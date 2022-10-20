Read full article on original website
roi-nj.com
JLL helps secure construction loan for 111,660 sq. ft. warehouse facility in North Arlington
JLL Capital Markets said Monday that it has arranged construction financing for 12 Porete Ave., a to-be-built, 111,660-square-foot warehouse facility in North Arlington. JLL worked on behalf of the sponsorship, a joint venture between the Hampshire Cos. and Invesco Real Estate, a global real estate investment manager, to secure the three-year construction loan through BMO Financial Group.
roi-nj.com
Levin arranges 15,800 sq. ft. Tropical Supermarket lease in South Plainfield
Tropical Supermarket is coming to Clinton Corners in South Plainfield, Levin Management Corp. said. The grocer, which has a Hispanic flair and an established presence in New Jersey, will take over space at Clinton Corners that formerly housed a Bravo supermarket — maintaining the property’s full occupancy. LMC...
roi-nj.com
Bergen County’s Franklin apartments now 60% leased (SLIDESHOW)
Adoni Property Group announced on Monday that 60% of the upscale apartment homes at the Franklin, a boutique rental in Franklin Lakes, have been leased. Situated in the heart of Bergen County, the Franklin has stood out in a competitive market by appealing to renters that range from empty-nesters looking to scale down from large estate homes as well as young couples and families who want to establish roots in one of northern New Jersey’s most desirable residential neighborhoods.
rcbizjournal.com
Former Construction Landfill Needs Environmental Cleanup Before Village of West Haverstraw Advances Application for Large Distribution Warehouse
Landowner Eric Bergstol & NJ Developer Efrem Gerszberg Propose 450,000 Square-Foot Distribution Center Off Beach Road. A landowner and developer are awaiting direction from New York State on an environmental cleanup of a former construction landfill before they can move forward with an application before the Village of West Haverstraw Planning and Zoning Boards to build a distribution center.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Another large distribution center planned for Town of Wallkill (VIDEO)
TOWN OF WALLKILL – Land is being cleared for a large distribution center off East Main Street in the Town of Wallkill. The structure, behind a QuickChek convenience store and next to a Holiday Inn Express in a location called Med Parc, is being constructed by RDM Development. One...
roi-nj.com
Middlesex County sets up online tool to help residents apply for ANCHOR program
New Jersey homeowners and renters are eligible for up to $1,500 in property tax relief through the ANCHOR program. You just have to figure out how to apply. Middlesex County has created an online tool to help its residents do so. (Click here for the online portal.) Middlesex County Commissioner...
roi-nj.com
Proposed affordable housing project in Newark comes with distinction: It’s being developed by Black women
Entrepreneur extraordinaire Adenah Bayoh, who has forced many to rethink how they build community, is doing it again. This week, the restaurateur/developer announced she is partnering with community organizer Octavia Frazier-Porter on Southside View, a 40-unit multifamily housing complex for low-income residents, at 654-668 S. 11th St. in Newark’s South Ward.
roi-nj.com
Summit Health opens multispecialty hub in Clifton
When Summit Health cut the ribbon on its new 100,000-square-foot multispecialty health care hub in Clifton, it begged one question: Shouldn’t there have been more than one ribbon?. The hub, located at 1255 Broad St., near Route 3 and the Garden State Parkway. seemingly has something for every medical...
rcbizjournal.com
New City Shopping Center Sells For $30 Million; Novartis Site Sells For $138 Million; Piermont Mixed Use Goes For $1.76 Million
Grocery-Anchored New City Shopping Center Sells For $30 Million. Four properties commonly known as the New City Shopping Center have sold to a joint venture between KABR Group and KBTF New City LLC of Ridgefield Park, New Jersey for $30 million. The parcels, located at 40 and 44 North Main Street and 13 and 17 East Evergreen Road in New City, include the entire shopping plaza along North Main Street.
