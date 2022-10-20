ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazos County, TX

KBTX.com

Storms weakening. Severe thunderstorm watches still in place.

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - No counties are currently under severe thunderstorm warnings. Tornado watches have been allowed to expire across the Brazos Valley. Severe thunderstorm watches continue until 3 am for Montgomery, San Jacinto, and Trinity counties. For the first time since May 5th, a TORNADO WATCH has been issued...
TEXAS STATE
KBTX.com

Severe weather possible as cold front moves in Monday evening

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Fall temperatures return this week as a cold front moves into the Brazos Valley Monday evening. Ahead of the cooler air, rain and thunderstorms are expected to rattle across the area through the afternoon and evening. A few of those storms could be strong or briefly severe, especially after sunset.
KBTX.com

Weather Whys: What are the layers of the atmosphere?

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Todays’s Weather Whys is focused on the different layers of the atmosphere, which many of you may already recognize from grade school. The official number of layers is up for debate, and we’re going to talk about two of the essential ones today. First...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Brazos County officials issue Burn Ban

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - At the county commissioner meeting Tuesday, Brazos County officials approved a Burn Ban for the entire county. This prohibits outdoor burning until further notice. Brazos county now joins 12 other counties in the Brazos Valley that have active Burn Bans in place. This includes Milam, Robertson,...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Monday Morning Weather Update 10/24

College Hills Elementary School host “Community Helpers Day”. The kindergarten class at College Hills Elementary participated in a fun hands-on learning experience. Students have been learning about community helpers in class and were able to meet a few of them Friday. afternoon.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD Education Foundation delivers more teacher grants

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Bryan ISD Education Foundation delivered even more teacher grants to teachers Friday. Last week, 44 teacher grants were delivered totaling more than $62,000. Friday, the grants were handed out at Bryan High, Crockett, Houston and MC Harris. Teachers requested grants for items that would enhance their...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Meet the Candidates: College Station City Council Place 2

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - On the ballot for College Station City Council Place 2, to serve a four-year term, David Levine and William Wright are going head to head for the position. David Levine moved to the Bryan-College Station area back in 2008 from Houston and is now the...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Jones Crossing hosts inaugural Fall Fest to bring community together

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Jones Crossing Shopping Center in College Station hosted its inaugural Fall Fest Sunday afternoon. The family-friendly event was held in the shopping center’s courtyard and featured pumpkin and face painting, games, live music, a photo booth, and more. Kids and parents also participated in a...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

New haunted park gives thrills and chills for Halloween

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Halloween is only six days away, and a new haunted park in Bryan is ready to get you in the spooky spirit. It’s called Delusions Scream Park, and it’s 50 acres of scariness. “I just thought it’d be really great to bring a top-notch...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Treat yourself to this sweet fall treat at Another Broken Egg

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re on the hunt for something sweet this fall, stop by Another Broken Egg and try their pumpkin waffles. Another Broken Egg’s Tap Bentz throws pumpkin batter onto the waffle maker for about 3 minutes to create the perfect pumpkin waffle. Then, the...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

City of Huntsville investigating cybersecurity incident

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The city of Huntsville is investigating after a security incident impacted their systems. In a statement, the city said they took immediate steps to disconnect certain system functions to prevent further harm to their servers. “Our goals right now are to remove any and all infections...
HUNTSVILLE, TX
KBTX.com

Missing Bryan teen found safe

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley says a 14-year-old has been found safe. The girl was reported missing earlier Monday.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Former POW camp turned museum in Hearne celebrates over 10-years

Hearne, Texas (KBTX) - On Saturday, Oct. 22 Camp Hearne Historic Site & Exhibit backtracked to celebrate its 10-year anniversary that was delayed for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The camp was originally built around 1943 and served as a German prisoner-of-war camp during World War II. Today...
HEARNE, TX

