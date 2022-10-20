Charles “Charlie” Schenkel, age 89 of New Glarus died early Sunday morning, October 23, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on November 7, 1932 in Madison to Karl and Elsie (Schumacher) Schenkel. He grew up in New Glarus, and went to grade and high school there, graduating from the New Glarus High School in 1950. He earned his cheesemaker license and worked as a cheesemaker for Dick Ewing in the York Center Factory. He was married on December 24, 1975 in Blanchardville to Norma Suzanne Cresson. He also did road construction for Hammersley Stone, McGuire Inc, and for P.W. Ryan Inc. He was a 50+ year member of Operating Engineers Local 139, and a 50 year member of New Glarus Lodge number 310 of the Free and Accepted Masons where he was a Past Master. Charlie was a lifelong resident of New Glarus. He loved fishing, hunting (including out west) and wood cutting, usually heating his home with wood. Charlie and Norma enjoyed a few trips together after he retired. He also loved going to morning coffee get togethers to get the town news.

