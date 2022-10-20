Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'Person of Interest' in deaths of 4 Oklahoma Friends Arrested in Florida
$150,000 Worth of Cocaine Washed Up on Florida Beach Was Found by a "Good Samaritan" Who Handed It In to Border Patrol
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in Florida with giveaways this month
72-Yr Old Florida Man Dies While Draining His Pool During Hurricane Ian
72 Year Old Man Dies Going Out into Hurricane Ian To Drain His Pool
click orlando
Tropics Watch: Major Hurricane Roslyn makes landfall in Mexico
ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Roslyn made landfall in western Mexico as a Category 3 hurricane early Sunday morning. Hurricane conditions will spread inland through Sunday afternoon. Roslyn will rapidly weaken over the mountainous terrain of Mexico over the next day or two. [TRENDING: State Road 415 reopens after suspect...
Farm Share distributes food to residents in Mount Dora
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Florida’s largest food bank distributed food to Floridians in Mount Dora on Saturday. Farm Share helped pass out fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods at the Bethel Independent Free Methodist Church. Residents were required to arrive at the Lake County event in a vehicle...
4 Great Pizza Places in Florida
If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in Florida, here is a list of four amazing pizza place in Florida that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving incredibly delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WESH
Volusia sheriff: Dollar General employee poured bleach in co-worker's drink
DELAND, Fla. — ABOVE: A look at today's other top headlines. A DeLand Dollar General employee has been accused of pouring bleach into his coworker's drink. Jerome Ellis, 48, has been charged with poisoning and tampering with evidence. Volusia County deputies were called to the Dollar General on North...
orlandoweekly.com
The most miserable places in Orlando
Whoever said hell is other people was probably an annual pass holder. Orlandoans had one thing on their mind when we took to Reddit to seek out the worst spots in the City Beautiful: traffic. The endless tangle of highways and suburbs that we generously call a city has led to some serious headaches in area hotspots. The end result of car dependency — outside of needless deaths and respiratory problems — is massive traffic snares.
Early voting starts Monday in most Central Florida counties
ORLANDO, Fla. — Early voting starts in many Central Florida counties starting on Monday and voters are gearing up to make their voices heard. Early voting offers benefits for voters, including flexibility when it comes to when and where citizens can vote. Unlike election day voting, citizens don’t need...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in The Villages, FL
When visiting Florida, most tourists flock to either Orlando or Miami. However, there are tons of other places in the Sunshine State that are worth exploring. The Villages is slowly becoming a popular destination, and there are plenty of reasons why this is the case. From its stunning parks and...
click orlando
Orlando woman killed in rear-end crash in Volusia County, troopers say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – An Orlando woman was killed when the vehicle she was a passenger in was struck from behind in a crash near DeLand, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at 4:55 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23 along U.S. Highway 92 in...
villages-news.com
Too many accidents in The Villages
Let me first say I love living in The Villages. My kids refer to it as a combination of Disneyland and spring break for seniors. Unfortunately, I think we could do better with increasing our police presence. I rarely ever see an officer stopping a car. Or even see a patrol car anywhere. And on Morse alone, they could be ticketing numerous speeders everyday. If you combine our amenities with our taxes, we’re still not paying that much for all that the Village’s has to offer. So please, go ahead and increase our taxes, if needed to hire more officers. There are way too many accidents here and you can’t put a price on safety or someone’s life.
fox35orlando.com
New Smyrna Beach nurse to be recognized for saving life of lineman who was shocked
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - The City of New Smyrna Beach plans to recognize a woman who helped save the life of a lineman. Zach Haplin, a 24-year-old lineman, was electrically shocked while restoring power shortly after Hurricane Ian in the Venetian Bay Community. Casey Shaw told FOX 35 News...
click orlando
Disney faces lawsuit from passholders over park reservation system
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Walt Disney World is facing a new lawsuit from some of its annual passholders over its park reservation system. The federal lawsuit, filed on Tuesday, alleges Disney violated its contract with annual passholders by using a system that requires all guests to make a park reservation before visiting.
Volusia County residents urged to stay alert for beach hazards left by Hurricane Ian
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Nearly a month after Hurricane Ian hit Central Florida, Volusia County officials say they’re still dealing with lingering problems along the coastline. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Volusia County government leaders say it could take more than a year to repair...
fox35orlando.com
Woman who moved to Daytona Beach scammed by bogus car transport company
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - This past summer Donna Coppola was looking forward to packing up her life in Massachusetts and settling in Daytona Beach. She found a company within her budget, that agreed to move her Ford Mustang the 1,200 miles for $600. "I paid them a deposit via Venmo....
Bay News 9
What does La Niña mean for Central Florida?
It looks like La Niña will stick around for another winter season. This typically means a warmer and drier than average December, January and February for Central Florida. But, have the past two winters been just that for our region? The short answer is yes. In fact, for the...
fox35orlando.com
Teacher accidentally sets off panic alarm at Lake Mary Middle School, parents startled
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A scare at a local middle school put some parents on edge. A panic alarm was briefly set off at Greenwood Lakes Middle School putting the school into a lockdown. "These kids thought their lives were in danger. I don’t think that it should be that...
fox35orlando.com
Parents say fights are Orange County middle school a regular occurrence
APOPKA, Fla. - Parents of students at one Orange County school say on-campus fighting has gotten out of hand. Orange County Public Schools confirmed to FOX 35 News that it is investigating reports of multiple fights at Apopka Memorial Middle School. Parents were recently notified by the school's principal of the incidents in a phone call.
click orlando
Volusia County woman to be honored for saving lineman’s life after Hurricane Ian
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A woman is being called a hero for saving a lineman’s life who was shocked while working in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. New Smyrna Beach city officials will be honoring Casey Shaw at their commission meeting Tuesday with a life saving award.
WESH
New tropical disturbance being tracked in Atlantic
ORLANDO, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center is tracking a tropical disturbance in the Atlantic. The system has been given a 20% chance of development in the next five days and 10% in the next two days. "Although environmental conditions appear only marginally conducive for development during the next...
fox35orlando.com
White Castle to open Crave & Go in Orlando on Wednesday: Everything you need to know
ORLANDO, Fla. - We're just days away from White Castle opening its very first Crave & Go location right here in Central Florida that will be completely dedicated to take-out orders!. The new 1,800-square-foot location will open on Wednesday, Oct. 26, next to the White Castle at 11595 Daryl Carter...
fox35orlando.com
Popular airline announces 4 new, non-stop destinations from Orlando
If you're looking to escape Orlando at an economical cost, Breeze Airways has adopted four new, non-stop destinations leaving from the Orlando International Airport. The low fare airline which currently has flights to Charleston, South Carolina and Hartford, Connecticut from Orlando has added four new destinations starting at $39 one way.
