‘José Guadalupe Posada: Legendary Printmaker of Mexico’ opens at the Museum of Art
Join us at the Las Cruces Museum of Art, 491 N. Main St., for a new exhibition, “José Guadalupe Posada: Legendary Printmaker of Mexico,” featuring more than 60 pieces of the artist’s work as well as contemporaneous artwork that is influenced by Posada’s style. The...
NMSU's annual jewelry sale showcases student art
Not all entrepreneurs are artists, but all artists must be entrepreneurs. New Mexico State University's Department of Art will host its 40th yearly jewelry sale featuring more than 200 pieces from more than 20 jewelry and metalsmithing students. The event is open to the public from 7 a.m. to 7...
Unidad Park ribbon cutting ceremony
A Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to celebrate the completion of significant improvements at Unidad Community Park, 1500 E. Hadley Ave., will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Las Cruces City Council members, Mayor Ken Miyagishima, and City administrators will participate in the ceremony. Altogether, $1.45 million in improvements have...
Economic Development and N.M. Workforce Connection partner for a free Job Fair
The City of Las Cruces Economic Development Department and the New Mexico Workforce Connection will partner to promote a free Job Fair. The event will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 3, 2022, at the Las Cruces Convention Center, 680 E. University Ave. Participants are strongly encouraged to bring copies of their resume. Additionally, there will be free bus fare to and from the event that day.
Interactive exhibit at NMSU to raise awareness about violence and abuse
About 41% of women and 26% of men in America experience what the Centers for Disease Control defines as intimate partner violence: sexual violence, physical violence and/or stalking by an intimate partner. National crime data reported by the CDC shows that more than half of female homicide victims reported in the United States are killed by a current or former male intimate partner.
Free Skate Clinic for Teens
The City of Las Cruces Parks & Recreation Department and volunteers from Crossroads City Derby are hosting a “Free – Learn to Skate Clinic” for teens, ages 12 to 17 from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 12 at Meerscheidt Recreation Center, 1600 E. Hadley Ave. Roller...
Deported U.S. Veteran coming back to El Paso from Juarez after 28 years
JUAREZ, Chihuahua -- United States Navy Veteran Gerardo Sotelo Pinales is set to return to his hometown of El Paso after being in Juarez for 28 years. He was deported after he started doing drugs at his young age. Sotelo was living in a homeless shelter in Juarez. He suffered different health difficulties while in The post Deported U.S. Veteran coming back to El Paso from Juarez after 28 years appeared first on KVIA.
AARP New Mexico Offers Free Las Cruces Shredding Event
Looking to get rid of some old documents and clear out some clutter? Join AARP New Mexico and the Las Cruces AARP Chapter for a free shredding event, Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the Walmart Super Store parking lot, located at 571 Walton Blvd., in Las Cruces.
City of El Paso unanimously votes to impose weed moratorium for elderly, disabled
EL PASO, Texas -- City representatives voted unanimously on agenda item 24 at Tuesday's City Council meeting, which includes imposing moratoriums on weeds citations for property owners 65 years and older, as well as those with disabilities. The moratorium was proposed by District 7 Representative Henry Rivera. Another item being voted on during Tuesday's meeting The post City of El Paso unanimously votes to impose weed moratorium for elderly, disabled appeared first on KVIA.
Barrio Azteca gunmen sentenced to life in notorious 2010 Consulate murders
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Barrio Azteca gunmen directly responsible for the March 2010 murders in Juarez, Mexico of a U.S. Consulate employee, her husband, and the husband of another U.S. Consulate employee were sentenced to life in prison Monday, Oct. 24. “The gunmen who viciously shot and killed Leslie Enriquez, Arthur Redelfs, and […]
Two El Paso area teachers recognized at Texas Teacher of the Year awards
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two El Paso area teachers were recognized at the Texas Teacher of the Year luncheon Friday in Round Rock, Texas. Joselyn Zuniga, a teacher at Lorenzo G. Alarcon Elementary School in the San Elizario Independent School District, was recognized at the banquet for being the Region 19 Elementary School Teacher […]
‘Mother Hubbard’ going strong at 95 booking big acts at the Pan Am Center
EL PASO, Texas -- An epic birthday party at the Pan Am Center in Las Cruces Wednesday. Entertainment industry leader Barbara Hubbard is celebrated by big stars and fans in cheap seats. The list of acts Barbara or 'Mother Hubbard' has brought to Las Cruces is impressive. At 95, she's still going strong. She singlehandedly put Las Cruces on the map The post ‘Mother Hubbard’ going strong at 95 booking big acts at the Pan Am Center appeared first on KVIA.
American woman medically evacuated from Carnival cruise ship by Mexican Navy
Isla Mujeres, Q.R. — An American woman who suffered a health issue was evacuated from a Carnival cruise ship Monday. The unnamed woman was medically evacuated from a Carnival Vista ship after Isla Mujeres authorities received the request. Personnel from the Secretary of the Navy from the Ninth Naval...
Armed teen burglarizes bakery in the Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 17-year-old male was arrested early Sunday morning after witnesses reported a burglary of a business at the 8000 block of Mesa St. Officers responded to the reported burglary of business at the Arcoiris Bakery and found the front glass door broken and the cash register damaged. TAC officers investigating […]
4 Great Pizza Places in New Mexico
If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in New Mexico, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in New Mexico that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving incredibly delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Strangers turn out for ceremony to bury unclaimed bodies
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Thirty-two people were laid to rest Wednesday across four separate graves in Las Cruces. They were people whose bodies had been unclaimed for at least the last two years. Almost one hundred people attended the somber ceremony held at Saint Joseph’s Cemetery. Remains can be claimed by family and friends The post Strangers turn out for ceremony to bury unclaimed bodies appeared first on KVIA.
All the Ways El Paso is Celebrating Dia de los Muertos on Oct. 29
The city’s largest Day of the Dead festival returns to downtown El Paso on Saturday, Oct. 29. The day-long event will include the popular and highly anticipated Dia de los Muertos parade. Contrary to its name, Day of the Dead is more joyous than macabre. It’s a day of...
Electronic Caregiver Closes $42.5M in Funding
Electronic Caregiver (ECG), a Las Cruces, NM-based digital well being know-how and providers firm, raised an extra $30m + warrant train for a complete of $42.5m. The brand new funds will develop ECG’s revenues and buyer base resulting in an anticipated IPO inside 24 months. Up to now, the corporate has raised $110m in fairness + $10m in debt, totaling $120m.
El Pasoan Collecting McDonald’s Halloween Pails for A Good Cause
In case you missed it, the Halloween pails that we all loved as kids are back at McDonald's!. The long awaited return of the Halloween pails has people running to their nearest McDonald's to collect all three- the ghost, the pumpkin and the witch. While some of us are packing...
Weekend fire damages apartment in Las Cruces, may have killed a pet inside
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Fire Department continues to investigate what caused a fire that damaged an apartment on Colorado Avenue over the weekend and may have killed a pet inside. Firefighters were dispatched to the fire on the 1900 block of Colorado shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. When they […]
