Things are not looking so good for Google when it comes to making money and avoiding legal action targeted against the tech giant. Google is facing potential fines in India due to potential violations of some particular anti-competition laws, but residents in the state of Illinois filed a claim for a cut of Google's $100 million class-action settlement. Why did this settlement happen in the first place? Well, Google had allegedly violated state privacy laws and had to pay settlements out of court for it. Each o the people who are affected by this will receive a check of about one hundred fifty-four United States dollars each.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO