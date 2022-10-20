Read full article on original website
mycbs4.com
Ocala Police officers arrest 18-year-old woman for stolen gun, drugs
OCALA, Fla. — The Ocala Police Department responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot at Pavilion Oaks Apartments, leading to the arrest of an 18-year-old woman. An Ocala Police officer approached the suspicious vehicle, smelling raw marijuana coming from inside. After speaking with the...
mycbs4.com
Police recover Glock after traffic stop at Gardenia Apartments in Gainesville
Gainesville Police say they responded to Gardenia Apartments Monday night after people reported a man yelling threats and showing he had a red gun. "She and VIC2 were outside amongst many other citizens and children," an arrest report states. When the officer stopped Mayes, he wrote, "I got out of...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Lake City burglar caught in act
Lake City Police officers arrested a man in possession of numerous tools and various gift, credit and debit cards not belonging to him on Saturday. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) release, officers responded to I-75 Autos after a person was seen at the rear of the business. The officers found Jermaine Maxwell, 37, unlawfully in the fenced rear of the business.
mycbs4.com
Chiefland teacher arrested for having gun on school grounds
A Levy County teacher is facing charges after a gun was discovered in her car during school hours. 27-year-old Paige Ehlers' is charged with child endangerment and possession of a firearm on school grounds. The gun was found in her vehicle by two students, ages nine and ten, according to...
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River woman arrested for possession of fentanyl, methamphetamine paraphernalia
A routine traffic stop turned into an arrest for possession of paraphernalia for a woman already out on bond for felony petit theft. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a routine traffic stop located at West Gulf-to-Lake Highway and South Bauer Road in Lecanto due to the registration of the vehicle being expired and the driver of the vehicle, Dillon Strong, having a warrant for his arrest, according to the arrest affidavit.
mycbs4.com
55-year-old Lake City truck driver dies on I-75 in crash
Alachua County — A 55-year-old Lake City man died in a crash just before 8 AM Tuesday on I-75 south in Alachua County, near the Archer Road exit. FHP says the driver was in a truck pulling a flatbed trailer, and it went onto the shoulder, hitting the guard rail.
mycbs4.com
Two die after head on crash in Suwannee County
Suwannee County — A 30-year-old male driver died in a crash Monday evening in Suwannee County, Florida Highway Patrol reports. A 34-year-old Lake City woman, sitting in a different car, also died. A 36-year-old man from Lake Park, GA suffered serious injuries as well. FHP says the crash happened...
WCJB
Levy, Gilchrist County deputies find escaped inmate
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Gilchrist and Levy County Sheriff’s Office deputies have found an inmate who escaped custody for a couple of hours. Deputies say Frank Joseph Desalvo escaped custody from the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office in the area of County Road 129 near the Levy County line.
mycbs4.com
Missing 13-year-old from Hernando County found in Marion County
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A missing 13-year-old girl from Hernando County has been found, according to authorities. The FDLE said the minor was last seen on Burwell Road in Webster, Florida, Saturday. Hours after the FDLE alert, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said the child was found safe in Marion County. She will now be […]
WCJB
Fisherman’s body recovered from Newnan’s Lake by authorities
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The body of a man last seen fishing in an Alachua County waterway was recovered on Monday after a search by the Florida Wildlife Commission and the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office. The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office confirms that ASO officers located the body of Glenn...
News4Jax.com
Bodycam footage shows what Gainesville officers experienced after being exposed to white powdery substance
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – One of the Gainesville police officers who was rushed to the hospital after being exposed to a dangerous drug while responding to a disturbance is speaking out about his experience. The officer, who wished to not be identified, said he feared for his life. Back in...
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness man arrested for murdering another inmate at county jail
Editor's Note: This story was clarified to state Gerald Raymond Dietrich Jr. was hospitalized Sept. 8, pronounced brain dead Sept. 9, and taken off life support Sept. 10. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office authorities arrested an Inverness man for allegedly murdering another inmate at the county jail.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Orange Heights collision kills 1, injures 2
A two-vehicle accident killed one person and seriously injured two others on Thursday evening in Orange Heights. According to an Alachua County Fire Rescue (ACFR) press release, crews from ACFR, the Melrose Fire Department, Alachua County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) responded to the collision on US Highway 301 at 7:30 p.m.
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man arrested for threatening woman with gun
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Leneiall Stanley Sapp, 29, was arrested yesterday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly threatening to shoot a woman and her children. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a report of an armed disturbance in the Holly Heights area after midnight...
WCJB
Burned car found with human remains in Marion County
SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for information after a burned car was found with human remains in it on Oct. 12. The car was located on the 2000 block of 231st Street in Ocala National Forest near Silver Springs. The exact location of the car was unspecified. It was approximately 4.5 miles north of State Road 40.
click orlando
63-year-old man hit, killed by vehicle in Marion County, troopers say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 63-year-old man died after he was hit by a vehicle in Ocala around 7 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said for unknown reasons, the man was standing in the eastbound lane of Juniper Road when a vehicle approaching Juniper Pass Drive struck and killed him.
mycbs4.com
Florida Amber Alert canceled for 16-year-old girl last seen in Columbia County
A Florida Amber alert was issued for a 16-year-old girl who was last seen in the area of Southeast Beech Street in Lake City in Columbia County.
