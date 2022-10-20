Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lascrucesbulletin.com
Economic Development and N.M. Workforce Connection partner for a free Job Fair
The City of Las Cruces Economic Development Department and the New Mexico Workforce Connection will partner to promote a free Job Fair. The event will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 3, 2022, at the Las Cruces Convention Center, 680 E. University Ave. Participants are strongly encouraged to bring copies of their resume. Additionally, there will be free bus fare to and from the event that day.
lascrucesbulletin.com
Unidad Park ribbon cutting ceremony
A Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to celebrate the completion of significant improvements at Unidad Community Park, 1500 E. Hadley Ave., will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Las Cruces City Council members, Mayor Ken Miyagishima, and City administrators will participate in the ceremony. Altogether, $1.45 million in improvements have...
lascrucesbulletin.com
Interactive exhibit at NMSU to raise awareness about violence and abuse
About 41% of women and 26% of men in America experience what the Centers for Disease Control defines as intimate partner violence: sexual violence, physical violence and/or stalking by an intimate partner. National crime data reported by the CDC shows that more than half of female homicide victims reported in the United States are killed by a current or former male intimate partner.
lascrucesbulletin.com
NMSU's annual jewelry sale showcases student art
Not all entrepreneurs are artists, but all artists must be entrepreneurs. New Mexico State University's Department of Art will host its 40th yearly jewelry sale featuring more than 200 pieces from more than 20 jewelry and metalsmithing students. The event is open to the public from 7 a.m. to 7...
lascrucesbulletin.com
Las Cruces City Hall is an Absentee Ballot Drop-Off and an Expanded Early Voting Location for General Election
Registered voters in Dona Ana County can cast their ballots for the Nov. 8 General Election at Las Cruces City Hall, 700 N. Main Street, Las Cruces, NM. Expanded Early Voting began Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Las Cruces City Hall. During Expanded Early Voting, eligible voters can cast their ballots at City Hall from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday - Saturday. The final Expanded Early Voting day at City Hall is Saturday, November 5, 2022. Voting is not conducted on Sunday or Monday.
lascrucesbulletin.com
‘José Guadalupe Posada: Legendary Printmaker of Mexico’ opens at the Museum of Art
Join us at the Las Cruces Museum of Art, 491 N. Main St., for a new exhibition, “José Guadalupe Posada: Legendary Printmaker of Mexico,” featuring more than 60 pieces of the artist’s work as well as contemporaneous artwork that is influenced by Posada’s style. The...
lascrucesbulletin.com
Free Skate Clinic for Teens
The City of Las Cruces Parks & Recreation Department and volunteers from Crossroads City Derby are hosting a “Free – Learn to Skate Clinic” for teens, ages 12 to 17 from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 12 at Meerscheidt Recreation Center, 1600 E. Hadley Ave. Roller...
Comments / 0