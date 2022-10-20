Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Gov. Chris Sununu and state Sen. Tom Sherman debated energy policy, abortion and more Tuesday, with the Republican incumbent emphasizing his track record and the Democratic challenger arguing the state has veered off track. Sherman, a physician from Rye, argued that while residents are struggling to afford housing, childcare and electricity and businesses face workforce shortages, Sununu is “taking the state to places where I never thought we would go, with the first abortion ban in modern history and blocking nearly every effort to expand our energy options.” “New Hampshire deserves a governor who will focus on the people of New Hampshire, and I’m running to do exactly that,” he said. “These are solvable problems.” Sununu, seeking his fourth two-year term, acknowledged that the nationwide problem of inflation is hitting hard. He argued that under his leadership, the state has become a magnet for businesses and young families attracted to its high wages and personal freedoms.

CONCORD, NH ・ 2 HOURS AGO