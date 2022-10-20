Read full article on original website
Candidate disqualified in Davis County House race
LAYTON — Republican write-in Steve Furshtut is no longer in the race for a seat in Utah's House District 16 in Davis County. Furshtut was disqualified for not submitting the proper paperwork. Write-in candidate Rep. Steve Handy, GOP-backed Trevor Lee and Libertarian Brent Zimmerman remain in the race. Lee,...
Campaign sign thieves risk losing voting rights
SALT LAKE CITY — With the election approaching, local election officials warn that stealing campaign signs is a crime. Committing this crime can come with a cost; the right to vote. Utah has rules regarding campaign signs. The state only allows signs on private property if the owner approves....
Gov. Cox to hold town hall focused on Latino community
SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Spencer Cox and the Utah Division of Multicultural Affairs will hold a town hall meeting focused on the Latino community Monday night. The town hall will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Salt Lake Community College’s Grand Theater. The theater is located at the college’s campus at 1575 South State Street, Salt Lake City.
Demonstrators ask Gov. Cox to fund housing for homeless babies in Utah
A group gathered for a rally Saturday afternoon, asking Gov. Spencer Cox to spend the state's $2 billion budget surplus on an expanded hotel voucher program and more caseworkers on the streets.
Seized, unclaimed guns from evidence being sold by SSL police to local dealership
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — Firearms don’t stay in the evidence locker forever. In Utah, they could end up back on the street due to a statute that bans police departments from destroying firearms unless there is a specific cause for it. Instead, state law mandates that...
Little Cottonwood gondola: Why Christian leaders oppose UDOT project
LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON — Standing beneath the shadow of the Gate Buttress, a massive chunk of granite jutting out of the bright orange foliage of Little Cottonwood Canyon, a Lutheran, an Episcopalian, a Catholic and the Salt Lake County mayor went on a hike. Walking up the steep switchbacks...
Opinion: Utah should grow into its gaps
Infill is when vacant or underutilized sites within already developed areas are developed. Read more about infill here.
Releasing Murderers in Utah Needs to Stop, Says Danielle Ahn
Danielle Ahn is a Salt Lake City attorney taking on current Sim Gill to become Salt Lake County’s next District Attorney. Danielle Ahn has a strong opinion about the ways in which far too many violent offenders are being released under current Salt Lake County DA Sim Gill’s office. These offenders are getting away without prison time, or even felony charges being brought against them. She says this is because the current City Prosecutors’ caseload is too heavy. They are short-staffed. She says they are also not receiving proper training to take violent offenders’ cases to court. There has been a 46% increase in homicide in Salt Lake County in the past four years. According to FBI data, the number of murders reported in Utah climbed from 50 in 2011 to 102 in 2020.
Stockton Police Department left without officers after chief resigns
The now-former chief of the Stockton Police Department left his post a week and a half ago after taking a job at another agency. He was the only officer in the department at the time.
High-speed rail in Utah? UTA says sure, if the money’s there
Could high-speed rail be in Utah’s future? Gov. Spencer Cox thinks so. Imagine getting on a train in downtown Salt Lake City after eating breakfast and hopping off 300 miles later in St. George just in time for lunch. During his October monthly news conference, Gov. Cox said a...
'Please do not stop at the top of your ballot,' Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall urges voters
Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall and other local elected officials emphasized the importance of every Salt Lake City voter not only returning their ballot, but voting in each race.
Police say suspects in Salt Lake killing are linked to unsolved 2020 Millcreek killing
MILLCREEK — Unified police detectives believe they are closer to solving the fatal shooting of a man near a Millcreek car wash in 2020. And they say one of their key suspects is a man currently charged with murder for allegedly shooting and killing a man outside the Salt Palace Convention Center last month.
Missing Millcreek woman found dead in Wyoming
MILLCREEK, Utah — A missing 78-year-old Millcreek woman was found dead in Wyoming Monday morning. The Unified Police Department believes weather conditions caused the woman’s death. The UPD initially sent out a Silver Alert for Victoria Acoba on Oct. 21, though she had been missing since Oct. 19.
Christmas Box Charity calls on Utah’s communities
SALT LAKE CITY — One charity, Christmas Box International, provides Christmas for about 2,500 at-risk children. This year, they are calling on Utahns to help. “Safety isn’t seasonal,” said Richard Paul Evans, founder and chair of The Christmas Box International in a press release. “We serve children 365 days a year and need to make Christmas happen at our emergency shelters and resource centers for families served by the state within our community.”
Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City Opens as the First of the Brand in Utah
CHICAGO—Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced the 25-story Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City officially opened its doors, debuting as the first Hyatt Regency hotel in Utah and the only hotel directly adjoining the Salt Palace Convention Center. The arrival of one of the city’s largest hotel developments positions Salt Lake City as a destination for hosting events, adding 60,000 square feet of event space just steps from the experiences and outdoor pursuits the city has to offer.
Industrial employee dies after ‘large piece of granite’ falls on him
A Utah man, 54, was killed after a large piece of granite fell on him in an industrial accident Saturday afternoon, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department.
Utah man ordered to jail after assaulting son for refusing to go on mission
OGDEN, Utah (KSL.com) — A Clearfield man was ordered Friday to serve jail time for assaulting his son during an argument that started when the son said he did not want to go on a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Scott Keith Warner, 51,...
Woman arrested for attempted assault of a West Jordan police officer
WEST JORDAN, Utah — A 39-year-old woman was taken into custody over the weekend after fleeing the scene of a police investigation. Her attempt to flee resulted in the near assault of a West Jordan police officer. West Jordan Police received a call about a disorderly individual on Saturday....
