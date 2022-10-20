Trump lawyers shunning Jan. 6 committee subpoena: Report

E fforts by the Jan. 6 committee to serve former President Donald Trump with a subpoena have reportedly been hampered by Trump's lawyers contending they are not authorized to accept the subpoena .

Multiple Trump lawyers, including Evan Corcoran, John Rowley, and Justin Clark, who have represented the former president in other legal wranglings, have informed the panel that they are not permitted to receive it, sources told ABC.

"We'll be issuing a subpoena shortly, both for his testimony under oath as well as for documents. And we'll take whatever next steps we have to take assuming that he will fulfill his legal obligation and honor the subpoena," Vice Chair Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) declared Wednesday.

Last week, the committee ended what may have been the grand finale of its public hearings with a bombshell declaration that it would subpoena Trump for documents and testimony for its sweeping Jan. 6 inquiry. Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) reportedly indicated the panel planned to subpoena Trump this week.

The subpoena could ignite a legal challenge between Trump and the committee. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) has argued that Trump is "required by law to come in." Trump allies such as Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro have faced contempt of Congress charges for defying subpoenas from the panel.

Trump scorched the Jan. 6 committee following news of the subpoena, but he has been mum about whether he will comply.

“The double standard of the Unselects between what has taken place on the ‘Right,’ and what has taken place with [the] radical Left, lawless groups such as antifa, Black Lives Matter, and others, is startling and will never be acceptable, even to those who will be writing the history of what you have done to America,” Trump wrote in a lengthy statement .

The former president has tapped The Dhillon Law Group to help navigate the legal squabbling with the committee, Politic o reported . The firm previously represented other witnesses in the panel’s crosshairs such as Michael Flynn and Sebastian Gorka.

Republicans have been hopeful that they will recapture the House in the midterm elections and have dropped hints they will scrap the committee or drastically alter its makeup if they roar back to power, prompting speculation Trump may try to run out the clock.

The Washington Examiner has reached out to representatives for Trump and the committee for comment.