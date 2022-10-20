Read full article on original website
Attention: All Artist with a heart for the City. Dayton, Ohio is looking for artists to create a Memorial.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Who The Hell Is To Blame For Sky High Grocery Bills?DONNA STERLINGDayton, OH
Biggby Coffee, a new location coming to Huber Heights, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Huber Heights, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Hair Raising Haunts In The Miami Valley This Halloween!DONNA STERLINGPiqua, OH
Sidney Daily News
Fun day at Jackson Center
Jackson Center Local School District students were surprised Monday. After attending classes in the morning, the students were told they were having a fun day for the rest of the day. “At about noon today (Monday), we are canceling afternoon classes and providing fun activities for our kids for the rest of the afternoon,” said Superintendent Bill Reichert. “Music will be playing and Kona Ice will be provided to all the kids. This day is a recognition for the kids doing so well on last year’s state report card. 24/25 stars was something to be proud of for sure.”
Sidney Daily News
Community calendar
• The Al-Anon Lunch Bunch AFG will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Those attending may park behind the church and meet in room 306. • The Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library, 116...
Sidney Daily News
Sidney Municipal Court
SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of September 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Roger L. Gross Jr., 57, of Sidney, was charged with no operator’s license, $361 fine. Austin Douglas Smith, 23, of Ann Arbor, Michigan,...
Sidney Daily News
Welcome to the Wall of Honor
Fort Loramie Schools inducted two new members into its Wall of Honor Sunday afternoon. Evelyn Bensman, who accepted the honor on behalf of her late husband, Don, and Gary Bensman were welcomed by family and community members during the ceremony.
Sidney Daily News
Trick or treat at the YMCA
Dakota Guillozet (6) admires the treats at the YMCA Trick or Treat Day 10/22/2022. She is the daughter of Logan and Chelsey Guillozet of Piqua. Zendaya Williams, 6, receives a temporary tattoo from Nona Hill at the YMCA Trick or Treat Day Saturday. Zendaya is the daughter of Maurice and Stephanie Williams, of Sidney.
Sidney Daily News
Mental Health Matters
Organizers Laynee Shields and Kendall Hilbun welcome everyone and explain the schedule of events to the Mental Health Matters Health Fair Saturday afternoon. Laynee is the 14-year-old daughter of Misty and David. Kendall is the 14-year-old daughter of Jessica and Mark. Julie Rose, coordinator of Prevention, Education and Training, right,...
Sidney Daily News
Spirit EMS record
Oct. 16-22 According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS responded to nine emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch center. That’s two less than the week prior. Four of the nine calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie...
Sidney Daily News
Library book sale underway
SIDNEY — The Amos Memorial Public Library is holding its semi-annual sale of surplus items through Oct. 29. The sale continue during regular library hours through 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. The library is located at 230 E. North St. in Sidney. “We will have a large amount...
Sidney Daily News
Senior Center to host Trunk or Treat
SIDNEY — The Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County, 304 S. West Ave., will be having their first Trunk or Treat event on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 2 – 4 p.m. If you would like to have a parking spot to hand out candy contact the Senior Center at 937-492-5266. There is no cost to participate, just bring your own candy to hand out. If you would like to decorate your trunk or dress up in costume, feel free to do so.
Sidney Daily News
Botkins tournament action
The Botkins Trojans girls soccer team was the No. 7 seed in the Dayton Division III sectional and lost to No. 15 Dayton Christian 3-0 Saturday. Botkins finishes the season 10-3-3 overall. Dayton Christian will face Anna, the No. 9 seed, in a district semifinal on Tuesday in Bellefontaine. Delaney Manger of Botkins dives for the ball to prevent a goal from Dayton Christian.
Sidney Daily News
Thanks for the community support
It has been an annual tradition for the Fort Loramie Community Service Club to partner with Fort Loramie Schools to organize a food drive for the benefit of the St. Vincent DePaul Food Pantry at St. Michael’s Catholic Church. This year a food drive was held the week of Oct. 10.
Sidney Daily News
ODOT seeking public comments
SIDNEY — The Ohio Department of Transportation District 7 is seeking public comments regarding the following project:. • Bridge Maintenance Project in Four Counties, PID 115329 – ODOT proposes to undertake bridge maintenance activities on four bridge systems in Clark, Logan, Miami and Shelby Counties. The project is necessary to address deterioration of the bridges and extend their lifespan. The project is expected to occur in Spring/summer 2024.
Sidney Daily News
Pave your way through CARSTAR corn maze
SIDNEY – Fall is in full swing at the VanDenmark Farm in Sidney, featuring family-friendly activities such as hayrides, bonfires, a corn maze and more. This year, the ever-changing Lost Land Corn Maze has a theme that is sure to drive the community through many twists and turns. The maze features a larger-than-life Frankenstein, as well as the well-known locally owned auto body repair business, CARSTAR.
Sidney Daily News
UW partners promote health, well being
SIDNEY — Providing accountability and ensuring the community’s dollars are impacting Shelby County’s greatest needs is what the allocation process is all about for the Shelby County United Way. Every year the process in which five allocation teams consisting of over forty people including Board Members, Company, and Community Volunteers conduct agency reviews. The teams are comprised of 5 Impact Areas, two of which are “Promoting Health & Well Being” and “Community Initiatives”. The recommended allocation amounts are presented before the United Way Board of Trustees for final approval.
Sidney Daily News
November is National Adoption Awareness Month
SIDNEY — The month of November is National Adoption Awareness Month and it is a time to recognize the importance of adoption in the lives of parents and children, said Judge Jeff Beigel of the Shelby County Probate & Juvenile Court. The local court oversees an average of 27...
Sidney Daily News
City record
-1:53 a.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 1000 block of Tully Drive. -8:05 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 1000 block of Garfield Avenue. -7:41 p.m.: warrant. David Joshua Hecker, 47, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant. -5:05...
Sidney Daily News
City Council hears updates, meets new sergeant, passes legislation
SIDNEY – The Sidney City Council was introduced to the new police sergeant, heard the street levy update, adopted and was introduced to ordinances and resolutions, and discussed the rental registration program at a meeting on Oct. 24. The council adopted an ordinance that assessed the cost of weed...
Sidney Daily News
PAC’s Inaugural Bourbon Affair set for Nov. 5
PIQUA — Explore your bourbon and wine palate at Piqua Arts Council’s inaugural Bourbon Affair. With rare and barrel picked bourbons, high-class wines and a five-course tasting menu, this tasting event promises a great evening out at Piqua’s newest event venue, The Gallery Venue & Event Center. In addition to bourbon and wine tasting plus an elegant menu from Rich Taste Catering, PAC has invited Viva La Strings, a local chamber string quartet, to provide live entertainment throughout the evening. Finally, the Arts Council will host a large silent auction featuring extremely hard to find bourbons, local sporting event tickets including the Dayton Dragons and Cincinnati Reds, performing arts and concert opportunities such as the Arbogast Performing Arts Center, Dayton Live and more and an abundance of exclusive items donated by local businesses.
Sidney Daily News
Vote for Face of Horror
SIDNEY — Nathan Barnes, 36, is a Sidney native that has been competing in the first ever national Face of Horror competition. The Face of Horror contest is hosted by award-winning filmmaker Jim Vendiola and sponsored by Buffalo Bill’s House, the filming location of “The Silence of the Lambs.” One winner will win $13,000, a walk-on role in an independent film, a two-night stay at Buffalo Bill’s House and a photo shoot with Kane Hodder, who portrays Jason Voorhees in “Friday the 13th,” in Rue Morgue Magazine.
Sidney Daily News
CareFlight transports West Milton man
SIDNEY — A West Milton man was taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital Saturday morning after a rollover crash on northbound Interstate 75 in Shelby County. According to a press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) Piqua Post, the single-vehicle personal injury crash occurred on I-75 north between Sidney and Anna in Franklin Township at approximately 10:48 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.
