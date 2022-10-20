ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Dear Grand Rapids: If You’re Eating Out Please Treat The Staff Better

Unless you've been living under a rock, the past three years have been a bit crazy. The Covid-19 pandemic set off a massive avalanche of chaos for the entire world. One of the biggest things I've noticed (and you probably have as well) is that restaurants and fast food establishments are short-staffed and sometimes out of certain things because of the Great Resignation and supply chain issues.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Yes, There’s An Actual Apartment in This Old Silo in Allegan

Last week, I asked the question, "Would you stay in a grain bin in Indiana for $100 a night?" And, surprisingly, people enthusiastically answered, "Yes!" Now, the grain bin had been remodeled to act as an Airbnb stay. So, it's not like people were just sleeping in an old, dirty building. Check out the pictures below:
ALLEGAN, MI
10 Helpful West Michigan Facebook Groups You Need To Join Now

Facebook has taken over my life recently. Recently, I have joined so many groups that my head is still spinning from all of the interactions and notifications. If you want to find your community, find a great place to eat or simply want to vent about what's going on in Grand Rapids or West Michigan, I have your solution.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Family Who Went Missing From Fremont, Michigan Has Been Found

The Fremont family that went missing a week ago has been found safe in Wisconsin but the story leaves more questions than answers. What seems like a normal peaceful family in Fremont, Michigan quickly became a story that left many scratching their heads, including the police. Fremont Police Chief Tim...
FREMONT, MI
Dinner and a Drink: Breweries with Great Food

You don’t have to have food to be a great brewery, but it sure doesn’t hurt. There are plenty of top-tier breweries that go all in on the beer, and we get it — running a restaurant can be grueling work, especially in today’s world of staffing issues. Yet, that makes it all the more impressive when a stellar brewery also manages to be a stellar restaurant.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
ABOUT

My Magic GR plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

