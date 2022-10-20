Read full article on original website
News-Medical.net
Booster vaccinations in the elderly lead to impaired neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 and atypical B cells
In a recent study published on the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers examine neutralizing antibody responses against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals aged 70 or above who had received two primary doses of the AZD1222 (ChAdOx1 nCov-19) vaccine, followed by one booster dose of either the BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273 messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine.
neurologylive.com
IFN 2022 Expands on Neurology Specialties and Positive Brain Health: Stephen Krieger, MD
The neurologist at the Corinne Goldsmith Dickinson Center for MS offered a brief overview of his experience at the 2022 IFN conference held in New York City on September 23-24. [WATCH TIME: 4 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 4 minutes. “We have focused a lot in recent years on reserve, which is...
neurologylive.com
Specific Risk Factors Related to Permanent Disability in NMOSD Identified
Permanent disability, found in 51% of patients with NMOSD at follow-up, was attributed mainly to age of disease onset, delay in diagnosis, and initial EDSS score. In a recent cohort study on Mexican patients with neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD), findings showed that the strongest predictors of permanent disability was an age of onset greater than or 50 years old of age.1 This was the first study assessing risk factors in Mexican patients with NMOSD through the use of a multivariable analysis.
neurologylive.com
Inadequate Sleep Related to Neurocognitive Difficulties for Children with Insomnia
Fan Nils Yang, PhD, postdoctoral researcher, University of Maryland, provides greater detail on the observational cohort study he did with colleagues, where they identified a link between neurocognitive function in children and insomnia. Findings from the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development (ABCD) study showed an association between inadequate sleep with children...
neurologylive.com
Muscle-Directed Therapy Apitegromab Improves Quality of Life in Spinal Muscular Atrophy
Over a 24-month treatment period, apitegromab-treated patients showed improvements on PEDI-CAT and PROMIS, measures of activities of daily living, and ESBBT, a muscle endurance measurement tool. Newly announced data from the phase 2 TOPAZ trial (NCT03921528) showed that apitegromab (SRK-015; Scholar Rock), an investigational candidate for the treatment of spinal...
neurologylive.com
Current State of Treating, Managing Myasthenia Gravis: George Small, MD
The adult neurologist at Allegheny Health Network provided insight on the current state of care for myasthenia gravis and strides the community has made in recent decades. [WATCH TIME: 7 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 7 minutes. "About 80% of patients can be treated with a simple therapy, and they see their...
neurologylive.com
Tiziana Life Sciences Plans IND for Phase 1 Study of Intranasal Foralumab in Alzheimer Disease
Foralumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody, has been previously assessed in diseases such as progressive multiple sclerosis and Crohn disease, as well as in patients with mild to moderate COVID-19. According to a recent announcement, Tiziana Life Sciences plans to file an investigational new drug application (IND) to the FDA for...
neurologylive.com
NeurologyLive® Brain Games: October 23, 2022
Test your neurology knowledge with NeurologyLive®'s weekly quiz series, featuring questions on a variety of clinical and historical neurology topics. This week's topic is the history of the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis. Welcome to NeurologyLive® Brain Games! This weekly quiz series, which goes live...
