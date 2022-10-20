Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
1 hurt after single-vehicle crash in Pierce County
TRENTON TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a single-vehicle crash in Pierce County Sunday. According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 23, 2022 around 2:34 a.m. the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was informed of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 63 north of 825th Street Hager City, Wis. in Trenton Township.
WEAU-TV 13
Man arrested, suspected of OWI after crash in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Police Department released video of a car crash that ended with injuries and a man arrested. The Eau Claire Police Department says a street camera caught the crash at 9:20 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at the intersection of Clairemont Avenue and Menomonie Street. Footage shows the car veering off the road, striking a car stopped at a stop light, and rolling over onto a car parked in a parking lot.
wearegreenbay.com
Driver arrested for 5 OWI, found parked on curb, ‘slumped over the wheel’ in northern Wisconsin
SPOONER, Wis. (WFRV) – A trooper with the Wisconsin State Patrol found a vehicle, still in ‘drive’, sitting over a curb in a yard in Spooner. The driver of the vehicle was charged with their fifth OWI. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the incident happened on...
drydenwire.com
Two Teens Airlifted To Hospitals Following Rollover Crash In Barron County
drydenwire.com
Hayward Man Arrested For 5th OWI In Washburn County
WASHBURN COUNTY -- Mason Christopher Bajanen, 47 years of age, from Hayward, WI has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Spooner Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 5th offense, according to a news release from the WSP. WSP says that A Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper stopped...
wiproud.com
Two Wisconsin teens hurt in rollover, alcohol involved
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. -- Authorities say alcohol may have been a factor in a rollover crash that injured two teenagers in Wisconsin late Wednesday night.The Barron County Sheriff's Department says it was notified of a crash on County Road U, south of Dallas, around 10:13 p.m.The initial investigation shows the 18-year-old male driver from Rice Lake was traveling south on County Road U when his vehicle left the road, struck a driveway and landed upside down.The BCSO says the driver and a passenger, an 18-year-old woman from Rice Lake, were flown to area hospitals with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.The accident remains under investigation.
drydenwire.com
Court Sentences Man For Incident Involving Knife
BARRON COUNTY -- The Court has sentenced Justin Curtis for an August 2022 incident during which he caused a disturbance while in possession of a knife and also caused damage to a residence. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe. Note:...
stcroix360.com
Cold case: Investigators ask for help identifying human remains found along St. Croix in 2002
The discovery 20 years ago raised many questions, but few answers have been found so far. It’s been 20 years since Boy Scouts found a human skull on the banks of the St. Croix River in Somerset, and authorities still don’t know whose it was. The St. Croix County sheriff is asking anyone with information to get in touch.
UpNorthLive.com
'Large quantity' of meth seized in Upper Peninsula drug arrest
WEAU-TV 13
ERIN DEWITZ
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Erin Dewitz for the Sunshine Award for all that she does for my coworkers at the American Red Cross, our families, and our blood drives. Erin is a fabulous baker and sends extra treats with her husband for our birthdays, holidays and just to lift our spirits. She is always willing to lend a hand when we need her. She has been there to check on us during our life changes, including my son’s deployment, family loss, and so much more. Her kindness to others is so genuine and our Red Cross family would like her to know how much we appreciate her.
WLUC
2 arrested for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine near Bergland
WEAU-TV 13
No One Hurt in Chippewa Falls Fire
WEAU-TV 13
DEBRA RHOADS
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Please give Deb Rhoads the Sunshine Award. I cannot go a day at my job without thinking about how much this woman helped me in school. I am now in the same role she was in at the Flambeau School District and I hope someday I will be as good as she was and inspire children like she inspired me.
drydenwire.com
Felony Charges Filed Against Woman Following Car Vs Motorcycle Crash In Sawyer County
SAWYER COUNTY -- The Court has ordered a $10,000 signature bond for Erika Lynk, of Couderay, WI, regarding the felony charges filed against her following a car vs motorcycle crash that left one injured. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe.
WEAU-TV 13
In-person early voting begins in Wisconsin
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In-person early voting began Tuesday morning in Wis. The opening of the in-person voting period marks the beginning of the final two-week push to the day of the general election, Nov. 8. In the city of Eau Claire, drive-thru early voting is happening once again....
WEAU-TV 13
YMCA Halloween Party
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The L.E. Phillips YMCA Sports Center is holding a Halloween Party Friday, October 28 from 5 - 9 p.m. The event includes games, inflatables, face painting, a Halloween movie, DJ entertainment and more. Cost is $5 per person (cash only) Kids 2 and under are...
Wisconsin Man Craps His Pants in Back of Cop Car
A 24-year-old Bloomer, Wi man was arrested for a DUI and put in the back of a squad car...While being held, he pooped his pants. Mandatory. This "pooper" was going to wrong way on a road, and eventually stuck his car in a ditch, The stinky suspect was stinking drunk, too.
drydenwire.com
New US 53/63 Interchange In Trego To Open Tuesday Afternoon
TREGO, WI -- The new US 53/63 interchange in the Washburn County town of Trego is expected to open to traffic the afternoon of Tuesday, Oct. 25, and all US 63, County E and local traffic will use the interchange to access the new roadways constructed during the past two construction seasons.
drydenwire.com
Man Sentenced For Stealing Dog From Humane Society Of Barron County
BARRON COUNTY -- The Court has sentenced Mark Higgins for breaking into the Humane Society of Barron County, stealing a dog, and causing damage to the facility. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe. Note: Once you are logged in, you will see...
