Read full article on original website
Related
alabamanews.net
Dallas Co. Capital Murder Suspect Caught in Georgia
U.S. Marshals capture a Wilcox County man — who’s wanted in Dallas County — for capital murder. Federal agents caught and arrested 44 year old Rockel Hardy of Pine Apple in the state of Georgia. Hardy is accused in the death of 38 year old Samuel Taylor....
wtvy.com
Reward increased in Montgomery murder investigation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Montgomery has contributed more funds to help solve a homicide. Authorities are trying to find out who killed 31-year-old Takata Floyd. The shooting victim was found in the 500 block of Centennial Way the night of Sept. 5. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers was already...
WSFA
Family of 7 loses house in Montgomery County fire
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery County family has lost their home to a fire Friday night. According to the Snowdoun Volunteer Fire Department, units from the department arrived at the blaze on Nolan Lane in Pintlala around 7:55 p.m. There was heavy smoke and flames visible. Pintlala Volunteer...
Woman killed after vehicle overturns into Shelby County creek
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single vehicle crash claimed the life of a 23-year-old woman Saturday morning. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Adeline N. Morris, of Weogufka, died when her vehicle left the roadway around 3:30 a.m., and overturned into a creek. She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of […]
WSFA
Victim killed in Sunday night Montgomery crash identified
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has released the name of a person who died in a late Sunday evening crash. Police and fire medics responded to the crash at 8:38 p.m. at the intersection of Norman Bridge Road and Delano Avenue. On scene, first responders found the...
Coosa County woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Shelby County
A Coosa County woman was killed early Saturday morning after the Jeep Wrangler she was driving overturned into a creek, authorities said. Troopers at the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency identified the victim as Adeline N. Morris, 23, of Weogufka. The accident occurred around 3:30 a.m. Saturday on Highway 25 near Vincent in Shelby County.
wbrc.com
Man convicted of manslaughter in 2018 shooting in Chilton County
CHILTON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities have convicted a man of manslaughter in a deadly shooting that happened in Chilton County in 2018. Jermink Lykes was convicted in the 2018 shooting death of Alex Postell. Attorneys say the shooting happened on October 21, 2018 behind the Clanton YMCA around 3:00 a.m.
WSFA
Police: 1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Sunday crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A person has died and another was seriously injured in a crash Sunday in Montgomery. According to Montgomery police, the crash happened at 8:38 p.m. at the intersection of Norman Bridge Road and Delano Avenue. At the scene, police located a single vehicle with two people suffering from life-threatening injuries.
WSFA
Sheriff recalls life-threatening childhood Halloween experience
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - What can easily be seen as a holiday for children to dress in costume and indulge in sweets can turn dangerous in seconds. Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson said he was six years old when he went to a trick-or-treat fair with his mom that had one rule: don’t eat or take any candy.
wtvy.com
Biking accident injures McCraney murder trial prosecutor
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) -Dale County Assistant District Attorney David Emery suffered serious injuries when an 18-wheeler struck him during a biking event in Montgomery on Saturday. Emery’s condition initially described as life-threatening was upgraded to non-life-threatening injuries, according to an official city of Montgomery statement. The accident occurred along...
WSFA
Police chief says fentanyl concerns on the rise in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert is alerting residents about the dangers of fentanyl, as the department is seeing far too many residents die from illegal use of the drug. “I don’t think I’ve seen anything as serious as this since the 1990s crack epidemic,” Albert said....
alabamanews.net
Woman Dies after Wreck on Interstate 65 Near Montgomery
Alabama State Troopers say a woman has died after wrecking her car on Interstate 65 near Montgomery. State troopers say 26-year-old Brandi Cofer of Autaugaville was pronounced dead at Jackson Hospital after the crash, which happened at around 12:32AM on Wednesday, October 19. Information about the crash was provided today.
WSFA
Cyclist struck, injured by semi-truck in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A bicyclist is recovering after being struck by a semi-truck Saturday morning, according to Montgomery police. Authorities said they responded to the incident around 7:20 a.m. at the intersection of Dorchester Dr. and E. South Blvd. WTVY reported the victim is Dale County Assistant District Attorney...
WSFA
Evergreen man dead in Wednesday night Andalusia shooting, suspect sought
ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Andalusia Police Department has identified a man who died after a Wednesday night shooting as 22-year-old Evergreen resident Treyvous Cobbins. Police Chief Paul Hudson said the search for Cobbins’ killer is ongoing. Police responded to Foxwood Village, an apartment complex in the 1000 block...
WSFA
Chick-fil-A to relocate Montgomery Promenade location
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Chick-fil-A on Montgomery’s Eastern Blvd. is on the “moove.”. The popular restaurant often sees congestion during peak hours, with traffic spilling onto the service road. Now, the eatery is planning to leave its longtime home in the Promenade shopping center. It will relocate to...
alabamanews.net
Man found guilty in 2020 fatal shooting at Montgomery nightclub
The man charged in a deadly shooting at a Montgomery bar in 2020 has been found guilty. Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey said Jeffrey Sanders was found guilty in the shooting death of Brandon Zeigler in January of that year. Bailey said Sanders was asked to leave the Uptown...
Wetumpka Herald
Deatsville man sentenced to 17 years in federal prison
Matthew Aaron Windsor, 34, of Deatsville, was sentenced to 210 months in a federal prison after pleading guilty to the sexual exploitation of a 5-year-old child. The case started in April 2020 when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip. “The tip indicated that obscene images...
Second inmate dies inside north Alabama prison this week
A second inmate has died inside a north Alabama Department of Corrections facility this week. Clarence Jackson was found unresponsive in his cell at Limestone Correctional Facility on Sunday, according to ADOC spokesperson Kelly Betts. Jackson was taken to the prison’s health care unit “where all life-saving measures were unsuccessful,” she said.
alabamanews.net
One Dead, Another Seriously Hurt in Montgomery Wreck
Montgomery police say a wreck has left one person dead and another seriously hurt. Police say they were called to the 3000 block of Norman Bridge Road on Sunday at about 8:38PM. That’s where they found an SUV that had crashed. Police say the driver suffered life-threatening injuries and...
Young Montgomery mother dies 6 weeks after gunshot wound to the head; suspect charged with capital murder
A 21-year-old suspect has been charged with capital murder in the slaying of a Montgomery woman. Police on Wednesday said Keondre Haynes is charged in shooting death of 18-year-old Erykah Manora. Haynes was initially charged with attempted murder when Manora was shot in the head and critically wounded on Aug....
Comments / 0