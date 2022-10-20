Read full article on original website
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
'Where Do We Go?' President Joe Biden Gets Lost In White House Garden After Tree Planting Ceremony
President Joe Biden became lost and confused this week as he tried to exit the White House garden and return to the Oval Office, RadarOnline.com has learned.The incident took place on Monday shortly after the 79-year-old president and his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, planted an elm tree on the South Lawn in honor of the White House’s groundskeeper, Dale Haney.Haney, 70, has worked as the groundskeeper at the White House for 50 years. He reportedly served under the past ten presidents in his five decades of service.But shortly after the ceremony finished, President Biden started walking in the wrong...
John Fetterman, Mehmet Oz to spar in Pennsylvania U.S. Senate debate: Live updates
The race between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz for a U.S. Senate seat from Pennsylvania is one of the midterm's most competitive.
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, says he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of former U.S. Senator and Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, revealed on Instagram that he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine. According to Kennedy's post, he is now home after fighting with Ukraine's International Legion. The 28-year-old posted an image on Instagram, apparently showing himself in...
Rotax Engine Found In Iranian Mohajer-6 Drone Downed Over Ukraine
via TwitterReports of Austrian Rotax engines being used in Iranian drones aren't new, but hard proof they are being used in those acquired by Russia is.
Kearney Hub
Biden warns Russia nukes would be 'serious mistake'
President Joe Biden warned Russia Tuesday that any use of a tactical nuclear weapon would be "an incredibly serious mistake." Biden made the comments to reporters after getting his latest COVID-19 booster shot. Asked if Russia is preparing to deploy a dirty bomb under "false flag pretenses," Biden said he's "spent a lot of time today talking about that." "Let me just say, Russia would be making an incredibly serious mistake if it were to use a tactical nuclear weapon," Biden said. Russian authorities repeatedly have made allegations that Ukraine could detonate a dirty bomb in a false flag attack and blame it on Moscow. Ukrainian authorities, in turn, have accused the Kremlin of hatching such a plan. Biden also told reporters the U.S. is "in constant contact with Russian authorities" about the release of American basketball star Brittney Griner, who is being detained in a Russian prison. But he said, so far those efforts have not been met with a positive response. Earlier Tuesday, a Russian court rejected an appeal by Griner of her nine-year prison sentence for drug possession, a step that could move her closer to a possible high-stakes prisoner swap between Moscow and Washington.
Kearney Hub
Poll: Most in US want more action on climate change
WASHINGTON — Nearly two-thirds of Americans think the federal government is not doing enough to fight climate change, according to a new poll that shows limited public awareness about a sweeping new law that commits the U.S. to its largest-ever investment to combat global warming. Democrats in Congress approved...
Kearney Hub
GOP campaigns against the IRS, vowing to slash its funding
WASHINGTON — IRS pleas for more funding from Congress — made over the years by one leader after another — finally paid off this summer, when Democrats tucked an $80 billion boost for the agency into their flagship climate and health care law. Fortified with a new...
Kearney Hub
Jan. 6 trial highlights missed warnings before Capitol siege
WASHINGTON — In a telephone call days after the 2020 election, Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes urged followers to go to Washington and fight to keep President Donald Trump in office. A concerned member of the extremist group began recording because, as he would later tell jurors in the...
Kearney Hub
Demings appeals to Miami Haitians in Senate bid
Congresswoman and Senate candidate Val Demings made a campaign stop in North Miami on Monday in an area with a large community of Haitian-Americans. The three-term congresswoman and former Orlando police chief is facing incumbent Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, who is ahead in the polls with two weeks until the election. Florida has increasingly shifted rightward in recent election cycles, giving Rubio the advantage as Republicans now lead Democrats with voter registration in the state.
Kearney Hub
Russian court rejects Griner appeal of 9-year sentence
MOSCOW — A Russian court on Tuesday rejected an appeal by U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner of her nine-year prison sentence for drug possession, a step that could move her closer to a possible high-stakes prisoner swap between Moscow and Washington. The eight-time all-star center with the WNBA’s Phoenix...
Kearney Hub
AP News Summary at 11:50 p.m. EDT
Fla. Gov. DeSantis refuses to commit to serving full term. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has refused to commit to serving a full four-year term if reelected when pressed by his Democratic rival, Charlie Crist, at their only gubernatorial debate. Crist, a former congressman and one-term governor, accused DeSantis, a rising Republican star considered a likely 2024 presidential contender, of being too distracted by his national political ambitions to lead properly. DeSantis skirted several attempts Monday by Crist to get him to say he’d serve a full second term. The Florida governor’s race may not be the nation’s most competitive election this fall, but it is no less consequential for DeSantis, who could launch a presidential bid in the coming months.
Kearney Hub
New US prisons chief pledges reform for ailing system
WASHINGTON — The outsider brought in to reform the ailing federal Bureau of Prisons pledged to hold accountable any employees who sexually assault inmates, reform archaic hiring practices and bring new transparency to an agency that has long been a haven of secrecy and coverups. Colette Peters detailed her...
Can a Republican win in Oregon?
Hello there. Today's newsletter gets started with a note from Columnist Ingrid Jacques about one of her latest columns.
Kearney Hub
Sunak becomes UK prime minister; concerns over climate; Leslie Jordan dies; fallout continues for Ye | Hot off the Wire podcast
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Rishi Sunak has become Britain’s third prime minister of the year. He is now tasked with taming an economic crisis that has left the country’s finances in a precarious state and millions of Britons struggling to pay their food and energy bills. Sunak is the U.K.’s first leader of color. He met King Charles III at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.
Kearney Hub
Russia warns of Ukraine 'provocation'
KYIV, Ukraine — Russia’s defense chief alleged Sunday that Ukraine was preparing a “provocation” involving a radioactive device, a stark claim that was strongly rejected by U.S., British and Ukrainian officials amid soaring tensions as Moscow struggles to stem Ukrainian advances in the south. Russian Defense...
