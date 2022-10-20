ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBCMontana

Montana Department of Transportation reports multiple road incidents

MISSOULA, MT — UPDATE: The Montana Department of Transportation reported a new crash occurred at mile marker 233 on I-90 around 7 p.m. Officials say that the road is completely blocked until further notice. The Montana Department of Transportation reports that multiple slide offs and a rollover crash have...
OutThere Colorado

EVACUATE NOW: Wildfire prompts mandatory evacuation in Colorado

Update: Officials have announced that the fire has reached 75 percent containment and all evacuations have been lifted. Mandatory evacuations are underway near Pikes Peak International Raceway in Hanover on Saturday, due to a new wildfire. The fire, named the Sweet Water Fire, sparked at around 1 PM, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. Officials estimate that fire has grown to be around 75 acres wide, and at...
Sheridan Media

Hunters of Areas 1-6, Game and Fish need your help

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is asking for assistance from mule deer hunters this fall collecting lymph node samples for chronic wasting disease testing (CWD). A few specific locations were named by the Game and Fish, samples are requested from any mule deer harvested in the Black Hills (Hunt Areas 1-6).
Sheridan Media

WYDOT Attempting To Semi-Automate Variable Speed Limit Signs

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is announcing an innovative pilot program to semi-automate Variable Speed Limit signs this winter in an effort to increase safety and to accommodate for Wyoming’s quickly-changing weather conditions. Typically, VSL changes are prompted by WYDOT and Wyoming Highway Patrol personnel driving on that section...
oilcity.news

Wind closures in effect on I-80 as 50+ mph gusts hit Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. — Some sections of Interstate 80 and other highways in Wyoming are closed to light, high-profile vehicles on Monday afternoon due to strong winds. I-80 is closed to light, high-profile vehicles from Laramie to Exit 235 near Elk Mountain as of 4:50 p.m. Monday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. WYDOT sensor data show gusts reaching in excess of 50 mph along some areas of I-80.
NBCMontana

SLIDESHOW: October snowstorm in southwest Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. — With partial clearing before the sun rises, many locations could see the coldest lows of the season so far as we drop into the 10s and 20s. As temperatures drop, it is possible many roads/sidewalks/passes will freeze over and become icy and very slick. Take it easy if you have travel plans! A winter like pattern will continue through at least Wednesday night.
KUTV

Missing woman in Millcreek Silver Alert found dead in Wyoming

MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — A Millcreek woman who went missing last week, prompting police to issue a Silver Alert, was found dead in Wyoming Monday morning, according to the Unified Police Department. Victoria Acoba, 78, left home Wednesday, according to her husband, Rod Fredette. He said his wife, who...
The Associated Press

US forest service worker arrested over planned Oregon burn

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A U.S. Forest Service employee in Oregon was arrested this week by a county sheriff after a planned burn in a national forest spread onto private land. It was the latest episode that underscores simmering tensions over management of federal lands in rural, conservative eastern Oregon. That tension exploded into the 2016 takeover by armed right-wing extremists of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge, 300 miles (480 kilometers) southeast of Portland. One of the extremist leaders was killed by law enforcement officers at a roadblock.
CBS Denver

First Major mountain snow storm of the season is moving into Colorado. Winter Storm Warnings are posted for Sunday into Monday.

DENVER(CBS)-  Colorado's first major mountain snow storm of the season will blast thru on Sunday. The storm system is packed with moisture and much cooler temperatures.Snow will begin flying overnight Saturday into Sunday morning.By Sunday afternoon snow and wind are expected to make driving conditions tough.There are several warnings and advisories in place for heavy snow and wind across the region from midnight Saturday night, all day Sunday thru Monday morning. In the northern mountains areas closest to the Front Range may see 2 to 8 inches of snow from Rocky Mountain National Park down thru Summit County. Along with those snow amounts wind gusts up to 50 mph may be blowing with the cold front. This may make visibility tough over some mountain passes.For many western mountains snow amounts will be larger from 6 to 12 inches of snow with a few isolated spots seeing even more than that. Wind gusts will be up to 60 mph from Steamboat down thru Vail, Aspen down into the San Juan mountains.The Denver Metro area and I-25 Corridor will see a few rain showers Sunday afternoon along with a rain/snow mix later in the evening. Little to no accumulation is possible.
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Girl Bags First Elk While Wearing Crocs

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Danner, Schnee’s, Kenetrek – or how about a pair of good old Red Wings?. The debate over what’s the best footwear for hunting big game has been long and, at time, intense. A girl from Lander may have finally settled the longstanding argument.
740thefan.com

Minnesota DNR certifies a state record hybrid sunfish

An angler caught a one pound 12-ounce hybrid sunfish from Green Lake in Kandiyohi County that the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has certified as tying the weight-based state record. The record fish’s weight ties that of a hybrid sunfish caught from the Zumbro River in 1994. Aaron Ardoff...
tsln.com

Strayed or stolen: South Dakota Brand Board hiring new investigator and inspecting manager; ranchers worry some thefts weren’t being investigated

Brand Board members: Name, Location, Position Scott Vance, Faith, Board President Myron Williams, Wall, Board Vice President Lyle Spring, Union Center, Board Member David Paul, Mud Butte, Board Member Haven Stuck, Rapid City, Board Member. In 2020, there were 9 arrests and 10 convictions for cattle theft in South Dakota....
