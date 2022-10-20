Ohio State’s Ryan Day Shares Final Thoughts On Iowa During Radio Show

"We’re starting to get closer to getting some guys back and getting to full strength."

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day made his weekly appearance on 97.1 The Fan on Thursday afternoon, then met with the media for approximately 15 minutes for a lighting round to preview Saturday’s game against Iowa.

The following is a bullet-point recap of everything Day had to say:

Ryan Day Radio Show

Day said the off weekend allowed them to rest and focus on fundamentals. It’s also allowed some injured players to be able to get healthy for this week, though he didn’t mention names.

“We’re starting to get closer to getting some guys back and getting to full strength,” but cautioned there might be things that come up between now and the game.

Day said they practiced outside on Monday in windy conditions, then moved inside on Tuesday because of the rain and cold. Saturday’s game is supposed to be sunny at in the 70s, meanwhile.

Day said center Luke Wypler is a student of the game and a perfectionist, but also has some “Jersey flavor” to him.

is a student of the game and a perfectionist, but also has some “Jersey flavor” to him. Day said defensive tackle Michael Hall is back at full strength after playing just seven snaps against Michigan State as he worked his way back from injury. Credit the staff for how they handled that.

is back at full strength after playing just seven snaps against Michigan State as he worked his way back from injury. Credit the staff for how they handled that. Day said Iowa will be as big of a challenge as they’ve had defensively all year because the Hawkeyes run the football well and are well-coached.

Day praised defensive line coach Larry Johnson for how he balances keeping players fresh but also allowing them to get into a rhythm.

for how he balances keeping players fresh but also allowing them to get into a rhythm. Day mentioned safety Sonny Styles and linebacker C.J. Hicks as young players who are starting to make an impact. “As long as you put one foot in front of the other as a freshman, you’re going to be fine.”

and linebacker as young players who are starting to make an impact. “As long as you put one foot in front of the other as a freshman, you’re going to be fine.” Also said redshirt freshman cornerback J.K. Johnson and some of the younger wide receives have been stepping up in practice lately and had “a really good off week.”

and some of the younger wide receives have been stepping up in practice lately and had “a really good off week.” Day said freshman running back Dallan Hayden practices every day and while he does make mistakes, he’s getting better with each rep he takes in practice and games.

practices every day and while he does make mistakes, he’s getting better with each rep he takes in practice and games. Day said the game plan continues to be adjusted all the way up until kickoff. The process begins on Sunday and then is tweaked throughout the week with feedback from the players, who he said have embraced learning different plays each week.

On how wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. leads by example through his individual work away from practice: “They understand you have to earn everything you’re given.” Said that kind of sacrifice is something that can separate that from other teams in the country.

leads by example through his individual work away from practice: “They understand you have to earn everything you’re given.” Said that kind of sacrifice is something that can separate that from other teams in the country. Day said he has a lot of respect for Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz . Credit the stability he’s brought to the Hawkeyes over the last two-plus decades and noted how they’re only focused on winning, not stats.

. Credit the stability he’s brought to the Hawkeyes over the last two-plus decades and noted how they’re only focused on winning, not stats. Day said they’ve spent a lot of time on special teams. “I think our guys really take it seriously.” Said they’ve identified some areas they can improve to get more yardage in returns, etc.

On Xavier Johnson ’s impact on the team and his willingness to do everything special teams: “He’s playing himself into having a career in this game.”

’s impact on the team and his willingness to do everything special teams: “He’s playing himself into having a career in this game.” On what he looks for in a quarterback when recruiting, Day mentioned size, high school program, how they work through adversity and how they compete on the field. “Those are just some of the things we look at.”

Day believes it’s important for quarterbacks to play multiple sports in high school because of the spacial awareness and problem solving needed in other sports.

Day believes they’ve done a good job of controlling the clock, which has allowed the defense to get a breather on the sidelines. Adds that they try not to overthink long drives and just be aware of how situations could impact the defense.

Day said there are a number of different factors you have to consider when going for it on fourth down at any point on the field, but that it’s often just a feeling for the situation rather than based on analytics.

Day recalls how you used to have to meet the opposing team halfway to share game film, but that now it’s done online and the Buckeyes have access to film from every college and NFL team.

More News From Sports Illustrated: College Football Schedule | College Football Bowl Projections | SI’s Top 10: Week Of Upheaval Leaves Nine Remaining Teams | Yeah, We Can't Get Over What Happened Saturday, Either | Lee Corso Discusses Health Scare, Return To College GameDay

Ryan Day Lightning Round

Day wouldn’t give an update on Smith-Njigba’s status, but did say he’s seen enough in practice this week to feel better about his injury than in weeks past.

On Styles: “To say he’s overachieved is an understatement.” Noted he’ll continue to have more opportunities as the season goes on. “He’s earned the respect of everyone here.”

Day said they’re expecting running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams back for this weekend’s game. “I think the bye week really helped both of them.”

and back for this weekend’s game. “I think the bye week really helped both of them.” On the sacrifices the team and coaches have to make this season: “I know for a fact if we’re going to reach our goals, we have to be different than everyone else.”

Day said he was impressed with how Hall handled his business last season on the scout team and even in limited roles in games last season. “I loved his energy, I loved his toughness.” Said he’s matured a lot over the last year. “He’s just a guy you want on your team, I’m just telling you.”

Day said safety Kourt Williams is dealing with a long-term injury and they’re not sure when they’ll get him back. He notably had his arm in sling after practice on Wednesday.

is dealing with a long-term injury and they’re not sure when they’ll get him back. He notably had his arm in sling after practice on Wednesday. Day said they’re fortunate to have Harrison in the program because of his work ethic and desire to be great. “I see somebody who cares a lot and has set the pace for a lot of guys in the program.”

-----

Get your Ohio State football tickets from SI Tickets . Also, b e sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums . We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

2024 Indiana OL Ian Moore Commits To Ohio State

Ohio State WR Julian Fleming’s Play A “Confidence Boost” Due To Injury History

Ohio State’s Offense Can Be “Historically Great” When Jaxon Smith-Njigba Returns

Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Marvin Harrison Jr., Lathan Ransom Preview Iowa

Get Your Tickets To Ohio State's Oct. 22 Game Against Iowa Through SI Tickets

Ryan Day Believes Ohio State Is A Destination Job For DC Jim Knowles

-----



Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook !