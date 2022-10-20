Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Red Bull Salzburg vs. Chelsea result, highlights & analysis as Blues qualify for Champions League last-16
Chelsea secured their place in the last 16 of the Champions League with a 2-1 victory over Red Bull Salzburg in a match where both teams created plenty of opportunities. Graham Potter made four changes to the team that drew against Manchester United in the Premier League with Christian Pulisic and Conor Gallagher coming into the team.
