The college basketball is close to getting off the ground, but that doesn’t mean it’s too late for Oregon Ducks’ head coach Dana Altman to tinker with the roster in Eugene. According to a report from reputable college basketball analyst Jon Rothstein, the Ducks are reaching out to Jose Perez, the MAAC Preseason Player of the Year, who is transferring from Manhattan after the team fired head coach Steve Masiello less than two weeks before the season starts. Perez averaged 18.9 PPG last season with the Jaspers and was named to the All-MAAC First Team. Manhattan is the third stop for the...

EUGENE, OR ・ 20 MINUTES AGO