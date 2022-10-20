Read full article on original website
Storms weakening. Severe thunderstorm watches still in place.
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - No counties are currently under severe thunderstorm warnings. Tornado watches have been allowed to expire across the Brazos Valley. Severe thunderstorm watches continue until 3 am for Montgomery, San Jacinto, and Trinity counties. For the first time since May 5th, a TORNADO WATCH has been issued...
Wind, rain, and more wind: A look back at rainfall across the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There was a LOT of wind to go around last night (and more to come today) but we did manage to snag some needed rain across the Brazos Valley before the sun came up on Tuesday. Here is a look at rainfall totals from official reporting...
Severe weather possible as cold front moves in Monday evening
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Fall temperatures return this week as a cold front moves into the Brazos Valley Monday evening. Ahead of the cooler air, rain and thunderstorms are expected to rattle across the area through the afternoon and evening. A few of those storms could be strong or briefly severe, especially after sunset.
Weather Whys: What are the layers of the atmosphere?
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Todays’s Weather Whys is focused on the different layers of the atmosphere, which many of you may already recognize from grade school. The official number of layers is up for debate, and we’re going to talk about two of the essential ones today. First...
Brazos County officials issue Burn Ban
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - At the county commissioner meeting Tuesday, Brazos County officials approved a Burn Ban for the entire county. This prohibits outdoor burning until further notice. Brazos county now joins 12 other counties in the Brazos Valley that have active Burn Bans in place. This includes Milam, Robertson,...
Be Remarkable: Couple spends 17 years volunteering at Brazos Valley Food Bank
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A local couple is being celebrated for spending 17 years helping the Brazos Valley Food Bank’s mission of feeding families in need. Two months ago, KBTX featured the McCleskeys in a special report about their work at the non-profit organization. Lee and Joanie McCleskey recently...
Headed to the polls? Election Official shares what you should know
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As early voting kicks off, Brazos County Elections Administrator Trudy Hancock joined First News at Four to discuss what voters should know before they cast their ballot. Hancock says the first day saw a big turnout in Brazos County, with over 2,000 voters by 4 p.m.
Monday Morning Weather Update 10/24
College Hills Elementary School host “Community Helpers Day”. The kindergarten class at College Hills Elementary participated in a fun hands-on learning experience. Students have been learning about community helpers in class and were able to meet a few of them Friday. afternoon.
Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD Education Foundation delivers more teacher grants
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Bryan ISD Education Foundation delivered even more teacher grants to teachers Friday. Last week, 44 teacher grants were delivered totaling more than $62,000. Friday, the grants were handed out at Bryan High, Crockett, Houston and MC Harris. Teachers requested grants for items that would enhance their...
Meet the Candidates: College Station City Council Place 2
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - On the ballot for College Station City Council Place 2, to serve a four-year term, David Levine and William Wright are going head to head for the position. David Levine moved to the Bryan-College Station area back in 2008 from Houston and is now the...
Jones Crossing hosts inaugural Fall Fest to bring community together
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Jones Crossing Shopping Center in College Station hosted its inaugural Fall Fest Sunday afternoon. The family-friendly event was held in the shopping center’s courtyard and featured pumpkin and face painting, games, live music, a photo booth, and more. Kids and parents also participated in a...
New haunted park gives thrills and chills for Halloween
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Halloween is only six days away, and a new haunted park in Bryan is ready to get you in the spooky spirit. It’s called Delusions Scream Park, and it’s 50 acres of scariness. “I just thought it’d be really great to bring a top-notch...
Brazos Valley Thin Blue Line holds fundraiser to support first responders
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Police cars, fire trucks, and EMT vehicles were all present at The Ranch Harley-Davidson in College Station Saturday afternoon, however, it wasn’t for an emergency. They were all there as part of the Brazos Valley Thin Blue Line Foundation‘s Fun Fest. The fundraising...
BCS Chamber Candidate Forum to feature Brazos County, College Station races
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce is hosting its final candidate forum Tuesday night. The panel discussion will give community members the opportunity to hear from candidates running in the upcoming election. The event is free and open to the public and is being held at...
Treat yourself to this sweet fall treat at Another Broken Egg
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re on the hunt for something sweet this fall, stop by Another Broken Egg and try their pumpkin waffles. Another Broken Egg’s Tap Bentz throws pumpkin batter onto the waffle maker for about 3 minutes to create the perfect pumpkin waffle. Then, the...
New York Times bestselling author on book tour stops in College Station
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Author, poet, educator and publisher Kwame Alexander made a stop in Aggieland on his national book tour. The New York Times Bestselling author visited News 3 at Noon to discuss his book reading at Larry J. Ringer Library. He’ll be discussing his new book ‘The Door...
City of Huntsville investigating cybersecurity incident
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The city of Huntsville is investigating after a security incident impacted their systems. In a statement, the city said they took immediate steps to disconnect certain system functions to prevent further harm to their servers. “Our goals right now are to remove any and all infections...
Missing Bryan teen found safe
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley says a 14-year-old has been found safe. The girl was reported missing earlier Monday.
Former POW camp turned museum in Hearne celebrates over 10-years
Hearne, Texas (KBTX) - On Saturday, Oct. 22 Camp Hearne Historic Site & Exhibit backtracked to celebrate its 10-year anniversary that was delayed for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The camp was originally built around 1943 and served as a German prisoner-of-war camp during World War II. Today...
