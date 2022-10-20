Read full article on original website
BBC
Rishi Sunak: A quick guide to the UK’s next prime minister
The former chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to be prime minister. Here's what you need to know about him. He's won after running for the second time this year. He lost to Liz Truss in September, but she resigned six weeks later. In the latest leadership contest, Mr Sunak racked up the support of his fellow MPs early, and fast. He crossed the 100 nominations he needed long before the deadline - including from MPs that had previously backed Truss or Boris Johnson.
BBC
Suella Braverman back as home secretary after resigning
Suella Braverman has returned to the role of home secretary only six days after she dramatically resigned. Ms Braverman was forced to step down on what became the final chaotic day of Liz Truss' premiership, after admitting two data breaches. In her resignation letter, she said she had emailed cabinet...
BBC
Tory members vent fury at Rishi Sunak’s coronation by MPs
That was Rishi Sunak's stark message to his party after he was declared the new Conservative Party leader. It was a plea to come together after a period of intense economic and political turbulence brought down the government of his predecessor, Liz Truss. Tory members were poised to choose their...
BBC
Akshata Murty: Who is Rishi Sunak's wife?
Rishi Sunak's rise to power has attracted attention in India - and not just because he is the first British Asian prime minister. His wife Akshata Murty is the daughter of Indian billionaire Narayana Murthy, one of the country's best known businessmen who has been dubbed the Bill Gates of India.
ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
BBC
Ukraine war round-up: Russian defence of Kherson and 'dirty bomb' row
Ukraine said Russia was sending reinforcements into the strategic southern city of Kherson, as speculation mounted about possible plans for a "dirty bomb", which could spread radiation. Kyrylo Budanov, the Ukrainian intelligence chief, said Russia was bringing more military units into the occupied city, and was preparing to defend it...
BBC
Russia accused of sabotaging Ukraine water pipe to Mykolaiv
For six months, homes in Ukraine's southern coastal city of Mykolaiv have been without clean drinking water. Military and UN experts have told a BBC investigation they believe Russian forces deliberately cut off the water supply last April. Satellite imagery and data suggest the pipeline to the city was deliberately...
