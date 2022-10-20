Read full article on original website
City Council met to discuss police-related appropriations, mutual aid
Athens City Council met in committees Monday night and discussed possible mutual aid to the sheriff’s office and appropriations. The Planning and Development Committee discussed the possible mutual aid to the sheriff’s office in the form of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). Councilman Micah McCarey, D-At Large, said...
Football Column: Ohio cannot let this opportunity pass
We are officially two-thirds of the way through Ohio’s season, and it has gone better than anyone could have reasonably expected. Entering the 2022 season, Ohio was coming off its worst record in well over a decade, 3-9 in 2021, and facing a huge season for second-year head coach Tim Albin, who was still trying to convince people he was the right man for the job.
The most haunted places in the Athens area
As the leaves change and the temperatures drop, it can only mean one thing: Halloween is upon us. Athens wholeheartedly embraces this with the Halloween block party, the picturesque fall backdrop and the ghosts. While any town is bound to have a ghost story or two, Athens is filled with haunted locations each with its own spooky tale to tell.
Soccer: Ohio picks up two key wins as regular season winds down
Ohio faced off against Toledo and Western Michigan this week, going 2-0 and picking up two important Mid-American Conference wins as the MAC tournament is quickly approaching. Here’s what you need to know about Ohio’s two victories:. Thursday. The Bobcats traveled to Toledo to take on the Rockets...
The McKennas rise as a family of breadwinners
At Athens Bread Company, located just off campus at 284 E. State St., Ohio University graduate Tim McKenna can be found baking bread and running the shop. Tim owns the shop with his wife, Devon, and the two run a successful baking business. However, Tim didn’t begin his career in Athens. Working in the food service industry in New York, he found himself working as a butcher, then as a baker.
Football: Clean game pays off in Ohio's 24-17 win
Going into its game against the defending Mid-American Conference Champions Saturday, Ohio knew it couldn't make careless mistakes if it wanted to win. Although Northern Illinois isn't playing at the same level as last season, it's still a good team and one of Ohio's top competitors in the MAC. Every...
Football: Ohio takes down Northern Illinois 24-17 for third straight win
Ohio’s 24-17 victory over Northern Illinois started in a familiar fashion. It was the fourth time this season, and third in a row, that Ohio had gotten the ball first and immediately marched down the field for a touchdown. In three instances, including Saturday, Ohio has won the coin...
Local nonprofit raises funds for Athens artists
Athens Artists Memorial Project, or AAMP, a local nonprofit organization, raised over $3,000 during its first annual benefit concert on Oct. 11. AAMP was created in memory of local artists to provide music and art assistance to those in need of funding for participation in the arts. Earlier this year, AAMP earned its official 501C3 non-profit organization status and elected its first Board of Directors.
Ready Aim Flowers cheerfully blooms onto Athens' music scene
No one said creating a band would be easy. Between booking gigs, gaining members and learning and creating songs, the members of Ready Aim Flowers have been swiftly coming together to produce a name for themselves. This incredible revamping of what used to be a smaller band with a different sound before the pandemic means that Ready Aim Flowers is ready to try anew. Within the past few weeks, members have been accumulated and roles within the band have been secured. With their homey, Appalachian-indie vibe and original songs, the members are all enthusiastically looking forward to their future.
