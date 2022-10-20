Read full article on original website
Related
nwestiowa.com
Iowa Roots Round
Songwriting can be quite an endeavor for a musician. And crafting the notes and lyrics is a process that not many music fans have the privilege of experiencing firsthand. But at the next event at the Pearson Lakes Art Center in Okoboji, they’ll get a glimpse behind the curtain as a trio of musicians will share songs and swap stories together on the stage.
nwestiowa.com
The Mom Event coming Saturday, Oct. 29
SIOUX CENTER—Moms of children high school age or younger are encouraged to come to a new free event in Sioux Center. The Mom Event is set for 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, New Life Church, 232 16th St. SE, Sioux Center. “Moms with young children, whether they stay...
nwestiowa.com
Dordt Defender Days Activities Oct. 28-29
SIOUX CENTER—Dordt University will host Defender Days Oct. 28-29. The event is an opportunity for students, parents, and alumni to reunite on campus and attend sporting events, concerts and the fall theatre production. The Schedule of Events is listed below:. Thursday, Oct. 27:. 5:30 p.m. Women’s Basketball vs Presentation...
nwestiowa.com
Wayne Horkey, 68, Alton
ALTON—Wayne Charles Horkey, 68, Alton, died Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, SD. Service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. Burial will be at the church cemetery. Visitation with family present will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, with parish rosary and vigil prayer service at 5 p.m., at the church. Visitation will resume 9:30-10:30 a.m. Thursday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen.
nwestiowa.com
Wagner: It was what we didn’t know that counted!
It was during the late 1970s and early 1980s that our sons, Jeff and Jay, began taking a serious role in the publication of The REVIEW. Jeff, 16 months older than his brother Jay, began going with me to The Daily Globe in Worthington, MN, each Saturday morning to print The REVIEW. He quickly made friends with the Globe’s innovative band of University of Minnesota-trained photographers.
nwestiowa.com
Rock Valley art classes go digital
ROCK VALLEY—Lisa Blum’s Rock Valley High School art students have always worked in physical media, brushing paint onto canvases, sculpting art from clay, and sketching images on paper with drawing pencils. Her art classes recently have gone digital. Beginning in 2018, the seasoned art teacher for grades 6-12...
nwestiowa.com
Reflecting on a year in O'Brien County Conservation
SUTHERLAND—Near Sutherland, nestled in wind-swept hills, there is a nature center with a statue of a buffalo poised out front. At its feet, there is a profusion of native prairie plants, blooming and wild looking, drawing butterflies. That small plot of native plants is tended by O’Brien County Conservation...
kiwaradio.com
Paullina Teen Wounded In Minnesota Drive-By
Hills, Minnesota — Minnesota authorities are investigating a drive-by shooting in Hills, Minnesota Saturday night that left a Paullina teen injured. KELO Radio reports that the Rock County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home over possible shots fired. Upon arrival, they found 18-year-old Savannah Johnson, of Paullina, had been shot in the leg.
more1049.com
Paullina Teen Injured in Southwest Minnesota Shooting
Hills, MN (KICD)– Authorities in Southwest Minnesota are investing a weekend shooting incident that is said to have injured a teenager from Paullina. KELO Radio in Sioux Falls reports the incident happened Saturday night in the Rock County community of Hills when shots were reportedly fired from a vehicle occupied by three men who had been told to leave a birthday party shortly before.
KELOLAND TV
Miner Brewing and Prairie Berry Winery closing Sioux Falls location
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — November 12 will be the last day the people of Sioux Falls can visit a local taproom and winery. Miner Brewing Co. and Prairie Berry Winery Taproom is closing at the Western Mall after eight years operating in Sioux Falls. The business shared the update in a social media post.
KELOLAND TV
Woman unharmed after scary experience with ride share
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police say a woman in a ride-sharing vehicle traveling on the interstate had a scary experience over the weekend. “She noticed that the driver missed the exit, and then he made some comments that kind of made her feel I guess not safe is probably the best way, kind of unwarranted or unwanted comments. They passed by a couple of exits, she used the app and basically notified that there was an emergency and at some point in time, he turned around and dropped her off nearby, near the destination,” said Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.
nwestiowa.com
Byers: Siouxland Conference accepts Unity Christian on fifth attempt
Unity Christian High School activities director Terry Schouten got the official word that the Knights had been accepted into the Siouxland Conference starting in the 2023-24 school year on Thursday, but he had no time to celebrate. He had a state-qualifying cross country meet to prepare for as the Knights hosted a Class 2A event in Orange City.
nwestiowa.com
Small-town atmosphere draws new doctor to Sibley
SIBLEY—Small-town living may not be for everyone but Dr. Garrett Sterk cannot imagine life any other way. Which made accepting a position as a family medicine practitioner at Avera Medical Group Sibley an easy decision for Sterk and his wife, Cassaundra. Sterk officially started his new role in Sibley...
dakotanewsnow.com
Slaughterhouse would hurt Sioux Falls business growth, ordinance leaders say
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - You have probably seen the “Stop the Stink” TV commercials, and you may even know about the lawsuit filed against the city of Sioux Falls. In two weeks, voters in the city will decide on the “slaughterhouse ordinance” that would ban...
nwestiowa.com
Hartley committee gets grant for crosswalk
HARTLEY—Iowa’s Rural Enrichment Grant Program is highly competitive, which is why David Vander Broek and other members of Hartley’s recreational trail committee were floored with delight when they recently learned their application was successful. “We kind of prepared ourselves for not getting good news, and then when...
nwestiowa.com
Man arrested for weed, more in Larchwood
LARCHWOOD—A 25-year-old North Sioux City, SD, man was arrested about 5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, in Larchwood on charges of second-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; interference with official acts; failure to use a child restraint device; no valid driver’s license; driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked; and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance.
nwestiowa.com
New cultures represented in N'West Iowa cuisine
SIOUX CENTER—Nuevo Vallarta Grocery & Jewelry was hopping on a recent afternoon. The aisles were filled with shoppers, filling their baskets. At the meat counter, the butcher pulled out marbled cuts of beef and weighed them, pausing now and then to scoop up store-made guacamole or hand out containers of fresh salsa. Between tasks, he ran to the back to grab more bags of housemade chips for the line of waiting customers.
nwestiowa.com
Alton man jailed for OWI in Orange City
ORANGE CITY—A 37-year-old Alton man was arrested about 9:20 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, in Orange City on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, speeding, no valid driver’s license and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance. The arrest of Josue Enrique Cruz Tercero stemmed from...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Falls man cited on charge of OWI
LARCHWOOD—A 31-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was cited Thursday, Oct. 20, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence in Lyon County. The citing of Kyle John Petersen stemmed from the stop of 2010 Ford Escape for speeding about 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, on 100th Street near the Ashley Avenue intersection about five miles northwest of Larchwood, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
KELOLAND TV
18-year-old injured in drive-by shooting in Rock County
HILLS, Minn. (KELO) — An 18-year-old was injured in a drive-by shooting in Hills, Minnesota Saturday evening. According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to the shots fired call around 11:30 p.m. Witnesses say there was a birthday party at the residence that day. Later in...
Comments / 0