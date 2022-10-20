Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
New on-street parking rates in Seattle start Monday
SEATTLE - On-street parking pay rate changes will affect 36 locations across Seattle starting Monday and most of them will be going up. The Seattle Department of Transportation looked at parking usage and seasonal trends when making this third and final adjustment of the year. Decreases are happening in areas...
q13fox.com
A dry Sunday on the way, but rain looms Monday into next week.
Seattle - Western WA enjoyed another day of clean air! Highs ran cool on this showery Saturday. Temperatures only warmed into the low to mid 50s around Puget Sound. The good news is we saw a decent amount of rain throughout the day. We are now back to above average for our yearly rain totals. The month of October now has almost three quarters of an inch at SeaTac with more on the way!
q13fox.com
Rain showers and sunbreaks Monday
Seattle - Monday will bring a mix of rain showers, clouds, and sunbreaks as a frontal system pushes through Western Washington. There will be more dry than wet times Monday, with highs in the mid 50s. Winds could be breezy at times. The best chance for rain late this morning and into the afternoon will be in the Puget Sound convergence zone areas of Snohomish and King counties. Rain showers will continue to dissipate this evening.
q13fox.com
Tuesday: Widespread rain and gusty winds
Seattle - It's going to be a chilly night ahead as temperatures fall into the mid-lower 40s. The cloud cover will be thick with showers on and off throughout the night. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible for those in the convergence zone too! That activity will weaken overnight. Here is...
q13fox.com
OL Reign's playoff run comes to end in front of record crowd at Lumen Field
Alexis Loera and Kristen Hamilton scored in the Kansas City Current’s 2-0 victory over the top-seeded OL Reign, winners of this season’s Supporters Shield. The match happened in front of a record crowd of 21, 491 fans at Seattle's Lumen Field on Sunday. Loera scored for the Current...
q13fox.com
Burn bans lifted for some counties
WASHINGTON - With the recent rain and cooler temperatures, burn bans for some areas in Puget Sound have been lifted. On Monday morning, the county-wide safety burn ban for unincorporated Pierce County was lifted. County officials said lifting the ban does not affect those areas in Pierce County where burning is prohibited because of environmental or pollution laws, or in areas where the local fire district limits or prohibits burning. Burning in those areas is still not allowed.
q13fox.com
WATCH LIVE: Town Hall between Washington candidates for US Senate: Patty Murray, Tiffany Smiley
The candidates for US Senate, Democratic incumbent Patty Murray and Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley will take part in a Town Hall on Sunday, Oct. 23 at Gonzaga University in Spokane. Watch the Town Hall LIVE in the player above and on FOX 13+ (cable 10/ch. 22) at 5 p.m., followed...
q13fox.com
Coming to Seattle: Country legend George Strait announces stadium tour with Chris Stapleton, Little Big Town
Anyone who's been a country music fan in the last 40 years will definitely check "yes" for the chance to see three iconic talents on one stage. George Strait, Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town announced a six-stadium tour, with a planned stop at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. The...
q13fox.com
OL Reign's Goalie finds passion both on the field, and underwater
TACOMA, Wash. - Phallon Tullis-Joyce is nearing the top of her sport – suiting up for the OL Reign this season, she led the league in save percentage while earning a nomination for NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year. That alone would be an impressive feat: doing it while becoming...
q13fox.com
Seattle Restaurant Weeks starts on Sunday
Foodies rejoice! Seattle Restaurant Week is going to be two weeks long this year. Restaurants are going to be offering sweet deals on delicious meals throughout the city.
q13fox.com
Protesters to rally for Iran at Washington state capitol
The Freedom Rally for Iran is set to occur on Saturday. Demonstrators are going to rally outside the state capitol in Olympia to support the people of Iran.
q13fox.com
WATCH LIVE: 9th Congressional District debate with Adam Smith and Doug Basler in Seattle
Watch a debate Tuesday afternoon between the candidates for the 9th Congressional District: Democratic incumbent Adam Smith and Republican challenger Doug Basler. The debate can be seen live in the player above at 2 p.m. PT on Oct. 25. You can always watch the debate live on FOX 13+ (cable 10./ch. 22).
q13fox.com
WSP seeks endangered missing man, last seen near Dunlap neighborhood
SEATTLE - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is asking the public for help in finding a missing man from Seattle. Authorities say 50-year-old James Kohlhepp was last seen Friday afternoon in the Dunlap neighborhood near S. Henderson St. and Renton Ave. S. James is described as being 5’6", weighing 170...
q13fox.com
Woman killed in hit-and-run on Rainier Avenue in South Seattle
SEATTLE - Seattle police are searching for a driver after a deadly hit-and-run crash on Rainier Avenue from last week. On Friday night, officers responded to a report of a 66-year-old woman in the roadway near Rainier Avenue South and South Walden Street. According to police, they believe a driver...
q13fox.com
Man robbing iconic game store at gunpoint tells employee he has a reason for alleged crime
SEATTLE - The Chinatown-International District is home to the oldest retro video game store in the Pacific Northwest, Pink Gorilla Games. The store has been at corner of South King Street and 6th for 17 years and have no desire to relocate according to the owner Cody. Like many local...
q13fox.com
Gig Harbor Police seek help identifying 3 burglary suspects
GIG HARBOR, Wash. - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three people who broke into a business after it closed. The Gig Harbor Police Department (GHPD) shared photos of the suspects on Twitter Tuesday morning. Authorities say the three burglary suspects broke into a business after hours.
q13fox.com
Docs: Man charged in murder of beloved Central District businessman connected to 3 shootings in the days prior
SEATTLE - A man now charged in the shooting death of a beloved Central District business owner was connected to three other shootings two days prior, according to prosecutors. Prosecutors charged Ashton Lefall with first-degree murder in connection with the death of D'Vonne Pickett Jr. Pickett was shot and killed outside his business, The Postman in Seattle’s Central District, on Oct. 19.
q13fox.com
Deputies looking for missing 21-year-old Spanaway woman
SPANAWAY, Wash. - The Pierce County Sheriff's Department is looking for a missing 21-year-old woman, whose phone was found just a block from her family's home. According to deputies, Rio Boyd was last seen on Oct. 17 in Spanaway. She left her home on Field Road to walk to a friend's home, but she never arrived. She left her keys and wallet behind, but had her brand-new cell phone.
q13fox.com
'Something needs to change:' Car theft victim confronts thieves when deputies don't respond
PUYALLUP, Wash. - A Puyallup man is calling for change after he says he had to confront suspects who stole his wife's car when law enforcement didn't respond until the day after they were called. Michael Wilson said someone stole his wife's car out of their driveway on Oct. 13....
