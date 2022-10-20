"It's the HOTTEST sandwich around." "Are you ready to stand up to the HEAT?" "It's so HOT you'll be crying for your mother." You've probably seen advertisements of this caliber in some way or another. Just as fast-food companies have seemed to throw everything into making the best chicken sandwich, they've also begun to focus on appeasing the taste buds of customers who want their food as tongue-burningly hot and spicy as possible. Burger King recently released a Halloween-themed Whopper that's layered in spicy queso, ghost pepper-infused cheese, and jalapeños (via Restaurant Business Online). Back in 2021, Carl's Jr. and Hardee's released the Fiery Menu, a line-up of a burger slathered in habañero ranch sauce and pepper jack cheese and a side of spice-infused chicken tenders (via Thrillist). Be it burgers or chicken sandwiches, most fast-food companies want to stoke the flames of profit by burning the tongues of their boldest customers.

1 DAY AGO