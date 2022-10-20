Read full article on original website
Atascadero Zoo Boo 10.25.2022
The Charles Paddock Zoo in Atascadero is getting ready for Zoo Boo. Sylvia is painting windows at the entry of the zoo, and the zoo keepers are preparing their costumes. Zoo director Alan Baker says Zoo Boo is a family event. Zoo Boo is Saturday evening at the Charles Paddock...
Golden Oak Honey Festival 10.24.2022
A big turnout Saturday for the Golden Oak Honey and Pumpkin Festival in Paso Robles downtown city park. Roger Plata demonstrated an observation bee hive. Matt’s Honey sold three types of honey produced in San Luis Obispo county; orange blossom, sage and avocado blossom. The Honey and Pumpkin Festival...
Atascadero City Council 10.25.2022
Atascadero city council meets tonight at the rotunda. They will discuss accessory dwelling units (ADU’s). There will be a management report on enhancements to the wrestling bacchantes statue. With $7,000 they plan to add a viewing sidewalk around the statue. Atascadero city council gets underway at 6:00 this evening.
Elections in SLO 10.25.2022
The election is two weeks from today. Despite the problems at the San Luis Obispo county elections office, you’re entitled to vote only once. And that includes filling out blank ballots that you come across somewhere. The complaints about this election keep coming into KPRL. One of several calls...
Stumping Their Political Beliefs 10.24.2022
They used to call it stumping. Candidates standing on stumps to describe their political beliefs and what they would do if they were elected. Paso Robles school board talking at a rally at a parking lot off Creston road at Niblick on Saturday. Lauren McCoy is in a race for an At Large seat. Others are in specific districts. Some districts have several candidates. Others have only one.
North County Weather 10.25.2022
Partly cloudy today, highs near 79 in Paso Robles. 76 in Atascadero. NNW winds 5-10 miles per hour. Overnight, clear skies, lows near 41. NNW winds 5-10 miles per hour. Tomorrow, sunny with highs near 73 in Paso Robles. 72 in Atascadero. N winds 10-15 miles per hour. We’ll see...
Other Stories This Monday 10.24.2022
The CHP identifies a man killed in a single car crash on highway 46 Thursday night. He’s 33-year-old Anthony Bracket of Visalia. Just before eight Thursday night, his SUV left the road and overturned several times on highway 46 near Shandon. A tour bus at Hearst Castle leaked hot...
