Chaska, MN

fox9.com

Once-troubled building in Brooklyn Park to become youth empowerment center

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - An intersection in Brooklyn Park that's long been a hotspot for crime is getting new life. For more than a year, the violence intervention group Minnesota Acts Now has been patrolling the intersection of 63rd and Zane without guns, forming connections with community members and working to make the area safer.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
fox9.com

Edina teen who started construction company gets license revoked

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An industrious teen that impressed many, including FOX 9, by starting his own construction company when he was only 16 has now had his contractor's license revoked. Caden Fritz, who started Fritz Construction, had his license revoked last week by the Minnesota Commissioner of Labor and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Lakeville man dies after I-35W crash in Burnsville

BURNSVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man from Lakeville, Minnesota lost his life on Sunday after a wreck along I-35W in Burnsville. Minnesota State Patrol responded around 4:30 p.m. for the wreck in the southbound lanes of I-35W between Burnsville Parkway and McAndrews Road. According to investigators, it appears a...
BURNSVILLE, MN
fox9.com

Hennepin Sheriff David Hutchinson takes on critics, media and DFL

(FOX 9) - In a candid podcast interview last week, Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson talked broadly about his drunk driving crash, allegations he created a hostile work environment, DFL politics and the mental health of law enforcement. "I think the DFL has changed. I’ve changed my perspective. A lot...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Roseville homicide suspect in custody; shelter-in-place order canceled

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 17-year-old suspect is in custody, one family member is dead, and four others are hurt, according to the Roseville Police Department. Police say they received a call of an assault in progress on the 100 block of Ryan Avenue West around 10:23 a.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived at the scene they found one person dead, two with serious injuries, and two more victims with minor injuries. The suspect, related to all the victims, had fled the house.
ROSEVILLE, MN
fox9.com

3-year-old toddler expected to survive after Minneapolis shooting

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police said they are investigating a shooting that injured a toddler on Saturday night. Officers responded to reports of shots fired just after 10 p.m. on the 2200 block of Fifth Avenue North. Police found the 3-year-old girl inside the home with a non-life-threatening...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

University of Minnesota reaches tentative agreement with service workers

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A tentative agreement is in place between the University of Minnesota and a union representing hundreds of service workers at the university, who were set to go on strike this week. According to Teamsters Local 320, which represents about 1,500 service workers on Twin Cities and...
DULUTH, MN
fox9.com

Driver pleads guilty to killing Minneapolis protester in 2021

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The man accused of driving a car into a group of protesters, killing one, in Minneapolis in June 2021 has pleaded guilty. Nicholas Kraus, who was scheduled to go to trial on Monday, is charged with second-degree murder for the crash that killed 31-year-old Deonna Marie and injured three others on June 13, 2021. Instead, Kraus pleaded guilty on Monday to two of the three charges against him: second-degree murder and second-degree assault. A third charge of second-degree assault was dropped.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Thao, Kueng set to face state trial in George Floyd's murder starting Monday

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The final two Minneapolis police officers facing state charges in the murder of George Floyd are set to face trial starting this week. Jury selection is set to get underway on Monday in the trial for Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng. Both men are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter for Floyd's killing in May 2020.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

