GALLERY: Submit your Halloween photos for a chance to win!
Stay in the spooky spirit by ordering a copy of our October issue, featuring Madison's most ghostly characters.
Finding meaning in the daily commute
Every morning I start my whole life over. I climb into my little green car outside my Middleton apartment and connect my phone to the speakers with a cord that hangs on by one brave exposed wire. I choose a playlist that will make my drive to work feel important, like I’m starring in the movie of my life.
Did you know about Young Blood’s ‘super secret beer cave?’
During a Madison Magazine photoshoot at Young Blood Beer Co. for the November Snacks story, marketing manager Ryann Marlar offhandedly mentioned a “super secret beer cave.” I was way too curious to not request a tour. Below the dangling plant vines and beyond the foeders in the basement,...
stoughtonnews.com
Hunt celebrates half-century at Stoughton Trailers
Lifelong Stoughton resident Steve Hunt enjoyed quite a work party on Friday, Oct. 21, as the long-time Stoughton Trailers employee was celebrated by friends, family and co-workers for his 50th year with the company. And besides the decorations, speeches, and refreshments, Stoughton Trailers presented him with a check for $50,000.
Dane County couple builds their dream net zero energy home
FITCHBURG, Wis. — Traditional American homes use a lot of energy and most don’t produce any in return. When engaged Madison area couple Kevin Frick and Jacqueline Friedel decided to build their home, they wanted to align their lifestyle with their environmental values. The couple purchased a lot at Terravessa, a new home community east of County Highway MM in...
Arthur “Art” Doyle Baryenbruch
Arthur “Art” Doyle Baryenbruch, age 88, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 21, 2022. He spent his final days with his family in the loving and caring community of Greenway Manor. From the moment Art was born on January 26, 1934, he approached life enthusiastically with joy, passion,...
Visit Wisconsin's Largest Antique Store
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Wisconsin is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are as big as the infamous Columbus Antique Mall in Columbia County. Keep reading to learn more.
Darla Lynne Sanders
Our world lost a beautiful smile when Darla L. Sanders died unexpectedly of natural causes on Saturday October 22, 2022. Darla was born January 19, 1943 in Canada. She was the only child of Byron and Ivy (Dove) Murray. Her parents relocated many times while she was growing up, and...
Marcella T. Croissant
SUN PRAIRIE – Marcella “Marcie” Theresa (Crase) Croissant, age 93, of Sun Prairie, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at Kindred Hearts Senior Living in Cottage Grove. She was born on Nov. 1, 1928, in Madison, the daughter of Victor and Frances (Meyer) Crase. Marcie attended...
Pet-entially Yours: Marshmellow
Marshmellow is a one-month-old kitten looking for his fur-ever home. Contact the Dane County Humane Society for details. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Janet Carol “Jan” Ziegler
MADISON – Janet Carol “Jan” Ziegler, age 85, of Madison, passed away on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on Feb. 5, 1937, in Madison, the daughter of David and Belva (Kubly) Bowes. Jan graduated from Madison East High School in 1956. She married Vernon Ziegler on July 5, 1974, in Madison followed by a honeymoon in Hawaii.
Madison man’s cross-country bicycle trip winds through a surprisingly United States
It’s not like Kristin Haugen-Wente couldn’t have seen it coming. In summer 2021, she brought home a magazine she thought her husband, John Haugen-Wente, might enjoy looking through. It was called Adventure Cyclist. The couple met in a Colorado ski town and moved together to Kristin’s home city...
Madison’s The Mascot Theory unleashes its rock side with new music
There’s nothing hypothetical about the desire to rock out. Next month, Madison-based The Mascot Theory will release Big Blue EP, a six-song sample of a new full-length album (Every Sign of Life) coming out sometime next year. For the Americana-leaning band, embracing rock and roll on these new tunes is wholly intentional.
Barry J. Cook
Barry J. Cook, 52, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at UW – Hospital, Madison. Funeral services will be at Noon, Saturday, October 29, 2022 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Pastor Mary Ann Floerke will officiate. Burial will be at Hillside Cemetery, Platteville, at a later date. Friends may call from 10:00 AM until the time of the service on Saturday. Memorials may be made to the Barry J. Cook Memorial Fund. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Picturesque Eastern Iowa Winery Closes Its Doors For Good
There might not be a better place for a vineyard and winery in Iowa, than along the picturesque Mississippi River. Especially during the fall, when the colors of the leaves are lit up by the sun. A popular winery in Dubuque has now closed its doors for good. Sunset Ridge...
Charles “Charlie” Schenkel
Charles “Charlie” Schenkel, age 89 of New Glarus died early Sunday morning, October 23, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on November 7, 1932 in Madison to Karl and Elsie (Schumacher) Schenkel. He grew up in New Glarus, and went to grade and high school there, graduating from the New Glarus High School in 1950. He earned his cheesemaker license and worked as a cheesemaker for Dick Ewing in the York Center Factory. He was married on December 24, 1975 in Blanchardville to Norma Suzanne Cresson. He also did road construction for Hammersley Stone, McGuire Inc, and for P.W. Ryan Inc. He was a 50+ year member of Operating Engineers Local 139, and a 50 year member of New Glarus Lodge number 310 of the Free and Accepted Masons where he was a Past Master. Charlie was a lifelong resident of New Glarus. He loved fishing, hunting (including out west) and wood cutting, usually heating his home with wood. Charlie and Norma enjoyed a few trips together after he retired. He also loved going to morning coffee get togethers to get the town news.
Eugene “Mort” Mortensen
Eugene “Mort” Mortensen was born to Alvin and Raynette (Bradley) Mortensen on December 14, 1965, in Tomah, Wisconsin. He passed away three weeks after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of bile duct cancer on October 21, 2022. He grew up in New Lisbon where he met the love of his life Anne Jasinski; they were married on October 1, 1988, shortly after graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. Mort spent the majority of his career with Spectrum Brands (Rayovac), recently reaching 30 years with the company. During his time there he had the opportunity to travel abroad and earn his MBA from UW-Madison. Anne and Eugene have 3 daughters: Hannah Mortensen (Isaac Lindert), Rachel Mortensen (Glenn Turner Burns), and Grace (Michael) Alger. Their first grandchild is due to arrive in late December.
nbc15.com
The waiting is over: City of Madison reveals compactor names
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After months of cutthroat competition, the winners of the City of Madison compactor name competition have been announced, and the two victors are *drumroll please*: Rosie the Rubbisher and Stone Cold Squeeze Often!. The press-ure was on in the ranked-choice style election for the final competitors....
Bullets shatter patio door of east side apartment, land feet away from person sleeping
Madison Police say bullets landed just a few feet from someone who was sleeping on the couch of their east side apartment over the weekend.
James Joseph Bires
James J. Bires, 64, lost a 3 year battle with melanoma, on October 16, 2022, in Jacksonville, FL. His courage, positive attitude, and deep faith were a great help to him during this difficult time. Jim was born to Joe & Nancy Bires on March 5, 1958 in Madison. He...