Iconic Middletown Department Store Demolished
I was looking at my Facebook news feed the other day when I noticed one of my friends had posted pictures of a building being demolished. No big deal. Until I realized it was the old Playtogs Plaza on Dolson Avenue in Middletown. I guess it’s still not that big a deal since Playtogs hasn’t been open for years, but a flood of memories came into my head. I remember the old Playtogs days.
Popular Breakfast Chain Plans Paramus Location
A popular breakfast chain with locations across New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware is heading to Bergen County. Turning Point apparently has its sights set on space in Plaza 35, located on Route 4 in Paramus sometime next year, restaurant officials tell Daily Voice. The chain came to life in 1998...
rew-online.com
100 Pondfield Road Celebrates Grand Opening
On Thursday, October 20, 2022, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to signify the official opening of 100 Pondfield Road, Bronxville’s newest luxury condominium residence, located in the heart of downtown Bronxville. The brand-new, 11-unit luxury condominium building is officially open to the public for tours. This is the first of many development projects by JD Summa, CEO of KINGS Capital Construction.
rocklanddaily.com
Proposed 2023 Budget Calls for Increased Taxes for Most of Ramapo
Town Supervisor Michael Specht's proposed $124.9 million 2023 budget includes property tax increases for property owners (outside Suffern) along with 3% raises for town personnel and elected officials. Taxpayers in Suffern can expect to save $37 from 2022 and would pay $844 in 2023. Suffern Village provides police, code enforcement,...
roi-nj.com
Baraka: Newark to crack down on smoke shops (illegally) distributing cannabis
It seems like a smart business model: Buy a vaping product, get cannabis as a “gift.”. It’s just not legal. And Newark Mayor Ras Baraka made it clear Monday that the city will go after all businesses that attempt an end-around of cannabis distribution rules and regulations. “While...
thepressgroup.net
Applicant tells ZBA strip mall appropriate
TOWNSHIP OF WASHINGTON—The applicant attorney for a proposed 17,000-square-foot-plus retail “neighborhood center” near the well-traveled Pascack–Washington Avenue intersection said Oct. 18 that the site was “appropriate” for commercial development and would not have a significant impact on traffic congestion. Applicant 660 Pascack Realty LLC...
Photos: Gruesome-Looking Traffic Circle Crash in Hudson Valley, New York
Officials rushed to the scene of an awful-looking traffic-circle accident in the Hudson Valley. Sunday evening the Fort Montgomery Fire Department confirmed firefighters answered a serious motor vehicle accident at a traffic circle in Orange County. Serious Motor Vehicle Accident in Orange County, New York. The Fort Montgomery Fire Department...
Popular restaurant chain to open new New Jersey location
Turning Point, the popular breakfast, lunch, and brunch chain of restaurants, is opening a new restaurant in North Jersey. The newest one will be in Paramus, in Bergen County. After starting as a single restaurant in Little Silver in 1998, Turning Point has grown to over 20 locations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware.
noambramson.org
3THIRTY3 Opens on Huguenot Street
Another exciting ribbon-cutting in downtown New Rochelle, this time for 3THIRTY3, the new glass tower on Huguenot Street. With outstanding amenities and design, and with its twin already well under construction just across Centre Avenue, 3THIRTY3 reflects and advances New Rochelle’s aspirations for vibrant, sustainable growth. The apartments are going at a blistering pace — more than 50% leased after just four months, further evidence of the strengthen of our downtown housing market. More details in this press release.
PD: New York Group Stole Cooking Oil From Hudson Valley Restaurant
A group was arrested after they allegedly stole over 100 gallons of cooking oil from a popular restaurant. We learned why thieves are stealing cooking oil. On Thursday, Oct. 20, the Red Hook Police announced three Westchester County, New York residents were arrested following a traffic stop on Route 9G in the Town of Red Hook.
Missing New York Hiker Stuck In Hudson Valley Pond For 17 Hours
A hiker who went missing somehow ended up being saved in a pond in the Hudson Valley. On Saturday just before 6:30 a.m., the Thiells Fire Department was called for help in finding a hiker who went missing early Friday afternoon. Hiker Goes Missing Near Rockland County, Orange County Border.
