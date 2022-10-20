Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg doctor discusses Halloween costume eye safety
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Halloween is all about fun and frights, but safety should also come to mind when dressing up as your favorite character, animal or monster. With costumes becoming more advanced, so are the added touches like contact lenses. Annie Waters, a Hattiesburg resident, said she puts...
WDAM-TV
6pm Headlines 10/24
WDAM-TV
Annual Spooky Hollow wraps up at Lake Thoreau
HAZTTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - For the past eight autumns,, the University of Southern Mississippi has staged a Halloween drive-thru event at Lake Thoreau Environmental Center. Spooky Hollow is a drive-thru Halloween trail that we designed specifically for kids,” said event organizer Mike Davis. “It’s idea is that it’s spooky hollow not scary hollow.”
WDAM-TV
WDAM-7 goes ghost hunting!
Ocean Springs, Miss. (WDAM) - Halloween is a week away, and we have a ghost story to tell. The Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Arts Center lives in the heart of downtown Ocean Springs. By day, it’s a nice museum, dedicated to the arts of the Coast. But by night, it tells a different story.
WDAM-TV
Purvis Youth Sports open registration for Gobble & Glow 5K
PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - Lace up those running shoes!. Purvis Youth Sports has opened registration for its Gobble & Glow 5K taking place on Nov. 11. The organization will be partnering with VFW Post 3955 and American Legion Post 103 for the event. This is the booster club’s version of...
WDAM-TV
The South Mississippi fair is in town for Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The fair can mean a fun night out with friends and family, but to Laurel residents, it means a continued tradition after the COVID pandemic. “With Covid, we didn’t, weren’t able to go, and so this year we’re excited,” said Tasha Lindsey. “The fair, it brings everybody together. You don’t look at the color. It’s all of us and with one.”
WDAM-TV
Sumrall receives Facade Improvement Grant to beautify Main Street
WDAM-TV
Laurel Sertoma Club holds 7th annual golf tourney
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Sertoma Club of Laurel recently raised nearly $30,000 at its seventh annual golf tournament, aiming to raise money for the Laurel community. The club focuses on the needs of the Laurel community through different acts of service, but usually aims to help with technology and communication devices to help children who are impacted or at risk of hearing loss.
WDAM-TV
University of Southern Mississippi names Dr. Joe Paul as president
WDAM-TV
Petal Coleman Center to hold Diaper Distribution Day
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal Coleman Center is having its diaper distribution day on Tuesday for families needing extra help with baby supplies. Petal families can pick up diapers, wipes and rash cream. Jana Perry, director of the center, said all you need is your driver’s license to show...
WDAM-TV
Hub City’s ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’ raises more than $40K
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Nearly 300 people walked across the University of Southern Mississippi campus Saturday morning to help fight Alzheimer’s disease. A “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” began and ended at Spirit Park. It was hosted by the Alzheimer’s Association and was the third in a...
WDAM-TV
Covington Sheriff’s Dept. holding ‘Pack a Patrol Car’ toy drive
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - The Christmas spirit is already in full swing at the Covington County Sheriff’s Department. That agency has announced its third annual “Pack a Patrol Car” toy drive. To participate, buy one or more unwrapped gifts for children up to 12 years of age,...
auburntigers.com
'I love my state': Derick Hall helps with water crisis in Mississippi
AUBURN, Ala. – Derick Hall was just 5 years old when Hurricane Katrina struck the Gulf Coast, devastating New Orleans and other surrounding areas along the coast. One of those areas was Gulfport, Mississippi where Hall grew up. He still remembers returning home only to find his family's house had flooded.
WLOX
Families say final goodbyes to East Central High teens killed in Hwy 613 wreck
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Family members of the two East Central High School teens killed in a car accident last week laid them to rest. The funeral service for Chloe Taylor and Baleigh Bowlin took place at Caswell Springs United Methodist Church. The church was packed with people and inside the building was several flower arrangements.
WDAM-TV
SeMRHI rolls out mobile clinic to reach underserved communities
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Access to healthcare may seem out of reach to some, but in the Pine Belt, the Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative (SeMRHI) is reaching underserved communities one unit at a time. SeMRHI will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday morning to unveil its new mobile...
NOLA.com
Where to eat, where to stay in trendy Ocean Springs, Mississippi
Planning a visit to Ocean Springs? Here are some tips to get you started on great meals and lodging. This little town packs an outsized gastronomic punch. Epic snack and brunch boards at The Lady May come piled high with house-made goodies like candied pecans, sweet pickles, savory bacon jam and honey made from the proprietor’s apiary. Theladymay.com.
WLOX
Crimes and Consequences event gets real for Bayou View Middle School students
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Crime and Consequences presentation is entertaining, interactive and serious - almost to the point of frightening. “I really just wanted to get through to these children,” said Gulfport Police Chief Adam Cooper. “Sometimes I feel like I’m being a little harsh, but they really need to hear reality.”
WDAM-TV
Forrest County Sheriff’s Office hosts 3rd annual ‘Shop with the Sheriff’ event
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its third annual “Shop with the Sheriff” this holiday season. The sheriff’s office is asking for donations from businesses and citizens to ensure that they can fulfill the wishes of Forrest County families in need.
WDAM-TV
MBI investigating weekend shooting in Covington Co.
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is looking into a shooting that happened Saturday night in Covington County. According to an incident reported, The Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol responded to a report of a drive-by shooting into a vehicle on U.S. Highway 49 near Alton Folks Road Saturday, Oct. 22, at around 9:52 p.m.
WDAM-TV
Catalytic converters: Why they are stolen and can it be prevented?
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines. But first, check under the vehicle. Catalytic converters, the mechanism on a car that converts exhaust into less harmful toxins, are a hot target for thieves, according to Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles. “They’re a hot item because they...
