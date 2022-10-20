A routine traffic stop turned into an arrest for possession of paraphernalia for a woman already out on bond for felony petit theft. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a routine traffic stop located at West Gulf-to-Lake Highway and South Bauer Road in Lecanto due to the registration of the vehicle being expired and the driver of the vehicle, Dillon Strong, having a warrant for his arrest, according to the arrest affidavit.

LECANTO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO