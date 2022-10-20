Read full article on original website
Popular Breakfast Chain Plans Paramus Location
A popular breakfast chain with locations across New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware is heading to Bergen County. Turning Point apparently has its sights set on space in Plaza 35, located on Route 4 in Paramus sometime next year, restaurant officials tell Daily Voice. The chain came to life in 1998...
Glenpointe’s Marketplace now open — fresh meals and locally sourced treats come to Teaneck (SLIDESHOW)
Marketplace, an urban eatery, is officially open at Glenpointe in Teaneck. Alfred Sanzari Enterprises and county and town officials recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of the restaurant, located in the Atrium at the Glenpointe corporate campus at 400 Frank W. Burr Blvd. The new facility...
Renaissance Properties offers final opportunities at new retail center, Gables Plaza, in Monroe Township
Just over 5,000 square feet of retail space remains at Gables Plaza in Monroe. Now is the time for interested businesses to make their move and capitalize on the best of what’s waiting for them, according to a Monday announcement from Renaissance Properties. “Surrounded by thousands of high-quality, newly...
Levin arranges 15,800 sq. ft. Tropical Supermarket lease in South Plainfield
Tropical Supermarket is coming to Clinton Corners in South Plainfield, Levin Management Corp. said. The grocer, which has a Hispanic flair and an established presence in New Jersey, will take over space at Clinton Corners that formerly housed a Bravo supermarket — maintaining the property’s full occupancy. LMC...
Jersey City’s Waffle It & Co. Expanding to Hamilton Park
A shop specializing in Belgian Liège waffles and crepes will be opening a second location in Hamilton Park after years in business along the Jersey City waterfront. Next month, Waffle It & Co. is slated to take up residence at 232.5 Pavonia Avenue. The shop will be replacing the Klado House of Brigadeiros, which lasted about two years in the small space inside the Hamilton Square development.
Baraka: Newark to crack down on smoke shops (illegally) distributing cannabis
It seems like a smart business model: Buy a vaping product, get cannabis as a “gift.”. It’s just not legal. And Newark Mayor Ras Baraka made it clear Monday that the city will go after all businesses that attempt an end-around of cannabis distribution rules and regulations. “While...
Choc•O•Pain Bakery opening 5th Hudson County location near Journal Square
French bakery and café Choc•O•Pain on Friday announced it is opening its fifth area location in Hudson County later this month in Jersey City. Located at 244 St. Paul’s Ave., the new café is found in the street-level retail space and well-appointed lobby lounge of Le Léo, the new 99-unit luxury rental building developed by Park Stone Management and Fields Grade.
JLL helps secure construction loan for 111,660 sq. ft. warehouse facility in North Arlington
JLL Capital Markets said Monday that it has arranged construction financing for 12 Porete Ave., a to-be-built, 111,660-square-foot warehouse facility in North Arlington. JLL worked on behalf of the sponsorship, a joint venture between the Hampshire Cos. and Invesco Real Estate, a global real estate investment manager, to secure the three-year construction loan through BMO Financial Group.
Applicant tells ZBA strip mall appropriate
TOWNSHIP OF WASHINGTON—The applicant attorney for a proposed 17,000-square-foot-plus retail “neighborhood center” near the well-traveled Pascack–Washington Avenue intersection said Oct. 18 that the site was “appropriate” for commercial development and would not have a significant impact on traffic congestion. Applicant 660 Pascack Realty LLC...
Summit Health opens multispecialty hub in Clifton
When Summit Health cut the ribbon on its new 100,000-square-foot multispecialty health care hub in Clifton, it begged one question: Shouldn’t there have been more than one ribbon?. The hub, located at 1255 Broad St., near Route 3 and the Garden State Parkway. seemingly has something for every medical...
R.J. Brunelli appointed exclusive leasing agent for 246,000 sq. ft. Ocean County shopping center
R.J. Brunelli & Co. LLC said it was appointed exclusive leasing agent for Laurel Square, a 246,235-square-foot shopping center in the heart of Brick Township’s retail hub, according to a Monday announcement from the Old Bridge-based brokerage. The center is owned by Brixmor Property Group. Located at 1930 Route...
OMNY now available to reduced fare transit riders
Transit users who qualify for reduced fares can now ride trains and buses at half-price using OMNY, the MTA said in a statement Monday. Reduced-fare customers can pay for rides using any personal payment device compatible with OMNY, according to the MTA. Each Monday through Sunday, reduced-fare OMNY users who have already purchased 12 rides will be able to commute for free the rest of the week.
Kearny man 1 of 4 sentenced in I-78 drug drive-thru ring
A Kearny man was one of four sentenced after they were convicted in a narcotics trafficking ring that operated in a neighborhood near I-78 in Newark, where they sold drugs to motorists exiting the highway to make “drive-thru” purchases of heroin, Attorney General Matthew Platkin said. The illegal...
Bergen County’s Franklin apartments now 60% leased (SLIDESHOW)
Adoni Property Group announced on Monday that 60% of the upscale apartment homes at the Franklin, a boutique rental in Franklin Lakes, have been leased. Situated in the heart of Bergen County, the Franklin has stood out in a competitive market by appealing to renters that range from empty-nesters looking to scale down from large estate homes as well as young couples and families who want to establish roots in one of northern New Jersey’s most desirable residential neighborhoods.
Brookdale Community College, Luminace unveil solar canopies on Lincroft and Wall campuses
Brookdale Community College recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to unveil the installation of parking lot solar canopies on its Lincroft and Wall campuses. This clean energy project will help lower its electric bill, reduce its carbon footprint and counter rising electricity costs, all at a savings to Monmouth County. “Having...
Food industry honors 5 at annual Good Government Breakfast (SLIDESHOW)
New Jersey’s food retailers have been deservedly praised for their heroic efforts during the pandemic. As a group, however, they said they could not have done it on their own. The New Jersey Food Council’s 48th annual Good Government Breakfast, held recently in Trenton, was a way for all...
Proposed affordable housing project in Newark comes with distinction: It’s being developed by Black women
Entrepreneur extraordinaire Adenah Bayoh, who has forced many to rethink how they build community, is doing it again. This week, the restaurateur/developer announced she is partnering with community organizer Octavia Frazier-Porter on Southside View, a 40-unit multifamily housing complex for low-income residents, at 654-668 S. 11th St. in Newark’s South Ward.
