NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Ex-Girlfriend News
Tom Brady's ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, shared a cryptic message about relationships amid the divorce rumors. Moynahan, who dated Brady before he married Gisele Bundchen, shared a cryptic quote about relationships on her social media pages. “Not everything is meant to be mended. Not all relationships are meant to last a...
Cardinals Receive Mediocre Grade for Robbie Anderson Trade
The Arizona Cardinals didn't do all that great with the Robbie Anderson trade, according to Robbie Anderson.
Jaguars DVOA, EPA Update: Where Do Trevor Lawrence and the Team Rank After Week 7?
With another loss in the books for the Jaguars, how far down do they drop in the latest roundup of advanced metrics.
Saints send Bradley Roby to injured reserve, re-sign Keith Kirkwood
That’s tough. The New Orleans Saints designated cornerback Bradley Roby to the injured reserve list on Tuesday’s update to the daily NFL transactions wire, using that open spot on the 53-man roster to re-sign wide receiver Keith Kirkwood. More moves should be coming this week as the team gets a better feel for various injury situations.
