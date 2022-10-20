President Joe Biden warned Russia Tuesday that any use of a tactical nuclear weapon would be "an incredibly serious mistake." Biden made the comments to reporters after getting his latest COVID-19 booster shot. Asked if Russia is preparing to deploy a dirty bomb under "false flag pretenses," Biden said he's "spent a lot of time today talking about that." "Let me just say, Russia would be making an incredibly serious mistake if it were to use a tactical nuclear weapon," Biden said. Russian authorities repeatedly have made allegations that Ukraine could detonate a dirty bomb in a false flag attack and blame it on Moscow. Ukrainian authorities, in turn, have accused the Kremlin of hatching such a plan. Biden also told reporters the U.S. is "in constant contact with Russian authorities" about the release of American basketball star Brittney Griner, who is being detained in a Russian prison. But he said, so far those efforts have not been met with a positive response. Earlier Tuesday, a Russian court rejected an appeal by Griner of her nine-year prison sentence for drug possession, a step that could move her closer to a possible high-stakes prisoner swap between Moscow and Washington.

