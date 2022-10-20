ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon’s drawing of the Ohio Lottery’s “Pick 5 Midday” game were:

1-2-4-6-0

(one, two, four, six, zero)

Iowa Boy's Prep Football Poll

Iowa Boy's Prep Football Poll

IOWA POLL The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2022 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right: Class 5A Record Pts Prv
IOWA STATE
The Associated Press

Michigan jury gets case against 3 men tied to Whitmer plot

Jurors began deliberations Tuesday in a third trial connected to a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a spinoff of the main case that resulted in four convictions in federal court. Prosecutors acknowledge that Joe Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar were not deeply involved by fall 2020 when anti-government extremists trained in northern Michigan and took a ride to observe Whitmer’s vacation home and a bridge that could be blown up. The three, however, are accused of providing assistance earlier that summer when a leader of the plot, Adam Fox, drilled with their paramilitary group, the Wolverine Watchmen, at a rural property in Jackson County where Morrison and Musico live. “You can’t un-rob a bank. Once you commit a crime you can’t undo it,” state Assistant Attorney General Bill Rollstin said in final remarks Tuesday.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

Michigan teen pleads guilty to killing 4 in school shooting

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A teenager pleaded guilty Monday to terrorism and first-degree murder in a Michigan school shooting that killed four students and may be called to testify against his parents, who’ve been jailed on manslaughter charges for their alleged role in the tragedy. Ethan Crumbley, 16, pleaded guilty to all 24 charges, nearly a year after the attack at Oxford High School in southeastern Michigan. In the gallery, some relatives of the victims wept as assistant prosecutor Marc Keast described the crimes. “Yes,” Crumbley replied, looking down and nodding in affirmation, when asked if he “knowingly, willfully and deliberately” chose to shoot other students. The prosecutor’s office said no deals were made ahead of Monday’s plea. A first-degree murder conviction typically brings an automatic life prison sentence in Michigan, but teenagers are entitled to a hearing where their lawyer can argue for a shorter term and an opportunity for parole.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

Meadows trying to avoid testifying in Georgia election probe

ATLANTA (AP) — Mark Meadows, former White House chief of staff, is trying to avoid having to testify before a Georgia special grand jury that’s investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies illegally tried to influence the state’s 2020 election. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis opened the investigation early last year, and the special grand jury was seated in May to review evidence and hear from witnesses. Willis filed a petition in August seeking to have Meadows testify before the panel. Because Meadows lives outside of Georgia, Willis can’t simply issue a subpoena for his testimony. Instead she has to get a judge in South Carolina, where he lives, to order him to appear. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney in Atlanta, who’s overseeing the special grand jury, signed off on the petition Willis filed for Meadows, certifying that he is a “necessary and material” witness for the investigation.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Couple wanted in Arizona, Nevada murder cases found dead

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — A couple wanted in connection with murder cases in Arizona and Nevada has been found dead in a desert area southeast of Kingman, according to authorities. Mohave County Sheriff’s detectives said the bodies of 26-year-old Hunter McGuire and his girlfriend, 32-year-old Samantha Branek, were found lying next to each other Friday with gunshot wounds to the head. Lake Havasu City police said it appears McGuire shot himself, but it’s unclear if Branek’s wound was self-inflicted. The county medical examiner’s office will determine an official cause of death. The couple was being sought in connection with a double homicide in Kingman on June 28, according to authorities.
KINGMAN, AZ
The Associated Press

Abortion, energy addressed in NH gubernatorial debate

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Gov. Chris Sununu and state Sen. Tom Sherman debated energy policy, abortion and more Tuesday, with the Republican incumbent emphasizing his track record and the Democratic challenger arguing the state has veered off track. Sherman, a physician from Rye, argued that while residents are struggling to afford housing, childcare and electricity and businesses face workforce shortages, Sununu is “taking the state to places where I never thought we would go, with the first abortion ban in modern history and blocking nearly every effort to expand our energy options.” “New Hampshire deserves a governor who will focus on the people of New Hampshire, and I’m running to do exactly that,” he said. “These are solvable problems.” Sununu, seeking his fourth two-year term, acknowledged that the nationwide problem of inflation is hitting hard. He argued that under his leadership, the state has become a magnet for businesses and young families attracted to its high wages and personal freedoms.
CONCORD, NH
The Associated Press

South Dakota medical pot cards rise with 'pop-up clinics'

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota has seen a rapid rise in people registering to use medical marijuana in recent months, as many obtain their patient cards through temporary consultation sites rather than their regular medical providers, a state health official told lawmakers Tuesday. Chris Qualm, who administers the state’s medical pot program, told a legislative oversight committee that there are now more than 4,000 people registered to use the drug. That’s a rapid rise from this summer, when the state tracked several hundred people registering each month. Many of those cardholders are getting certified to use medical marijuana at so-called pop-up clinics where physicians certify they have a medical condition that qualifies them for medical pot use. The quick consultations — sometimes lasting as little as five minutes — prompted some members of the legislative committee to voice concern that the process was not thorough enough. Advocates for medical marijuana access said patients were turning to the temporary consultation sites because established health care systems have not embraced the drug.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
