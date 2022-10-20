Read full article on original website

Forensic Handwriting Analysis of Darrell Brooks UncoveredDr. Mozelle MartinWaukesha, WI
This Town in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit in the Entire StateJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
6 dead at Wisconsin apartmenthellasHartland, WI
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersWisconsin State
dailybadgerbulletin.com
‘Super Steak’ menu now part of Chubbie’s
RACINE — More than a year after a fire forced his Super Steak & Lemonade location in Racine to shut down, Taysir Mustafa is bringing his menu of cheesesteaks, loaded nachos and lemonade slushies back to town, with the help of a familiar face. Watch now: Fire at Super...
shepherdexpress.com
Vintage Neon of Milwaukee
In nearly any downtown city in the world, you’re going to see numerous neon lights and signs. In the 20th century, enterprising advertisers used neon signs to sell merchandise and to promote various types of entertainment. It was at the 1910 Paris Motor Show that neon was introduced to...
shepherdexpress.com
Win Tickets to Tower of Power at Pabst Theater!
For over 50 years, Tower of Power has delivered the best in funk and soul music, and you can win a pair of tickets to their November 13 show from Shepherd Express! To enter, simply fill out the form below before November 3. Winners will be notified via email, so be sure to use an email address that you regularly check!
spectrumnews1.com
Christmas Fantasy House opens its doors for the 29th year
MILWAUKEE — Christmas is coming to town, with a mission of giving back. The Christmas Fantasy House in Milwaukee is opening its door for its 29th year. This year, the annual event is themed “Christmas Spirit,” and the house itself is created with the spirit of giving in mind.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Emergency crews on scene of 2 separate accidents south of West Bend, WI
October 23, 2022 – West Bend, Wi – Emergency crews are on scene of a motorcycle accident on Highway P and Mile View Road. Traffic is being detoured in both directions. The initial call came in around 8 p.m. Sunday evening, October 23, 2022. One person in their 30s was reportedly transported to the hospital.
shepherdexpress.com
Win Tickets to Dark Star Orchestra at The Riverside Theater!
Celebrate 25 years of DSO this fall at the Riverside!. Performing to critical acclaim for over 20 years and over 3000 shows, Dark Star Orchestra continues the Grateful Dead live concert experience. By recreating set lists from the past and developing their own sets of Dead songs, DSO offers a continually evolving artistic outlet within this musical canon.
Old Wauwatosa gas station to be transformed into a walk-up ice cream shop
According to our partners at On Milwaukee, in September, Wauwatosa's City Plan Commission approved a new business proposal. The plan was to transform an old gas station into a seasonal ice cream shop
shepherdexpress.com
Film, Poetry and a World Premiere from Present Music
Present Music’s second concert this season, “Flat on your back on the dry wintry grass a cine concert,” is part of the Kentridge Arts Festival, the ambitious project showcasing the work of South Africa’s William Kentridge. The festival includes an exhibition of his work in many media at the Warehouse Art Museum, theater performances at Milwaukee Chamber Theatre and other events, including the Present Music concert.
spectrumnews1.com
3-year-old Milwaukee boy aspires to work in waste management
MILWAUKEE — Every morning, 3-year-old Hunter Meyer is out looking for trash other people left behind. He takes morning walks with his mother, Katie Haws, and they pick up any unwanted garbage in their neighborhood. You could say Hunter knows a thing or two about waste management. He certainly...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Culver's CurderBurger sold out at some locations
MILWAUKEE - Culver's fans are lining up nationwide to try the Culver's CurderBurger – so much so that some locations are sold out, the company said Friday, Oct. 21. A year ago, Culver's came out with the CurderBurger for a single day – National Cheese Curd Day, Oct. 15.
spectrumnews1.com
Mr. Perkins Family Restaurant struggles with worker shortage
MILWAUKEE — Many Wisconsin small businesses were hit hard during the COVID-19 pandemic. Mr. Perkins Family Restaurant, in Milwaukee, survived but ownership said it is facing a worker shortage. Cherry Perkins, the owner, said the shortage is preventing the Milwaukee institution from opening full time. “I really don’t know...
Car crashes head-on into Milwaukee bus on 6th Street Viaduct
A driver crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a Milwaukee County Transit System bus, injuring one person on Saturday.
wearegreenbay.com
City just south of Fond du Lac County sees three ‘serious’ motorcycle crashes within 90 minutes
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to three motorcycle accidents with serious injuries, all within an hour and 20 minutes of each other on Sunday. According to a Facebook post, the first call was around 8:00 p.m. for a report of a single...
liveforlivemusic.com
Widespread Panic Gets Tour Manager Involved On Second Night In Milwaukee [Audio]
Widespread Panic returned to the Riverside Theater on Saturday night to rock the venue with extended scorchers and fan-favorite covers for the band’s second of three shows in Milwaukee. Sunshine and college game day in Brew Town ensured that most attendees were buzzing as they staggered toward the legendary theater. Like always, the six-headed monster from Athens, GA didn’t disappoint.
wearegreenbay.com
Southeast Wisconsin butcher shop issues Class I recall for variety of beef strips
FRANKSVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A voluntary Class I recall has been issued by a southeastern Wisconsin butcher shop for a variety of its beef strips that are sold at wholesale and retail stores. Harry Hansen Meat Service in Franksville, issued the recall on Friday, October 21. The recall includes...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee car dealership owner sells his business; 'Gonna miss the place'
MILWAUKEE - He wanted to sell cars, but his business became so much more. After 24 years of sales and a side gig helping solve crimes, he is stepping down. "One winter I had a car running outside to warm it up. A young guy jump in and takes off with it and my employees chase him in another car," said Larry Rowell, Hart Auto Owner.
wearegreenbay.com
Missing Sheboygan man found dead in waters of northern Wisconsin lake
AINSWORTH, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Sheboygan who was reported missing in early October was found in the waters of Rolling Stone Lake. According to the Langlade County Sheriff’s office, on October 24, the body of the man that was reported missing on October 1 was found. He was reportedly found in the waters of Rolling Stone Lake.
shepherdexpress.com
Remembering the 41 Twin, Milwaukee’s Last Permanent Drive-In
It’s been 20 years since the double-sided screen tower of the 41 Twin Outdoor Theater (known to most Milwaukeeans as the 41 Twin) tumbled down as developers made way for a sparkling new Northwestern Mutual campus on 27th and Drexel, in Franklin. The 41 Twin opened July 1, 1948,...
CBS 58
Budget struggles and staff shortages putting Milwaukee park in jeopardy of closing
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The future of a Milwaukee park is up for discussion as county officials say budget shortfalls and staff shortages are leading to the closing of some of its popular amenities. Neighbors say they are disappointed with the county's decision. One man even created this Halloween display.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Celebration of Life today, October 21, 2022 for Diane and Fritz Wohlwend
October 21, 2022 – Per the wishes of Fritz and Diane there was no formal funeral, instead we plan to have a celebratory gathering October 21, 2022, starting at 4 pm, at the VFW Post #1393, 260 Sand Drive, West Bend. Fritz and Diane appreciated numerous charities and their efforts. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to your favorite Veteran’s Charity or Animal Rescue.
