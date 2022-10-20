Winter 2022-23 Forecast Released By NOAA National Weather Service

Areas shown in white have equal chances of having above, near or below-average snowfall, according to the National Weather Service. Photo Credit: NOAA National Weather Service

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has just released its outlook for the winter of 2022-23.with a strong element of uncertainty for this region.

La Niña returns for the third consecutive winter, driving warmer-than-average temperatures for the Southwest and along the Gulf Coast and eastern seaboard.

So in a nutshell, for the Lower 48, it comes down to warmer and drier conditions than average in the south, and a bit of a mystery here up north.

NOAA's National Weather Service forecasters are predicting that much of the Northeast "falls into the category of equal chances for below-, near-, or above-average seasonal total precipitation." (Areas in white in the image above.)

The outlook does not project seasonal snowfall accumulations as snow forecasts are generally not predictable more than a week in advance, the National Weather Service said.

NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center updates the three-month outlook each month. The next update will be available Thursday, Nov. 17.

For a video look at NOAA's winter outlook, click here.

