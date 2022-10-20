Read full article on original website
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - An intersection in Brooklyn Park that's long been a hotspot for crime is getting new life. For more than a year, the violence intervention group Minnesota Acts Now has been patrolling the intersection of 63rd and Zane without guns, forming connections with community members and working to make the area safer.
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Some people have skeletons in their closet. Brian Carr has them all over his front yard. "One thing I like about Halloween is you really have an opportunity to flex some creative muscle," said Carr. "A lot of people will stop and say thank you for...
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An industrious teen that impressed many, including FOX 9, by starting his own construction company when he was only 16 has now had his contractor's license revoked. Caden Fritz, who started Fritz Construction, had his license revoked last week by the Minnesota Commissioner of Labor and...
Minneapolis woman who survived horrific car crash meets crew who saved her life. Anya Magnuson is a fighter. The young Minneapolis woman has not only overcame a rare form of cancer, but Monday she visited with the crew who saved her life after she suffered a traumatic brain injury after being hit by a vehicle in Uptown a year ago.
BURNSVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man from Lakeville, Minnesota lost his life on Sunday after a wreck along I-35W in Burnsville. Minnesota State Patrol responded around 4:30 p.m. for the wreck in the southbound lanes of I-35W between Burnsville Parkway and McAndrews Road. According to investigators, it appears a...
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - University of Minnesota Regent Steve Sviggum has resigned his position as vice chair of the Board of Regents, effective immediately. Sviggum came under fire for his recent comments suggesting the University of Minnesota, Morris's falling enrollment is because the school is "too diverse." While Sviggum is...
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man carrying a concealed gun at a Brooklyn Park corn maze over the weekend ended up injured after his weapon was accidentally discharged. Brooklyn Park police say they responded to the shooting at the corn maze off 109th Avenue North near Highway 169 Saturday morning shortly before noon.
(FOX 9) - In a candid podcast interview last week, Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson talked broadly about his drunk driving crash, allegations he created a hostile work environment, DFL politics and the mental health of law enforcement. "I think the DFL has changed. I’ve changed my perspective. A lot...
ROSEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 17-year-old suspect is in custody, one family member is dead, and four others are hurt, according to the Roseville Police Department. Police say they received a call of an assault in progress on the 100 block of Ryan Avenue West around 10:23 a.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived at the scene they found one person dead, two with serious injuries, and two more victims with minor injuries. The suspect, related to all the victims, had fled the house.
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police said they are investigating a shooting that injured a toddler on Saturday night. Officers responded to reports of shots fired just after 10 p.m. on the 2200 block of Fifth Avenue North. Police found the 3-year-old girl inside the home with a non-life-threatening...
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A tentative agreement is in place between the University of Minnesota and a union representing hundreds of service workers at the university, who were set to go on strike this week. According to Teamsters Local 320, which represents about 1,500 service workers on Twin Cities and...
MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota football team is in Happy Valley Saturday night looking to snap a two-game skid at Penn State, and the Gophers will be without their top quarterback and a starting receiver. Tanner Morgan traveled with the team and participated in warm-ups, but according to the...
MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota football team has some soul searching to do after a 45-17 loss to Penn State in front of more than 100,000 fans in a "White Out" at Beaver Stadium Saturday night. About a month ago, the Gophers seemed destined for a special season after...
St. Paul, Minn. (Fox 9) - With just more than two weeks to go until the midterm elections, Vice President Kamala Harris appeared at a reproductive rights roundtable event at Metro State University in St. Paul on Saturday morning, along with Minnestoa Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. In recent weeks, Harris...
MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota football team is moving on from Saturday’s 45-17 loss at No. 16-ranked Penn State, now on a three-game losing streak with Rutgers coming to Minneapolis this week. The Gophers look and feel like a completely different team than the one that started the...
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The man accused of driving a car into a group of protesters, killing one, in Minneapolis in June 2021 has pleaded guilty. Nicholas Kraus, who was scheduled to go to trial on Monday, is charged with second-degree murder for the crash that killed 31-year-old Deonna Marie and injured three others on June 13, 2021. Instead, Kraus pleaded guilty on Monday to two of the three charges against him: second-degree murder and second-degree assault. A third charge of second-degree assault was dropped.
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The final two Minneapolis police officers facing state charges in the murder of George Floyd are set to face trial starting this week. Jury selection is set to get underway on Monday in the trial for Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng. Both men are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter for Floyd's killing in May 2020.
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - One of the final two former Minneapolis police officers facing state charges in the murder of George Floyd has pleaded guilty. J. Alexander Kueng pleaded guilty Monday morning to aiding and abetting manslaughter – the day his and co-defendant Tou Thao’s trial was set to begin with jury selection.
