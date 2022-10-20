Read full article on original website
bread&butter
5d ago
RIP Young Man 😥prayers for your family.Doesn't seem like this will ever end with people pulling out in front of motorcycles. What needs to change?
Reply(3)
8
Steve B
5d ago
Sometimes these motorcyclists are approaching at 125mph and are upon the cars before the driver can react. So sad for the loss of life, but there are a lot of young motorcyclists, that should never be on a motorcycle.
Reply(3)
8
1 cool guy
5d ago
so which headlight from a far distances is a car and which on within those headlight is a motorcycle??? people need to learn this too while driving on roads that share the same roads we drive on. RIP BIKER (WAY TO SOON!!!!)
Reply
4
Related
Jacksonville Man Killed On Bicycle When Struck By Car In Pasco County Overnight
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – A 46-year-old Jacksonville man has died after a crash that happened around 11:37 pm on Sunday. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the man was riding a bicycle northbound on US-19, north of SR-54, in the center lane. Troopers say a
Hazmat situation in St. Pete after semi crashes, spills used oil on road
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A crash involving a semi-truck and SUV caused traffic delays Tuesday morning in St. Petersburg, according to authorities. The crash happened around 6:11 a.m. in the area of 34th Street N and 7th Avenue N. The semi-truck was also leaking used oil, making the crash a hazmat situation.
Dunedin teen crashes into home while driving drunk, severely injures man: FHP
A teenager from Dunedin was arrested Friday night after crashing into a home while driving under the influence, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
20-year-old struck, killed while on scooter in Tampa
A 20-year-old died after being struck while on a scooter Monday morning, according to the Tampa Police Department.
fox13news.com
3-year-old boy safe after father barricades himself inside truck on Gandy Blvd. for 4 hours, police say
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Petersburg police said a man is in custody after arming himself with a weapon, taking a 3-year-old child from a home, crashing a pickup truck, and barricading himself inside for hours. Before 5 a.m., they said the man – identified as 32-year-old Matthew Perkins –...
St. Petersburg man shot in the head during I-4 road rage incident
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the man responsible for shooting a St. Petersburg man in the head during a road rage incident on I-4 earlier this month.
fox13news.com
21-year-old man dies in Palmetto shooting, police say
PALMETTO, Fla. - Manatee County detectives are investigating the shooting death of a 21-year-old man. The shooting occurred in the 2800 block of 7th Avenue East in Palmetto. Deputies responded to the area around 3:30 a.m. Monday and found the unresponsive victim in the driveway with at least one gunshot wound, they said.
Hillsborough deputies investigating death near Town ‘n’ Country
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death near Town 'N' Country.
News4Jax.com
Vehicle flipped upside down, St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office vehicle damaged in I-95 crash
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A vehicle was flipped on its roof Sunday morning in a crash on Interstate 95 that also left a St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office vehicle damaged. The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. on I-95 north near the State Road 207 exit. The Sheriff’s...
fox13news.com
One dead, another seriously injured in shooting at Temple Terrace gas station, police say
TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. - One person was killed and another was rushed to hospital after a shooting at a Temple Terrace gas station late Monday evening, police said. The Temple Terrace Police Department said officers responded to the 7-Star gas station located at 7749 Temple Terrace Highway about a reported shooting.
Man found dead in driveway leads to homicide investigation in Manatee County
Manatee County detectives are currently investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in a driveway on Monday.
leesburg-news.com
Lake County man arrested after allegedly groping teen waitress
A Lake County man was arrested after allegedly grabbing a 17-year-old Beef O’Brady’s waitress by her buttock and rubbing his hand along the girl’s thigh while telling her that she had “nice legs.”. The unwanted touching occurred at the Beef O’Brady’s in Bushnell where 65-year-old Larry...
iontb.com
Teen jailed for DUI after crashing his vehicle into a Palm Harbor home and seriously injuring the homeowner
Teen jailed for DUI after crashing his vehicle into a Palm Harbor home and seriously injuring the homeowner.
Missing 13-year-old from Hernando County found in Marion County
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A missing 13-year-old girl from Hernando County has been found, according to authorities. The FDLE said the minor was last seen on Burwell Road in Webster, Florida, Saturday. Hours after the FDLE alert, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said the child was found safe in Marion County. She will now be […]
hernandonewstoday.com
LOCATED — Purple Alert — Frank Barone – 2022-31406
Sunday, October 23Frank Barone was located earlier today safe in Hernando County. Thanks for all of the tips. Original informationPURPLE ALERT – Frank Barone – 2022-31406. Purple Alert The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance from our media partners and the community in locating a MISSING ENDANGERED ADULT.
Pinellas County woman arrested after trying to exorcise ‘suicidal demon’ out of child, deputies say
Pinellas County deputies arrested a woman Friday after they said she allegedly abused a child through a so-called "exorcism."
Hernando County man found safe after Purple Alert
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office issued a Purple Alert for a man who was last seen leaving a Brooksville hospital after threatening the staff.
Bay News 9
Drivers frustrated over growing traffic on US 301 in Riverview
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Neighbors in Riverview are concerned about growing traffic on US 301. Drivers are concerned about the stretch of US 301 between Balm Rd and Big Bend Rd. Newer developments there like Shady Creek don’t have dedicated lanes or traffic lights to and from 301, creating...
Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 23-year-old woman with disabilities
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing endangered woman in Tampa after she left her residence on foot with no phone or money.
St Pete Police Lead Bust On Massive Local Drug Ring
Police chief says ring was tied to several shootings in Pinellas County
Comments / 24