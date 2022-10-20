Let me first say I love living in The Villages. My kids refer to it as a combination of Disneyland and spring break for seniors. Unfortunately, I think we could do better with increasing our police presence. I rarely ever see an officer stopping a car. Or even see a patrol car anywhere. And on Morse alone, they could be ticketing numerous speeders everyday. If you combine our amenities with our taxes, we’re still not paying that much for all that the Village’s has to offer. So please, go ahead and increase our taxes, if needed to hire more officers. There are way too many accidents here and you can’t put a price on safety or someone’s life.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO