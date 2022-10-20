Read full article on original website
Cobb County day care teacher wins hearts of thousands after ABC dance party viral video
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — You know the phrase “Dance like no one’s watching.” For one preschool administrator, it’s teach like no one’s watching. Channel 2′s Heather Catlin spoke with a Mableton day care about a beautiful moment caught on camera. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
'We couldn't sleep, we had rats, we had roaches' | Residents relieved as last families leave notorious Forest Cove apartments
After years of living with rodents, and roaches and crime, every single resident has now moved out of Forest Cove apartments in southeast Atlanta, while a new effort by the city has dozens of other properties on notice that they will either make the properties livable - or deal with the consequences.
fox5atlanta.com
Pet of the Day from the Humane Society of Cobb County
Whitlock and Kenna are a brother and sister pair with different personalities. Whitlock is more on the gentler side while Kenna is active and on the go.
Family of missing Douglasville teen found dead talks where son was discovered, struggles before disappearance
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — One day after 17-year-old Yaron Kathuri's remains were found in Douglasville near one of the last locations he was seen, his dad spoke to 11Alive's Jon Shirek on the tragic and mysterious disappearance of his teen son. Yaron's remains were discovered in an area between Arbor...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Teenage girl left high school, never returned home
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage girl. Takayla Walker-Lawson was last seen leaving Mary Parsons High School in Monroe County Monday afternoon. Investigators believe she may be traveling to Macon but she also...
fox5atlanta.com
Paulding County deputy saves baby's life during traffic stop
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - A Paulding County deputy is being credited with his quick thinking and life-saving actions while pulled over for a traffic stop. Officials say on Sept. 30, Deputy Zackery Dubreuiel was conducting a traffic stop at the Ace Hardware on Dallas Acworth Highway, when a distraught father pulled up to his patrol vehicle.
fox5atlanta.com
Son waited for 90 minutes for school bus to arrive, mom says
A Douglas County mother says she sent her son off to his school bus stop, but the bus didn't show up. The mom says it has happened over and over again.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
PHOTOS: These dogs are up for adoption in Rockdale County
These animals are available for adoption through Rockdale County Animal Services. Each animal is listed by their identification number, or name if they have been assigned one. For more information on the animals, please visit the Facebook page. Adoption Fees:. All Dogs/Puppies and Cats/Kittens $60.00. Includes: spay/neuter, rabies voucher, vaccines,...
Teen’s remains found behind Douglasville mall, family says
Human remains found Saturday morning behind Arbor Place mall have been identified as a Douglasville teenager reported missing three weeks ago, his family confirmed.
Renewed attention on local cold case - 5 years later
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga — Five years after a woman was found shot to death in the bathroom of her Paulding County home, the case is now getting renewed attention. It was recently profiled on a national crime show, and the Paulding County Sheriff’s office tells Channel 2 it remains an active investigation.
The Citizen Online
Girl, 14, admits in juvenile court she started Peachtree City Walmart fire, says DA
Under state’s first offender law, her sentence can’t be made public — The 14-year-old Peachtree City girl responsible for setting the Aug. 24 fire that caused significant damage to the Walmart superstore on Peachtree City’s west side appeared in juvenile court on Oct. 21 on charges of 1st degree arson, where she admitted starting the fire.
fox5atlanta.com
Deputies searching for missing 14-year-old Paulding County boy
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Paulding County deputies are searching for a missing 14-year-old boy and are hoping someone can help them find him. Officials with the Paulding County Sheriff's Office sent an alert about 14-year-old Landyn Faugno late Sunday night. According to officials, Faugno was last seen in the area...
WLTX.com
Family says missing Georgia teen's remains found near one of last known locations
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — A missing Douglasville teen's remains have been identified as 17-year-old Yaron Kathuri, his family told 11Alive. He was last seen nearly one month ago. Yaron's remains were discovered in an area between Arbor Station and Douglas Boulevard, one of the last known locations that the teen was known to be at, according to Douglasville Police Department.
fox5atlanta.com
Anonymous activist claims responsibility for blaze at DeKalb film studio: ‘May this be a warning to them’
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Firefighters in DeKalb County are investigating a suspicious fire on the lot of a movie studio at the center of an environmental fight. DeKalb County Fire and Rescue’s spokesperson said the fire at Shadowbox Studios has not been ruled an arson, but the investigation continues after a cryptic blog post from an anonymous author surfaced, claiming responsibility for it.
Police report released | 2 teenagers shot dead at Clayton County townhome complex
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous story. It's been nearly two weeks since two teenagers were gunned down outside a Clayton County Townhome, and police have finally released a redacted incident report following multiple requests. Clayton County officers were called to the...
Tractor trailer carrying liquid nitrogen crashes in Suwanee
SUWANEE, Ga. — A tractor trailer carrying liquid nitrogen crashed in Suwanee Monday, police said. It happened near McGinnis Ferry Road and Peachtree Industrial Blvd. The police department said the crash also involved a passenger vehicle. One person reported injuries. Suwanee Police said no leaks have been reported. Gwinnett...
Gwinnett high schooler opens fire minutes after dismissal, school police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County high school student is in jail after opening fire toward someone in a moving car on campus, Gwinnett County School Police said. 17-year-old Kaleb Henderson was charged with aggravated assault, carrying a weapon in a school safety zone and reckless conduct on Friday.
Georgia man sentenced to life in prison for trying to drown mom in bathtub
MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. — A Meriwether County man was sentenced to life in prison Friday for attempting to murder his own mom by drowning her in a bathtub after he kidnapped her, the Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney said. Dustin Michael Greene, 38, was found guilty by a Meriwether...
Homeowners: HOA forced removal of 20+ healthy trees, resulting in them spending thousands of dollars
SUWANEE, Ga. — It's a battle between homeowners and an HOA in Gwinnett County over almost two dozen trees that were removed. 11Alive's Dawn White went to the Suwanee neighborhood to dig up exactly what happened. A stump is all that remains of a tree that homeowners said the...
Levi Frady: 25th anniversary of tragic case that created Georgia’s Amber Alert system
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — When a child goes missing, it is important to call and alert each and every person you know. Twenty-five years ago, an 11-year-old boy’s case inspired everyone to answer, “Levi’s Call.”. On Oct. 22, 1997, Levi Frady was headed to his house...
