Orem, UT

ksl.com

Candidate disqualified in Davis County House race

LAYTON — Republican write-in Steve Furshtut is no longer in the race for a seat in Utah's House District 16 in Davis County. Furshtut was disqualified for not submitting the proper paperwork. Write-in candidate Rep. Steve Handy, GOP-backed Trevor Lee and Libertarian Brent Zimmerman remain in the race. Lee,...
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Campaign sign thieves risk losing voting rights

SALT LAKE CITY — With the election approaching, local election officials warn that stealing campaign signs is a crime. Committing this crime can come with a cost; the right to vote. Utah has rules regarding campaign signs. The state only allows signs on private property if the owner approves....
LAYTON, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Gov. Cox to hold town hall focused on Latino community

SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Spencer Cox and the Utah Division of Multicultural Affairs will hold a town hall meeting focused on the Latino community Monday night. The town hall will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Salt Lake Community College’s Grand Theater. The theater is located at the college’s campus at 1575 South State Street, Salt Lake City.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahstories.com

Releasing Murderers in Utah Needs to Stop, Says Danielle Ahn

Danielle Ahn is a Salt Lake City attorney taking on current Sim Gill to become Salt Lake County’s next District Attorney. Danielle Ahn has a strong opinion about the ways in which far too many violent offenders are being released under current Salt Lake County DA Sim Gill’s office. These offenders are getting away without prison time, or even felony charges being brought against them. She says this is because the current City Prosecutors’ caseload is too heavy. They are short-staffed. She says they are also not receiving proper training to take violent offenders’ cases to court. There has been a 46% increase in homicide in Salt Lake County in the past four years. According to FBI data, the number of murders reported in Utah climbed from 50 in 2011 to 102 in 2020.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
kuer.org

High-speed rail in Utah? UTA says sure, if the money’s there

Could high-speed rail be in Utah’s future? Gov. Spencer Cox thinks so. Imagine getting on a train in downtown Salt Lake City after eating breakfast and hopping off 300 miles later in St. George just in time for lunch. During his October monthly news conference, Gov. Cox said a...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Missing Millcreek woman found dead in Wyoming

MILLCREEK, Utah — A missing 78-year-old Millcreek woman was found dead in Wyoming Monday morning. The Unified Police Department believes weather conditions caused the woman’s death. The UPD initially sent out a Silver Alert for Victoria Acoba on Oct. 21, though she had been missing since Oct. 19.
MILLCREEK, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Christmas Box Charity calls on Utah’s communities

SALT LAKE CITY — One charity, Christmas Box International, provides Christmas for about 2,500 at-risk children. This year, they are calling on Utahns to help. “Safety isn’t seasonal,” said Richard Paul Evans, founder and chair of The Christmas Box International in a press release. “We serve children 365 days a year and need to make Christmas happen at our emergency shelters and resource centers for families served by the state within our community.”
UTAH STATE
Lodging

Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City Opens as the First of the Brand in Utah

CHICAGO—Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced the 25-story Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City officially opened its doors, debuting as the first Hyatt Regency hotel in Utah and the only hotel directly adjoining the Salt Palace Convention Center. The arrival of one of the city’s largest hotel developments positions Salt Lake City as a destination for hosting events, adding 60,000 square feet of event space just steps from the experiences and outdoor pursuits the city has to offer.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Woman arrested for attempted assault of a West Jordan police officer

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A 39-year-old woman was taken into custody over the weekend after fleeing the scene of a police investigation. Her attempt to flee resulted in the near assault of a West Jordan police officer. West Jordan Police received a call about a disorderly individual on Saturday....
WEST JORDAN, UT

