Prospect Profile: Jeremiah Marcelin, Miami Norland

Miami Norland's Jeremiah Marclin holds an offer from the University of Miami, but the junior edge rusher has several other big name schools following his development, which should lead to more offers in the months ahead.

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – Jeremiah Marcelin is one of the top edge rushers in the Class of 2024. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound outside linebacker/defensive end plays for Miami Norland High School. The Vikings are currently 4-2 with Marcelin as one of the team's best players.

Marcelin registered 46 tackles, including 28.5 for loss and 8.5 sacks over nine games as a sophomore. He has collected 38 tackles and four sacks through six games this season.

“I started playing when I was eleven at South Miami,” said Marcelin. “That’s when my football life took off. And from there I’ve been just playing the game trying to improve. Born and raised here, my peoples from Haiti.”

Opponents are going to want to find Marcelin before the snap. The junior prospect can line up all over the field along the front seven. Marcelin’s fluid talent and motor makes him tough to contain and results in negative plays.

“Someone with a lot of tenacity on the field every play,” said Marcelin on his strengths. “You can see the leadership out of me when you look at the film; when you look at me in person. Even though you can’t hear what I’m saying, if you just look at my body language and character. I just feel like I play with a lot of tenacity; good motor. And just the leadership is the biggest thing right there for me.”

Marcelin still has another year of high school football. That gives him time to develop his game for college scouts and coaches. Any improvements he makes should raise his status as a prospect.

“I just want to work on playing at a high level at linebacker,” said Marcelin. “Just all-around really, from stopping the run as a linebacker to just getting my pass disruptions and getting those deflections and all that. When I was standing up at edge, I had a real knack for it. I was doing really good at it. And now I’m starting to move and become more versatile. I just have to focus on being a better linebacker overall. Understanding the run a little better, understanding the pass and all that.”

The Vikings have a big GMAC (Greater Miami Athletic Conference) match-up against Miami Palmetto on Thursday. Marcelin is laser focused on ending Miami Norland’s two-game losing streak against the Panthers.

“(Go) 1-0 every week, that’s the mentality,” said Marcelin. “(Go) 1-0 every week, that’s what we want to go for. This week that’s just the same mentality we want to go for 1-0. They’re a good team. We’re a good team. It’s going to be a good match-up so that’s what we need to do. We just need to come out on top.”

Marcelin is listed as a 3-star prospect and 31st overall edge rusher in his class by 247 Sports. One of his offers, the University of Miami, plays in Miami Norland’s backyard at Hard Rock Stadium. The venue’s outline is visible as you arrive and depart from school.

“Right now, I have the University of Miami,” said Marcelin on his offers. "Charlotte, Ole Miss, Auburn, Florida State and Florida Memorial which is my only HBCU offer. There are a lot of schools just drifting in the air trying to see what I do. To name off the top of my head; the University of Florida, University of Georgia, University of Tennessee, University of Texas. There are a couple of schools just trying to see what I do, but those are the offers I have right now.”