The City of Las Cruces Economic Development Department and the New Mexico Workforce Connection will partner to promote a free Job Fair. The event will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 3, 2022, at the Las Cruces Convention Center, 680 E. University Ave. Participants are strongly encouraged to bring copies of their resume. Additionally, there will be free bus fare to and from the event that day.

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 7 HOURS AGO