ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
q13fox.com

New on-street parking rates in Seattle start Monday

SEATTLE - On-street parking pay rate changes will affect 36 locations across Seattle starting Monday and most of them will be going up. The Seattle Department of Transportation looked at parking usage and seasonal trends when making this third and final adjustment of the year. Decreases are happening in areas...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

A dry Sunday on the way, but rain looms Monday into next week.

Seattle - Western WA enjoyed another day of clean air! Highs ran cool on this showery Saturday. Temperatures only warmed into the low to mid 50s around Puget Sound. The good news is we saw a decent amount of rain throughout the day. We are now back to above average for our yearly rain totals. The month of October now has almost three quarters of an inch at SeaTac with more on the way!
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Rain showers and sunbreaks Monday

Seattle - Monday will bring a mix of rain showers, clouds, and sunbreaks as a frontal system pushes through Western Washington. There will be more dry than wet times Monday, with highs in the mid 50s. Winds could be breezy at times. The best chance for rain late this morning and into the afternoon will be in the Puget Sound convergence zone areas of Snohomish and King counties. Rain showers will continue to dissipate this evening.
KING COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Tuesday: Widespread rain and gusty winds

Seattle - It's going to be a chilly night ahead as temperatures fall into the mid-lower 40s. The cloud cover will be thick with showers on and off throughout the night. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible for those in the convergence zone too! That activity will weaken overnight. Here is...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Burn bans lifted for some counties

WASHINGTON - With the recent rain and cooler temperatures, burn bans for some areas in Puget Sound have been lifted. On Monday morning, the county-wide safety burn ban for unincorporated Pierce County was lifted. County officials said lifting the ban does not affect those areas in Pierce County where burning is prohibited because of environmental or pollution laws, or in areas where the local fire district limits or prohibits burning. Burning in those areas is still not allowed.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

OL Reign's Goalie finds passion both on the field, and underwater

TACOMA, Wash. - Phallon Tullis-Joyce is nearing the top of her sport – suiting up for the OL Reign this season, she led the league in save percentage while earning a nomination for NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year. That alone would be an impressive feat: doing it while becoming...
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

WSP seeks endangered missing man, last seen near Dunlap neighborhood

SEATTLE - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is asking the public for help in finding a missing man from Seattle. Authorities say 50-year-old James Kohlhepp was last seen Friday afternoon in the Dunlap neighborhood near S. Henderson St. and Renton Ave. S. James is described as being 5’6", weighing 170...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Woman killed in hit-and-run on Rainier Avenue in South Seattle

SEATTLE - Seattle police are searching for a driver after a deadly hit-and-run crash on Rainier Avenue from last week. On Friday night, officers responded to a report of a 66-year-old woman in the roadway near Rainier Avenue South and South Walden Street. According to police, they believe a driver...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Gig Harbor Police seek help identifying 3 burglary suspects

GIG HARBOR, Wash. - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three people who broke into a business after it closed. The Gig Harbor Police Department (GHPD) shared photos of the suspects on Twitter Tuesday morning. Authorities say the three burglary suspects broke into a business after hours.
GIG HARBOR, WA
q13fox.com

Docs: Man charged in murder of beloved Central District businessman connected to 3 shootings in the days prior

SEATTLE - A man now charged in the shooting death of a beloved Central District business owner was connected to three other shootings two days prior, according to prosecutors. Prosecutors charged Ashton Lefall with first-degree murder in connection with the death of D'Vonne Pickett Jr. Pickett was shot and killed outside his business, The Postman in Seattle’s Central District, on Oct. 19.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Deputies looking for missing 21-year-old Spanaway woman

SPANAWAY, Wash. - The Pierce County Sheriff's Department is looking for a missing 21-year-old woman, whose phone was found just a block from her family's home. According to deputies, Rio Boyd was last seen on Oct. 17 in Spanaway. She left her home on Field Road to walk to a friend's home, but she never arrived. She left her keys and wallet behind, but had her brand-new cell phone.
SPANAWAY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy