Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022Kennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
Durham workers speak out about workers’ rightsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Wake County's Housing Market Is Slowing Down - Here Are Some Real Examples in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
Cary's Phillips Farms is Hosting Many Fall Attractions Until October 30thJames TulianoCary, NC
Posted a Missing Pet Ad on Craigslist? Be Careful of This ScamJames Tuliano
Can Democrats and Republicans Find Common-Ground Solutions to Deter Mass Shootings?
This story first published online at North Carolina Health News. The 15-year-old accused of killing five people and injuring two others in a Raleigh neighborhood last week was armed with a shotgun, a handgun, a hunting knife and ammunition in a knapsack for shotguns and rifles. Raleigh police chief Estella...
Candidate Questionnaire: Jennifer Truman, Raleigh City Council, District D
Occupation & employer: Designer, Matthew Konar Architect. 1. Given the direction of Raleigh government, would you say things are on the right course? If not, what specific changes will you advocate for if elected?. This Council has led through unprecedented times and has started work on multiple fronts to help...
Candidate Questionnaire: Catherine (Cat) Lawson, Raleigh City Council District A
Name as it appears on the ballot: Catherine (Cat) Lawson. Occupation & employer: Professor, Duke University School of Law. 1. Given the direction of Raleigh government, would you say things are on the right course? If not, what specific changes will you advocate for if elected?. From the pandemic to...
Candidate Questionnaire: Terrance "Truth" Ruth, Raleigh Mayor
Name as it appears on the ballot: Terrance “Truth” Ruth. Occupation & employer: Professor at NC State University. 1. Given the direction of Raleigh government, would you say things are on the right course? If not, what specific changes will you advocate for if elected?. Trust in government...
Candidate Questionnaire: Donald Mial, Wake County Commissioners, District 1
1. In your view, what are the three most pressing issues facing Wake County? If elected, what will you do to address these issues?. a. Growth and Sustainability– Transit, implementing transit plan, more bus rapid transit, rail system, preservation of green space, ensuring water supply, supporting smart growth. b....
Candidate Questionnaire: Clarence Birkhead, Durham Sheriff
Name as it appears on the ballot: Clarence Birkhead. 1. What do you believe are the most important issues facing the Sheriff’s Office? What are your top three priorities in addressing these issues?. Violent crime. Lack of equitable access to good-paying jobs. The mass exodus of qualified (government) employees.
Candidate Questionnaire: Beth Pugh Farrell, Wake County Soil & Water Conservation District Supervisor
Name as it appears on the ballot: Beth Pugh Farrell. Occupation & employer: Agricultural Programs Specialist, NC Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services. 1. Why are you running for the position of Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor? In your answer, please explain your understanding of the role and why it is important.
Candidate Questionnaire: Chris Heagarty, Wake School Board, District 7
Occupation & employer: Executive Director, City of Oaks Foundation. 1. In 300 words or less, please give us—and our readers—your elevator pitch: Why are you running? Why should voters entrust you with this position? What are your priorities, and what would you want to see the school board do differently or better over the course of your term?
NC Mutual Will Cease Operations This Month
When Durham’s NC Mutual Life Insurance Company was established in 1898, it happened during the height of white supremacist campaigns of terror across the state that led to a racial massacre and overthrow of a duly elected, multiracial government in Wilmington that same year. During its heyday, the insurance...
Candidate Questionnaires for the 2022 Midterms
Others in the race: Michael C. Munger, David Bankert. Candidates: Dan Blue, Matthew Laszacs, Chris Baker. Others in the race: Sammie Brooks, Emanuela Prister. Others in the race: Patrick J. Bowersox, Mark Cavaliero. NC Senate District 18. Others in the race: E.C. Sykes. NC House District 11. NC House District...
Candidate Questionnaire: Alyson Grine, NC Superior Court 15B, Seat 1
Occupation & employer: Superior Court Judge, Judicial District 15B (Orange and Chatham Counties), employed by the state of North Carolina. 1) Please tell us what in your record as a public official or private citizen demonstrates your ability to be effective, fair, and impartial on the bench? Please be specific. What do you believe qualifies you to serve as a superior court judge?
Jamaica Gilmer's Reverent Portraits Show the Wisdom and Experience of Lyon Park School Alumni
"There's a saying that you probably remember that says, the West End took care of the West End. And that's the true saying." That's a quote from Donna Mack, 72, on display alongside her portrait in the permanent new exhibition "Elders of the West End" at the Community Family Life & Recreation Center at Lyon Park. Mack's portrait looms on the hallway walls, alongside several dozen other portraits and subject quotes—a moving, artfully displayed oral history. The elders photographed range in age from 60 to 94; Mayor Elaine O'Neal, photographed with her sisters, is on the younger end.
Candidate Questionnaire: Lindsay Mahaffey, Wake School Board, District 8
Name as it appears on the ballot: Lindsay Mahaffey. Occupation & employer: Teacher - SAHM/School Board Member. 1. In 300 words or less, please give us—and our readers—your elevator pitch: Why are you running? Why should voters entrust you with this position? What are your priorities, and what would you want to see the school board do differently or better over the course of your term?
Military Veterans Are Serving their Country in an Unusual, New Way—at the Polls
Army intelligence veteran James Hardaway retired in 2021 after 27 years. Yet his service continues: this election season, he’s working the polls. Hardaway just completed his poll worker training as a computer technician in Wake County where he will process voters in all different scenarios—such as registering and certifying them—as they enter the polling locations.
Candidate Questionnaire: Michael T. Williams, Wake School Board, District 4
Occupation: Education Consultant I/ North Carolina Department of Public Safety/ Division of Juvenile Justice. 1. In 300 words or less, please give us—and our readers—your elevator pitch: Why are you running? Why should voters entrust you with this position? What are your priorities, and what would you want to see the school board do differently or better over the course of your term?
Changes to Durham Tax Relief Program Could Help More Seniors Stay in Their Homes
Last year, between October 6 and December 31, 204 Durham County homeowners received tax assistance through an inaugural program to help them stay in their homes. This year, the Low-Income Homeowners Relief (LIHR) program started on August 1 and ends again on December 31. Even with the two-month headstart, 214 homeowners have applied and 133 applicants have already been approved for tax assistance.
Updated: "The Nightmare of Every Community Has Come to Raleigh"
The News & Observer reports on the five victims of yesterday's shooting:. Raleigh Police Officer Gabriel Jesús Torres, 29. He was off-duty at the time of the shooting, but was on his way to work, Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said. He was not in uniform or in his patrol car when he was shot, she said.
Candlelight Vigil Set for Victims of Hedingham Shooting
A candlelight vigil will take place Sunday to honor the five victims of the mass shooting in Hedingham last week. The vigil is one of many that is being held following the horrific events Thursday that sent shockwaves through Raleigh and garnered national news attention. "[On Thursday], Raleigh joined a...
Op-Ed: Here's Why We're Not Celebrating Google's Continued Hiring in Durham
Across the country Google has announced hiring freezes and engaged in “shadow firings,” giving workers an impossible window to transfer jobs or be laid off. Yet, these practices haven’t extended to Durham, where Google is still looking to fill hundreds of job postings. While this may seem like a promising development, as Google workers, we have some concerns.
