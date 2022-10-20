Read full article on original website
Related
wyo4news.com
ERAP to stop accepting new applications in expectation of running out of funds
CHEYENNE, WYOMING — The Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) will stop accepting new applications and letters of intent (LOI) on Nov. 10, 2022 in anticipation of running out of federal funds by early spring. The changes will only impact individuals who have not previously received ERAP. The program will continue to fund extension requests for enrolled and eligible households for the time being.
wyo4news.com
Get to know your WWCC and School Board Trustee candidates for the upcoming election
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The General Election is coming up fast. On November 8, 2022, everyone will have the chance to vote if they haven’t already done so through the mail. Do you know who you are voting for? Wyo4news took some time to message most of the candidates that have a little competition to see why they should be chosen for this term. The list is below with each candidate’s responses for the school districts and Western Wyoming Community College trustees.
Comments / 0