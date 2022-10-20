Permanent disability, found in 51% of patients with NMOSD at follow-up, was attributed mainly to age of disease onset, delay in diagnosis, and initial EDSS score. In a recent cohort study on Mexican patients with neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD), findings showed that the strongest predictors of permanent disability was an age of onset greater than or 50 years old of age.1 This was the first study assessing risk factors in Mexican patients with NMOSD through the use of a multivariable analysis.

