Pasco County, FL

bread&butter
5d ago

RIP Young Man 😥prayers for your family.Doesn't seem like this will ever end with people pulling out in front of motorcycles. What needs to change?

8
Steve B
5d ago

Sometimes these motorcyclists are approaching at 125mph and are upon the cars before the driver can react. So sad for the loss of life, but there are a lot of young motorcyclists, that should never be on a motorcycle.

8
1 cool guy
5d ago

so which headlight from a far distances is a car and which on within those headlight is a motorcycle??? people need to learn this too while driving on roads that share the same roads we drive on. RIP BIKER (WAY TO SOON!!!!)

4
