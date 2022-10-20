Read full article on original website
Worries over Amendment 1 raising Illinois taxes
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The November election is just 15 days away, and one question on the ballot is whether union rights are protected in the Illinois Constitution. The exact wording is: “No law shall be passed that interferes with, negates, or diminishes the right of employees to organize and bargin collectively over their wages, […]
Nurses Union File Unfair Labor Practice Against Joliet Hospital
Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center formally named AMITA Saint Joseph Medical Center/md. The Illinois Nurses Association has filed an unfair labor practice complaint with the National Labor Relations Board against Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet. Last Friday, October 21st, three nurses were escorted off the campus for complaining...
Who Does and Does Not Support the Workers' Rights Amendment in the 2022 Illinois Election
At the very top of Illinois' 2022 midterm election ballots is a question asking voters to weigh in on an amendment to the state's constitution. It's Amendment 1 -- also known as the Workers' Rights Amendment. The proposed amendment would essentially codify in the Illinois Constitution the right for employees...
Illinois has the worst unemployment rate of all states
(The Center Square) – Illinois continues to struggle with unemployment as new numbers show the state is dead last out of the 50 states. The Bureau of Labor Statistics released updated unemployment numbers for the 50 states and Washington D.C. The list shows where each state was during September.
Jasper County Health Dept. employee charged stealing from the state of Illinois
(WAND) - A Jasper County Health Department worker has been charged with stealing from the state of Illinois. Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced charges against Hillary Robertson, 31, of Effingham for allegedly creating false records and billing the state of Illinois for more than $10,000 of work she had not done.
Illinois gubernatorial candidates discuss state's cannabis industry
(The Center Square) – As the Nov. 8 election nears, incumbent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker and GOP nominee state Sen. Darren Bailey were asked how they would improve the licensing process for those seeking to get into Illinois' adult-use cannabis industry. WGN hosted the two major party candidates for...
Will County Celebrates Ribbon Cutting at New Renewable Natural Gas Plant
An overhead view of the Will County Renewable Natural Gas Plant, located next to Prairie View Landfill. Plant is second of its kind in Illinois and first in Chicagoland. Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant joined Will County Board Speaker Mimi Cowan and members at a ribbon cutting on Friday, October 21st to celebrate the county’s new Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) Plant in Wilmington. The plant will capture and repurpose methane gas emitted from the county-owned Prairie View Landfill, providing a significant source of non-tax revenue for Will County and a carbon-neutral alternative to conventional natural gas.
Where Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, Republican challenger Tom DeVore stand on key issues
On Nov. 8, Illinois voters will select the next Illinois attorney general. That's the state's chief legal officer, responsible for protecting the public interest of the state and its people.
Illinois quick hits: Teacher fired after using racial slur; governor campaign most expensive in U.S.
The Kankakee School Board has voted to fire a teacher after a video posted online showed him calling a student a racial slur. After the video was posted online, the algebra teacher was placed on administrative leave until the school board meeting. The student’s mother says the incident shouldn't have happened in the first place because she claims the teacher threw a book at her son last month.
Judge approves $100 million Google privacy deal in Illinois
Things are not looking so good for Google when it comes to making money and avoiding legal action targeted against the tech giant. Google is facing potential fines in India due to potential violations of some particular anti-competition laws, but residents in the state of Illinois filed a claim for a cut of Google's $100 million class-action settlement. Why did this settlement happen in the first place? Well, Google had allegedly violated state privacy laws and had to pay settlements out of court for it. Each o the people who are affected by this will receive a check of about one hundred fifty-four United States dollars each.
For Illinois unions, a perpetual free lunch is on the ballot
Democrats are widely expected to lose in the Nov. 8 midterm elections. But Illinois Democrats seem a bit too panicky even for that. They have placed on this year's ballot a state constitutional prohibition on any law that "interferes with, negates, or diminishes the right of employees to organize and bargain collectively."
Pritzker defends Illinois’ education system despite dismal data
(The Center Square) – As the latest math and reading scores show a drastic decline among U.S. school children, the debate continues on the state of Illinois schools even before the COVID-19 pandemic led to shutdowns and remote learning. The nonprofit Wirepoints reported on Illinois’ dismal education outcomes. The...
Labor group: Joliet hospital has punished nurses for complaining about staffing levels
More nurses are speaking out about staffing shortages and discipline being meted out to others who’ve spoken out at a hospital in suburban Joliet.
Hospitals adjusting mask policies
Masks will continue to be available at all OSF facilities, even when community transmission levels are not high. Masks are no longer required in Illinois healthcare facilities, following an executive order from Gov. JB Pritzker and guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health. So local hospitals are updating their...
State Alerting Medicaid, Public Aid Clients About Possible Data Breach
State officials say they will offer credit monitoring and other assistance to individuals who may have been affected by a possible security breach in a portal used to apply for state medical and public aid benefits. The Illinois Departments of Human Services and Healthcare and Family Services say the problem...
Should Illinois Adapt A New School Cellphone Policy For The Entire State
In a world where young and old are glued to screens, a school district in Michigan has a new cellphone rule intended to will help students achieve higher grades while improving their mental health. This might be a first for Michigan and if it works other districts... (RPS 205?) may want to consider.
Here Are 5 Key Races on Illinois' Ballot in the 2022 Election
At the federal level, the 2022 midterms will not only serve as a referendum on the administration of President Joe Biden, but will also determine the balance of power in Congress, with Republicans hoping to retake control of the House and Democrats hoping to retain their majority in the Senate.
$115 million available for Illinois homeowners struggling with mortgage payments
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) was able to help thousands of homeowners with their mortgage payments last spring. Now, the Pritzker administration is reopening the mortgage assistance program to help more people who struggled to make payments throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. IHDA is making $115 million...
Illinois SAFE-T Act: County board OKs resolution to oppose controversial new law
WOODSTOCK, Ill. - The McHenry County Board has voted to oppose a controversial Illinois public safety law set to take effect next year. County board members voted 13-8 at a Tuesday night meeting to pass a resolution opposing the SAFE-T Act after listening to the public's comments and engaging in a "robust debate" on how to protect the interests of McHenry County constituents, a statement said.
Family Just Learned They Inherited $11 Million from Illinois Man
It's reportedly the largest amount of unclaimed property ever and it was just given to the family of an Illinois man who had over $11 million dollars in assets. I saw this news of mega-inheritance shared on Yahoo News. It's a share of a news report from CBS Chicago who said that Joseph Richard Stancak of Chicago had left $11 million dollars behind after his death in 2016. Now, the state treasurer says he's found Joseph's family. 119 heirs will now share in a massive inheritance that was unclaimed...until now.
