Belleville, NJ

Daily Voice

Popular Breakfast Chain Plans Paramus Location

A popular breakfast chain with locations across New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware is heading to Bergen County. Turning Point apparently has its sights set on space in Plaza 35, located on Route 4 in Paramus sometime next year, restaurant officials tell Daily Voice. The chain came to life in 1998...
PARAMUS, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Popular restaurant chain to open new New Jersey location

Turning Point, the popular breakfast, lunch, and brunch chain of restaurants, is opening a new restaurant in North Jersey. The newest one will be in Paramus, in Bergen County. After starting as a single restaurant in Little Silver in 1998, Turning Point has grown to over 20 locations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware.
PARAMUS, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Jersey City’s Waffle It & Co. Expanding to Hamilton Park

A shop specializing in Belgian Liège waffles and crepes will be opening a second location in Hamilton Park after years in business along the Jersey City waterfront. Next month, Waffle It & Co. is slated to take up residence at 232.5 Pavonia Avenue. The shop will be replacing the Klado House of Brigadeiros, which lasted about two years in the small space inside the Hamilton Square development.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Jersey City Waffle Joint Expanding

They're not waffling on this decision. A Jersey City waffle restaurant is opening a second location. The Belgian Plate by Waffle It & Co. is heading to Hamilton Park on Pavonia Avenue. The flagship location is at District Kitchen in the Harborside. The French-inspired eatery has sandwiches, soups, waffles and...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
roi-nj.com

Choc•O•Pain Bakery opening 5th Hudson County location near Journal Square

French bakery and café Choc•O•Pain on Friday announced it is opening its fifth area location in Hudson County later this month in Jersey City. Located at 244 St. Paul’s Ave., the new café is found in the street-level retail space and well-appointed lobby lounge of Le Léo, the new 99-unit luxury rental building developed by Park Stone Management and Fields Grade.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
roi-nj.com

JLL helps secure construction loan for 111,660 sq. ft. warehouse facility in North Arlington

JLL Capital Markets said Monday that it has arranged construction financing for 12 Porete Ave., a to-be-built, 111,660-square-foot warehouse facility in North Arlington. JLL worked on behalf of the sponsorship, a joint venture between the Hampshire Cos. and Invesco Real Estate, a global real estate investment manager, to secure the three-year construction loan through BMO Financial Group.
NORTH ARLINGTON, NJ
thepressgroup.net

Applicant tells ZBA strip mall appropriate

TOWNSHIP OF WASHINGTON—The applicant attorney for a proposed 17,000-square-foot-plus retail “neighborhood center” near the well-traveled Pascack–Washington Avenue intersection said Oct. 18 that the site was “appropriate” for commercial development and would not have a significant impact on traffic congestion. Applicant 660 Pascack Realty LLC...
TOWNSHIP OF WASHINGTON, NJ
roi-nj.com

Summit Health opens multispecialty hub in Clifton

When Summit Health cut the ribbon on its new 100,000-square-foot multispecialty health care hub in Clifton, it begged one question: Shouldn’t there have been more than one ribbon?. The hub, located at 1255 Broad St., near Route 3 and the Garden State Parkway. seemingly has something for every medical...
CLIFTON, NJ
NY1

OMNY now available to reduced fare transit riders

Transit users who qualify for reduced fares can now ride trains and buses at half-price using OMNY, the MTA said in a statement Monday. Reduced-fare customers can pay for rides using any personal payment device compatible with OMNY, according to the MTA. Each Monday through Sunday, reduced-fare OMNY users who have already purchased 12 rides will be able to commute for free the rest of the week.
theobserver.com

Kearny man 1 of 4 sentenced in I-78 drug drive-thru ring

A Kearny man was one of four sentenced after they were convicted in a narcotics trafficking ring that operated in a neighborhood near I-78 in Newark, where they sold drugs to motorists exiting the highway to make “drive-thru” purchases of heroin, Attorney General Matthew Platkin said. The illegal...
NEWARK, NJ
roi-nj.com

Bergen County’s Franklin apartments now 60% leased (SLIDESHOW)

Adoni Property Group announced on Monday that 60% of the upscale apartment homes at the Franklin, a boutique rental in Franklin Lakes, have been leased. Situated in the heart of Bergen County, the Franklin has stood out in a competitive market by appealing to renters that range from empty-nesters looking to scale down from large estate homes as well as young couples and families who want to establish roots in one of northern New Jersey’s most desirable residential neighborhoods.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
roi-nj.com

Food industry honors 5 at annual Good Government Breakfast (SLIDESHOW)

New Jersey’s food retailers have been deservedly praised for their heroic efforts during the pandemic. As a group, however, they said they could not have done it on their own. The New Jersey Food Council’s 48th annual Good Government Breakfast, held recently in Trenton, was a way for all...
TRENTON, NJ
roi-nj.com

Proposed affordable housing project in Newark comes with distinction: It’s being developed by Black women

Entrepreneur extraordinaire Adenah Bayoh, who has forced many to rethink how they build community, is doing it again. This week, the restaurateur/developer announced she is partnering with community organizer Octavia Frazier-Porter on Southside View, a 40-unit multifamily housing complex for low-income residents, at 654-668 S. 11th St. in Newark’s South Ward.
NEWARK, NJ

