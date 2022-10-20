ROSEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 17-year-old suspect is in custody, one family member is dead, and four others are hurt, according to the Roseville Police Department. Police say they received a call of an assault in progress on the 100 block of Ryan Avenue West around 10:23 a.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived at the scene they found one person dead, two with serious injuries, and two more victims with minor injuries. The suspect, related to all the victims, had fled the house.

