Lee County family returned from trip to find home destroyed in blaze
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A weekend of football turned tragic for a Lee County couple. The couple traveled to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for the Ole Miss vs. LSU game. When they returned, they found firetrucks lining their road. A fire had destroyed their home. Firefighters believe the blaze started before...
Missing Mississippi man found dead in wreck not far from home
A missing Mississippi man has been found dead — one day after his 22nd birthday. Mississippi officials had issued a Silver Alert for Carter Bliven on Oct. 20 after he had been reported missing by family members. Officials with the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office reported finding a blue SUV...
Subject of Silver Alert found dead in wreck near his home
CHICKASAW, Miss. (WLBT) - The subject of a Silver Alert was found dead after being involved in a wreck near his home. The Silver Alert for Carter Blaine Biven of Woodland, Mississippi was issued on Friday. He was last seen Tuesday. On Saturday, the alert was canceled, with any additional...
Caledonia man killed in Monroe County wreck
HAMILTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A Lowndes County man was killed Monday in a wreck in Monroe County. According to Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley, the wreck happened at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Center Hill Road. He identified the victim as Christopher Brock, 40, of Caledonia. The coroner said Brock was...
Tupelo working to curb roadside litter with new van
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo has a new van to promote litter prevention. The city uses the van daily for litter pickup. The message “Don’t Trash Tupelo” is displayed on its sides. It also has blinking lights for safety.
Former lawmaker J.B. Markham dies at 76
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - Former Mississippi lawmaker J.B. Markham died on Monday in Amory at the age of 76. Open this link to read his obituary.
14-year-old killed in brush mowing accident in North Mississippi
BLUE SPRINGS, Miss. (WTVA) - A 14-year-old boy was killed in a brush mowing accident in Union County, Mississippi. Union County Coroner Pam Bowman said the accident happened Saturday afternoon along County Road 336. She identifed the victim as Landon Jarvis. Bowman said a man, whom Jarvis knew, was using...
Skilled to Work - Amory man turns bus into home
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tiny houses may be a good idea for people looking to downsize or save money. WTVA reporter Bronson Woodruff spoke with J.T. Winders of Amory about his school bus-turned-house on wheels. Watch the interview in the video above.
One man dies in head-on collision, two others hospitalized
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A head-on crash left one man dead. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley says 40-year-old Christopher Brock was not wearing a seatbelt in the ford mustang he was in. Brock was a passenger in that vehicle when it hit a Ford Pickup head-on. The crash...
Former library director in Marshall County ordered to repay $8K
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - A former library director is accused of embezzling thousands of dollars in Marshall County. According to a news release from State Auditor Shad White, Amanda McDonald has been ordered to repay $8,174. She is accused of stealing more than $5,000 from the Marshall County Library. According...
Auditor demands former school secretary repay $53K
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The state auditor demands a former high school secretary repay tens of thousands of dollars she allegedly embezzled. According to a news release from State Auditor Shad White, Dana Walker is accused of embezzling from H.W. Byers High School in Holly Springs. She's ordered to repay...
Fulton Hometown Tour show pushed back to Wednesday
WTVA's Hometown Tour stop in Fulton has been moved to Wednesday, Oct. 26. It was originally scheduled to be held the day prior. However, the possibility of severe weather on Tuesday forced the date change.
Police uncover lottery ticket scheme at Miss. convenience store
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The dream of cashing a $500,000 lottery ticket turned into a nightmare for a Tupelo convenience store worker. Jessica Parker, 40, is charged with felony embezzlement. Tupelo police said she used her position at Barnes Crossing Road Texaco to take the money and use her...
Sam Westmoreland funeral scheduled for Wednesday in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The funeral for Mississippi State football player Sam Westmoreland will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 26. It begins at 5 p.m. at the Orchard Church in Tupelo. The 18-year-old was a freshman at MSU at the time of his death on Oct. 19. His body was...
Grand marshals announced for Tupelo Christmas parade
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Officials with the Elvis Presley Birthplace and Board of Directors will be this year’s grand marshals for the Reed’s Tupelo Christmas Parade. The parade is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 2 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in downtown Tupelo. This year’s theme is “Rockin’...
Mississippi officials looking for man missing for three days
Mississippi officials are looking for information regarding the disappearance of a man last seen three days ago. The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department issued an alert for Carter Blane Bliven, 21, was last seen on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. Bliven is 6-foot, 1-inch tall, and weighs approximately 250 lbs. He...
Woman arrested for embezzling thousands from Mississippi apartment complex
A woman has been arrested after reportedly stealing $14,000 from a Mississippi apartment complex. Lori Palmer, 48, of Tupelo, was arrested on a felony embezzlement charge. On Sept. 26, 2022, the Tupelo Police Department was notified of an embezzlement case at Oak Creek Apartments (508 Lumpkin). Management advised that Palmer...
VIDEO: Students win bike from contest by Saltillo Fire Department
The Saltillo Fire Department hosted a contest to raise awareness on the importance of fires safety. A few students won bikes.
Tupelo PD announces embezzlement arrest
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A Tupelo woman is charged with embezzlement. Lori Palmer, 48, is accused of embezzling $14,000 from the Oak Creek Apartments on Lumpkin Avenue, according to Tupelo Police. Palmer was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 20 for felony embezzlement.
Information sought on runaway in Lee County
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Help is needed locating a runaway teenager in Lee County. According to Lee County Youth Court, 17-year-old Zariah Williams was last seen on Sept. 30 when her guardian dropped her off with her aunt. The aunt lives on the east side of Tupelo; a specific address...
