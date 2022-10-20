(WXYZ) — Health experts are predicting a tough winter ahead for kids - as respiratory illnesses are already straining pediatric hospitals across the country. RSV – which stands for respiratory syncytial virus – is so common that most kids get infected with it by the time they turn two years old. Of course, the pandemic threw us a huge curveball. And more kids are getting infected now because respiratory illnesses were down the last couple years due to pandemic precautions like wearing masks.

