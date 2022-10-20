St. Claire HealthCare (SCH), on behalf of the Northeast Kentucky Substance Use Response Coalition, is pleased to announce they have been awarded a $300,000 Core Priorities Grant by the Pallottine Foundation of Huntington, West Virginia. SCH and the Coalition were the only recipients of this grant in Kentucky and only one of four recipients between Kentucky, Ohio, and West Virginia.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO