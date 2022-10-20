Read full article on original website
Football Comes Up Short to Valpo in Epic PFL Showdown
For the second straight weekend, the Morehead State football team had a chance to win on the game's final play, but Saturday the comeback fell short as the Eagles succumbed 40-35 to the Valparaiso Beacons on Homecoming at Jayne Stadium. The back-and-forth battle featured more than 1,000 combined total yards,...
Rifle Tops North Georgia at Home Saturday
Morehead State Rifle topped visiting North Georgia on Saturday as the Eagles tied for the program's second-best Air Rifle score in history. MSU scored a 4,658, including a 2,363 Air score, to best the Nighthawks who scored 4,636. In Air Rifle, Grace Weber led all shooters with a 594. She...
St. Claire HealthCare and NE KY Substance Use Response Coalition Awarded $300,000 Core Priorities Grant
St. Claire HealthCare (SCH), on behalf of the Northeast Kentucky Substance Use Response Coalition, is pleased to announce they have been awarded a $300,000 Core Priorities Grant by the Pallottine Foundation of Huntington, West Virginia. SCH and the Coalition were the only recipients of this grant in Kentucky and only one of four recipients between Kentucky, Ohio, and West Virginia.
Safety resources at Morehead State University
Following an incident in the city over the weekend, the Morehead State University Police Department is reminding those in the campus community about some safety features available to them. The MSUPD sent out a safety alert Sunday not long after the city of Morehead Police Department announced they were seeking...
Burn Ban for Rowan County
Local leaders say the small amount of rain expected this week will not be enough to mitigate the dry conditions in the region. A seasonal burn ban went into effect at the beginning of October, prohibiting burning between 6 am and 6 pm. Rowan County Judge Executive Harry Clark issued...
