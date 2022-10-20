Read full article on original website
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
America's crime epidemic keeps growing thanks to radical leftist prosecutors and their social experiments
Career criminals are being given astonishing leeway to wreck havoc in communities across America. And progressive prosecutors are allow it.
Jan. 6 trial highlights missed warnings before Capitol siege
WASHINGTON — In a telephone call days after the 2020 election, Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes urged followers to go to Washington and fight to keep President Donald Trump in office. A concerned member of the extremist group began recording because, as he would later tell jurors in the...
EXPLAINER: Which states put marijuana on the ballot in 2022?
Recreational marijuana could be legal in half the country if the handful of states with cannabis measures on ballots this November pass them. Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota have measures on their ballots this fall for voters to consider legalizing recreational marijuana. They would join 19 states and the District of Columbia with recreational cannabis.
Walker's chicken firm tied to benefits from unpaid labor
ATLANTA — Herschel Walker campaigns for the U.S. Senate as a champion of free enterprise and advocate for the mentally ill, felons and others at the margins of society. And the Georgia Republican has called for policies that blend those priorities. “If someone comes out of prison, they should...
Record number of Americans have bank accounts, gov't says
NEW YORK — The number of Americans who do not have a bank account fell to a record low last year, as the proliferation of online-only banks and an improving economy is bringing more Americans into the traditional financial system. A new report from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp....
Can a Republican win in Oregon?
Hello there. Today's newsletter gets started with a note from Columnist Ingrid Jacques about one of her latest columns.
