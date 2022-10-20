Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Montana Department of Transportation reports multiple road incidents
MISSOULA, MT — UPDATE: The Montana Department of Transportation reported a new crash occurred at mile marker 233 on I-90 around 7 p.m. Officials say that the road is completely blocked until further notice. The Montana Department of Transportation reports that multiple slide offs and a rollover crash have...
montanarightnow.com
Crashes being reported across Montana as winter conditions create snowy and wet roads
HELENA, Mont. - Snow has fallen in parts of the state, and since early this morning, Montana Highway Patrol has responded to 50 crashes. Winter weather conditions are expected all day Sunday, and the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) is reminding people to not crowd plows. As of 4:10 pm,...
Forest Service 'burn boss' arrested after prescribed burn escapes in Eastern Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — The leader of a U.S. Forest Service crew conducting a prescribed burn in Eastern Oregon was arrested on charges of reckless burning after the fire spread onto private land. Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley said the 39-year-old burn boss was taken into custody and transported to...
Remembering the deadly blizzard that struck Colorado 25 years ago
Monday marks the 25th anniversary of an epic blizzard that had parts of Colorado and the Denver metro area in a deadly grip for three days in 1997.
EVACUATE NOW: Wildfire prompts mandatory evacuation in Colorado
Update: Officials have announced that the fire has reached 75 percent containment and all evacuations have been lifted. Mandatory evacuations are underway near Pikes Peak International Raceway in Hanover on Saturday, due to a new wildfire. The fire, named the Sweet Water Fire, sparked at around 1 PM, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. Officials estimate that fire has grown to be around 75 acres wide, and at...
Sheridan Media
Hunters of Areas 1-6, Game and Fish need your help
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is asking for assistance from mule deer hunters this fall collecting lymph node samples for chronic wasting disease testing (CWD). A few specific locations were named by the Game and Fish, samples are requested from any mule deer harvested in the Black Hills (Hunt Areas 1-6).
Sheridan Media
WYDOT Attempting To Semi-Automate Variable Speed Limit Signs
The Wyoming Department of Transportation is announcing an innovative pilot program to semi-automate Variable Speed Limit signs this winter in an effort to increase safety and to accommodate for Wyoming’s quickly-changing weather conditions. Typically, VSL changes are prompted by WYDOT and Wyoming Highway Patrol personnel driving on that section...
Hunter shoots himself while fighting off grizzly bear attack in Wyoming
A hunter accidentally shot himself in the leg while trying to fight off a grizzly bear attack in west-central Wyoming - the second such attack in a week's time, officials said. Lee Francis, 65, of Evanston, was taken to the University of Utah Health hospital for treatment after the encounter...
oilcity.news
Wind closures in effect on I-80 as 50+ mph gusts hit Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — Some sections of Interstate 80 and other highways in Wyoming are closed to light, high-profile vehicles on Monday afternoon due to strong winds. I-80 is closed to light, high-profile vehicles from Laramie to Exit 235 near Elk Mountain as of 4:50 p.m. Monday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. WYDOT sensor data show gusts reaching in excess of 50 mph along some areas of I-80.
3-7-77: A History of Montana's Most Ominous Numbers...
3-7-77: A History of Montana's Most Ominous Numbers... A popular theory is it’s the measurements of a grave,” Evalyn Johnson, author and archivist at the Thompson-Hickman County Library in Virginia City, said. “But no one knows for sure,” local writer Angela Mueller added. ...
NBCMontana
SLIDESHOW: October snowstorm in southwest Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — With partial clearing before the sun rises, many locations could see the coldest lows of the season so far as we drop into the 10s and 20s. As temperatures drop, it is possible many roads/sidewalks/passes will freeze over and become icy and very slick. Take it easy if you have travel plans! A winter like pattern will continue through at least Wednesday night.
Winter storm brings snow, wind; I-80 closed to trucks
The first true winter storm of the season began bringing snow, rain and heavy winds to northern Utah early Saturday.
KUTV
Missing woman in Millcreek Silver Alert found dead in Wyoming
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — A Millcreek woman who went missing last week, prompting police to issue a Silver Alert, was found dead in Wyoming Monday morning, according to the Unified Police Department. Victoria Acoba, 78, left home Wednesday, according to her husband, Rod Fredette. He said his wife, who...
US forest service worker arrested over planned Oregon burn
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A U.S. Forest Service employee in Oregon was arrested this week by a county sheriff after a planned burn in a national forest spread onto private land. It was the latest episode that underscores simmering tensions over management of federal lands in rural, conservative eastern Oregon. That tension exploded into the 2016 takeover by armed right-wing extremists of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge, 300 miles (480 kilometers) southeast of Portland. One of the extremist leaders was killed by law enforcement officers at a roadblock.
First Major mountain snow storm of the season is moving into Colorado. Winter Storm Warnings are posted for Sunday into Monday.
DENVER(CBS)- Colorado's first major mountain snow storm of the season will blast thru on Sunday. The storm system is packed with moisture and much cooler temperatures.Snow will begin flying overnight Saturday into Sunday morning.By Sunday afternoon snow and wind are expected to make driving conditions tough.There are several warnings and advisories in place for heavy snow and wind across the region from midnight Saturday night, all day Sunday thru Monday morning. In the northern mountains areas closest to the Front Range may see 2 to 8 inches of snow from Rocky Mountain National Park down thru Summit County. Along with those snow amounts wind gusts up to 50 mph may be blowing with the cold front. This may make visibility tough over some mountain passes.For many western mountains snow amounts will be larger from 6 to 12 inches of snow with a few isolated spots seeing even more than that. Wind gusts will be up to 60 mph from Steamboat down thru Vail, Aspen down into the San Juan mountains.The Denver Metro area and I-25 Corridor will see a few rain showers Sunday afternoon along with a rain/snow mix later in the evening. Little to no accumulation is possible.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Girl Bags First Elk While Wearing Crocs
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Danner, Schnee’s, Kenetrek – or how about a pair of good old Red Wings?. The debate over what’s the best footwear for hunting big game has been long and, at time, intense. A girl from Lander may have finally settled the longstanding argument.
oilcity.news
Disease kills at least 37 bighorn sheep in Wyoming’s Devil’s Canyon herd since Oct. 14
CASPER, Wyo. — A pathogenic strain of bacteria that causes lethal pneumonia has killed at least 37 bighorn sheep in the Devil’s Canyon herd, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said on Monday. “Since Oct. 14, Game and Fish has documented 37 bighorn sheep mortalities in the Devil’s...
740thefan.com
Minnesota DNR certifies a state record hybrid sunfish
An angler caught a one pound 12-ounce hybrid sunfish from Green Lake in Kandiyohi County that the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has certified as tying the weight-based state record. The record fish’s weight ties that of a hybrid sunfish caught from the Zumbro River in 1994. Aaron Ardoff...
gowatertown.net
Single vehicle crash in southwest South Dakota kills three men, injures another
OELRICHS, S.D.–A triple-fatality crash has been reported in South Dakota’s southwest corner. The Highway Patrol says it happened just after 7:00 o’clock Thursday morning on U.S. Highway 18, four miles east of Oelrichs. A Chevy Spark was eastbound when the driver lost control. The compact car rolled...
tsln.com
Strayed or stolen: South Dakota Brand Board hiring new investigator and inspecting manager; ranchers worry some thefts weren’t being investigated
Brand Board members: Name, Location, Position Scott Vance, Faith, Board President Myron Williams, Wall, Board Vice President Lyle Spring, Union Center, Board Member David Paul, Mud Butte, Board Member Haven Stuck, Rapid City, Board Member. In 2020, there were 9 arrests and 10 convictions for cattle theft in South Dakota....
