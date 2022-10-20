ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barberville, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

click orlando

Tropics Watch: Major Hurricane Roslyn makes landfall in Mexico

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Roslyn made landfall in western Mexico as a Category 3 hurricane early Sunday morning. Hurricane conditions will spread inland through Sunday afternoon. Roslyn will rapidly weaken over the mountainous terrain of Mexico over the next day or two. [TRENDING: State Road 415 reopens after suspect...
ORLANDO, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Florida

If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in Florida, here is a list of four amazing pizza place in Florida that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving incredibly delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
FLORIDA STATE
orlandoweekly.com

The most miserable places in Orlando

Whoever said hell is other people was probably an annual pass holder. Orlandoans had one thing on their mind when we took to Reddit to seek out the worst spots in the City Beautiful: traffic. The endless tangle of highways and suburbs that we generously call a city has led to some serious headaches in area hotspots. The end result of car dependency — outside of needless deaths and respiratory problems — is massive traffic snares.
ORLANDO, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in The Villages, FL

When visiting Florida, most tourists flock to either Orlando or Miami. However, there are tons of other places in the Sunshine State that are worth exploring. The Villages is slowly becoming a popular destination, and there are plenty of reasons why this is the case. From its stunning parks and...
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Too many accidents in The Villages

Let me first say I love living in The Villages. My kids refer to it as a combination of Disneyland and spring break for seniors. Unfortunately, I think we could do better with increasing our police presence. I rarely ever see an officer stopping a car. Or even see a patrol car anywhere. And on Morse alone, they could be ticketing numerous speeders everyday. If you combine our amenities with our taxes, we’re still not paying that much for all that the Village’s has to offer. So please, go ahead and increase our taxes, if needed to hire more officers. There are way too many accidents here and you can’t put a price on safety or someone’s life.
THE VILLAGES, FL
click orlando

Disney faces lawsuit from passholders over park reservation system

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Walt Disney World is facing a new lawsuit from some of its annual passholders over its park reservation system. The federal lawsuit, filed on Tuesday, alleges Disney violated its contract with annual passholders by using a system that requires all guests to make a park reservation before visiting.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

What does La Niña mean for Central Florida?

It looks like La Niña will stick around for another winter season. This typically means a warmer and drier than average December, January and February for Central Florida. But, have the past two winters been just that for our region? The short answer is yes. In fact, for the...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Parents say fights are Orange County middle school a regular occurrence

APOPKA, Fla. - Parents of students at one Orange County school say on-campus fighting has gotten out of hand. Orange County Public Schools confirmed to FOX 35 News that it is investigating reports of multiple fights at Apopka Memorial Middle School. Parents were recently notified by the school's principal of the incidents in a phone call.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

New tropical disturbance being tracked in Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center is tracking a tropical disturbance in the Atlantic. The system has been given a 20% chance of development in the next five days and 10% in the next two days. "Although environmental conditions appear only marginally conducive for development during the next...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Popular airline announces 4 new, non-stop destinations from Orlando

If you're looking to escape Orlando at an economical cost, Breeze Airways has adopted four new, non-stop destinations leaving from the Orlando International Airport. The low fare airline which currently has flights to Charleston, South Carolina and Hartford, Connecticut from Orlando has added four new destinations starting at $39 one way.
ORLANDO, FL

