16th at 9.30pm, and came back with a bang. Ireland's most well known architect chatted to RSVP Magazine about his experiences filming the series - and how it hasn't always been his fault when a project has gone over-budget.
Rory McIlroy sweetly describes how fatherhood has changed him & made him appreciate his own parents more
World champion golfer Rory McIlroy has opened up about his his life has changed since becoming a father. The pro-golfer has been married to American Erica Stoll for four years and the couple share a daughter called Poppy. The Moneyreagh, County Down native was speaking to the media as he...
Ireland AM presenter Ger Treacy and husband Bernard O'Toole celebrate daughter Kitty's christening
Ireland AM sports presenter Ger Treacy is celebrating this weekend as she and husband Bernard O'Toole mark a major milestone in their daughter Kitty's life - her christening. The couple took to Instagram to share a selection of lovely family photos of the event. They celebrated in style, having a...
Hector Ó hEochagáin was 'recovering for three days' after Laurita Blewitt's wedding to Joe Brolly
Hector Ó hEochagáin has lifted the lid on his good friend Laurita Blewitt's Mayo wedding. Podcaster Laurita tied the knot with sports commentator Joe Brolly in an intimate ceremony of 100 family and friends at the Ice House Hotel in Ballina during the summer. She is well known...
Lucy Kennedy and brave Irish Traveller women get widespread praise for their honesty
Lucy Kennedy has received widespread praise for shining a light on Traveller women in Ireland and their way of life. In the latest instalment of Lucy Investigates on Virgin Media, the presenter explored the vital role that Traveller women play in their community. She learned all about female empowerment, breaking...
Fair City star Adam Weafer was accosted by a lady in public - and his nanny gave out to him
Fair City star Adam Weafer was accosted by a woman after his portrayal of the evil Cian Howley on the show. The actor opened up about the bad experiences of playing a TV villain but he understands that the negativity means he is doing something right. His grandmother used to...
Charlie Bird regrets he ‘disappointed’ his parents after failing leaving cert
Charlie Bird is reflecting on his life as he continues to face the realities of a terminal MS diagnosis. The RTE legend says his illness has forced him to look back on the highs and lows of his personal life and career, including the death of his parents, who sadly both passed away before he achieved professional success.
Ask Jennifer: Should I try and stop my son's new relationship?
A few months back, our really good couple friends of 18 years had an enormous windfall from an unexpected inheritance. It’s not lottery jackpot size but it’s huge, and big enough that neither of them needs ever work again if they choose. They’ve tried to keep it quiet...
Emmerdale star Fiona Wade quits role as Priya Sharma after 11 years
Fiona Wade has quit Emmerdale after 11 years. The soap star has played the role of Priya Sharma since 2011 but will be filming her final scenes in the coming months. An ITV spokesperson has confirmed the news to Digital Spy, however no details of Priya's exit storyline have been revealed.
Father Ted star Pauline McLynn pays tribute after beloved mum Sheila passes away
Father Ted star Pauline McLynn has paid tribute to her mother Sheila, who passed away yesterday. The much loved Irish actress, famed for her role as Mrs Doyle on the iconic Channel 4 comedy, took to Twitter to share the sad news that her beloved mum had died. She wrote:...
Dancing with the Stars' Brian Redmond ditches trademark glasses after eye surgery
Dancing with the Stars judge Brian Redmond has ditched trademark glasses after getting eye surgery. The TV villain underwent lens replacement surgery after becoming reliant on wearing glasses over the last 12 years. It involved removing the natural lens and replacing it with a premium artificial lens (also called an IOL) tailored to a person’s prescription and visual needs.
Kilkenny hurler TJ Reid and wife Niamh De Brun step out for wedding as Niamh flaunts growing bump
Kilkenny hurler TJ Reid and his wife Niamh De Brún stepped out for wedding this weekend. Niamh flaunted her growing bump as she wowed in an eye-catching red dress. The couple, who got married in November 2021, enjoyed a family celebration just weeks ahead of them welcoming their first child together.
Lucy Kennedy felt guilty she couldn’t splash out on kids after leaving job: 'I didn’t have the money'
Lucy Kennedy felt guilty that she couldn’t splash out on her three kids because she didn’t have the money. The broadcaster stepped back from TV for 18 months to focus on family life after her exit from The Six O'Clock Show. She admitted it is hard being away...
Mary Kennedy says 'lovely' relationship with partner Tom took her by surprise
Mary Kennedy is embarking on a new chapter in her life, having recently moved into a new home after selling her beloved family home of 20 years. Following the breakdown of her marriage to Ronan Foster, Mary began dating her partner Tom more than three years ago after they were introduced by a mutual friend.
Inside Daithi O’Se’s Galway cottage renovation as RTE star reaches major milestone
Daithi O’Se showed off his Galway cottage renovation as he reached a major milestone. The RTE star has spent the past three months working away at the property with the plan to “bring it back to life”. He previously shared that the 1800s house had been left...
Rachel Allen never stops worrying about her three children - 'It's like juggling glass balls'
Rachel Allen never stops worrying about her three children. The celebrity chef received a lot of support from strangers, contacting her through email and letters, in the wake of her eldest son Joshua's troubles. For the mother-of-three, she needs to retreats when things go wrong and she is stressed. Opening...
This Morning with Phillip and Holly pulled off air on Virgin Media today in schedule shake-up
This Morning has been taken off air today and replaced on Virgin Media's schedule. The popular daytime show, hosted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, usually airs weekday mornings from 10am on Virgin Media One - the same time as ITV in the UK. However, fans won't be greeted by...
Nicky Byrne's daughter Gia turns nine as family celebrates her birthday at home
Nicky Byrne was a proud dad this weekend as his daughter Gia turned nine years old. The Westlife star and his wife Georgina, who are also parents to teenage twins Rocco and Jay, threw their youngest child a Halloween themed party at their Malahide home. Nicky took to Instagram to...
