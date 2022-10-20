Matthew Perry parted ways with Adam McKay’s “Don’t Look Up” after a medical emergency. Perry, who has struggled with sobriety for decades, wrote in his upcoming memoir “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing” that he had to exit the 2021 satire following a medical emergency in which his heart stopped beating for five minutes. “It wasn’t a heart attack — I didn’t flatline — but nothing had been beating,” Perry wrote (via Rolling Stone) after taking hydrocodone and propofol at a rehab center in Switzerland. “I was told that some beefy Swiss guy really didn’t want the guy from ‘Friends’ dying...

