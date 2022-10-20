ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Trump lawyers shunning Jan. 6 committee subpoena: Report

By Ryan King
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J0B6e_0igYi84o00

E fforts by the Jan. 6 committee to serve former President Donald Trump with a subpoena have reportedly been hampered by Trump's lawyers contending they are not authorized to accept the subpoena .

Multiple Trump lawyers, including Evan Corcoran, John Rowley, and Justin Clark, who have represented the former president in other legal wranglings, have informed the panel that they are not permitted to receive it, sources told ABC.

"We'll be issuing a subpoena shortly, both for his testimony under oath as well as for documents. And we'll take whatever next steps we have to take assuming that he will fulfill his legal obligation and honor the subpoena," Vice Chair Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) declared Wednesday.

FEDERAL JUDGE FINDS TRUMP LIED IN COURT

(Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)
In this Oct. 23, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump speaks following a ceremony signing the "America's Water Infrastructure Act of 2018" into law in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington.

Last week, the committee ended what may have been the grand finale of its public hearings with a bombshell declaration that it would subpoena Trump for documents and testimony for its sweeping Jan. 6 inquiry. Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) reportedly indicated the panel planned to subpoena Trump this week.

The subpoena could ignite a legal challenge between Trump and the committee. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) has argued that Trump is "required by law to come in." Trump allies such as Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro have faced contempt of Congress charges for defying subpoenas from the panel.

Trump scorched the Jan. 6 committee following news of the subpoena, but he has been mum about whether he will comply.

“The double standard of the Unselects between what has taken place on the ‘Right,’ and what has taken place with [the] radical Left, lawless groups such as antifa, Black Lives Matter, and others, is startling and will never be acceptable, even to those who will be writing the history of what you have done to America,” Trump wrote in a lengthy statement .

The former president has tapped The Dhillon Law Group to help navigate the legal squabbling with the committee, Politic o reported . The firm previously represented other witnesses in the panel’s crosshairs such as Michael Flynn and Sebastian Gorka.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Republicans have been hopeful that they will recapture the House in the midterm elections and have dropped hints they will scrap the committee or drastically alter its makeup if they roar back to power, prompting speculation Trump may try to run out the clock.

The Washington Examiner has reached out to representatives for Trump and the committee for comment.

Comments / 4

Related
Washington Examiner

Federal judge finds Trump lied in court

A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
GEORGIA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

New York Times reporter unveils Trump tape on Capitol riot

Former President Donald Trump claims he was "on the late side" of finding out about the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, as heard in a new tape released Monday. Trump told New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, who interviewed him for a new book, that he was in meetings with "Mark Meadows and others" and that it was not until later in the day that he turned on a television and found out what was happening at the Capitol. Mark Meadows was his chief of staff.
msn.com

Trump's legal troubles mount as Oath Keepers plan to throw him under the bus at sedition trial

With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, it's completely understandable why the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection postponed Wednesday's scheduled hearing. No new date has been scheduled, though it will be coming soon and is likely to be another doozy of a hearing. As Heather "Digby" Parton, notes, the word is that the committee will focus heavily on the role of long-time Donald Trump confidante Roger Stone, and the role he played in planning and executing the Capitol riot.
FLORIDA STATE
Newsweek

Republicans Risk Losing Safely Red Senate Seat, And Are Blaming Mitt Romney

Since Utah become a state, its voters have elected a non-Republican candidate to the U.S. Senate just five times in its one-and-a-quarter centuries of existence. But voters appear poised to unseat Republican Senator Mike Lee in favor of an independent candidate at a time the nation's two major parties are grappling for control of Congress. And the blame, Republicans say, lies at the feet of the party's former presidential nominee, Mitt Romney.
UTAH STATE
The List

Donald Trump's Actions During Hurricane Ian Are Raising Eyebrows

Adding to an already turbulent year, Hurricane Ian stirred up another kind of turbulence in the final hours of September 2022. The Category 4 storm slammed into Florida with almost unprecedented force, killing at least 14, leaving more than 2 million people without power. News footage shows the Sunshine State looking like a war zone of splintered houses, flooded streets, and torn-up roads, via NBC News. While many residents evacuated their homes ahead of the hurricane, many others stuck it out, either because they underestimated the storm's strength, or because they simply couldn't afford the cost of getting out of town, per The Washington Post.
FLORIDA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
248K+
Followers
71K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy