The Mom Event coming Saturday, Oct. 29
SIOUX CENTER—Moms of children high school age or younger are encouraged to come to a new free event in Sioux Center. The Mom Event is set for 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, New Life Church, 232 16th St. SE, Sioux Center. “Moms with young children, whether they stay...
Iowa Roots Round
Songwriting can be quite an endeavor for a musician. And crafting the notes and lyrics is a process that not many music fans have the privilege of experiencing firsthand. But at the next event at the Pearson Lakes Art Center in Okoboji, they’ll get a glimpse behind the curtain as a trio of musicians will share songs and swap stories together on the stage.
Bonnema kicked cancer with fun in the sun
HAWARDEN—LeaAnn Bonnema, 56, of Hawarden celebrated 10 years cancer free this past summer. She is a survivor and if she had one piece of advice to share with others who are newly diagnosed, it would be to allow others to take the journey with you. In the beginning of...
Rock Valley art classes go digital
ROCK VALLEY—Lisa Blum’s Rock Valley High School art students have always worked in physical media, brushing paint onto canvases, sculpting art from clay, and sketching images on paper with drawing pencils. Her art classes recently have gone digital. Beginning in 2018, the seasoned art teacher for grades 6-12...
Friends, family, doctors help Warner on her journey
HAWARDEN—Kristi Warner, 51, of Hawarden has been having yearly mammograms since she was 49. In March 2022, Kristi’s mammogram was clear. After two separate injuries to her pectoral muscle on her left side, Kristi finally listened to her body and stopped overthinking “you’re just old” or “I’m being a wuss.” Kristi went to see her primary care doctor, Anne Hooyer, at Sioux Center Health Hawarden Medical Clinic on July 12.
Lonnie Bowden, 75, formerly of Hawarden
WEST LIBERTY—Lonnie Ray Bowden, 75, West Liberty, formerly of Hawarden, died Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, with his wife by his side after a short battle with cancer. A graveside service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Grace Hill Cemetery in Hawarden. A gathering of family and friends...
Byers: Siouxland Conference accepts Unity Christian on fifth attempt
Unity Christian High School activities director Terry Schouten got the official word that the Knights had been accepted into the Siouxland Conference starting in the 2023-24 school year on Thursday, but he had no time to celebrate. He had a state-qualifying cross country meet to prepare for as the Knights hosted a Class 2A event in Orange City.
New cultures represented in N'West Iowa cuisine
SIOUX CENTER—Nuevo Vallarta Grocery & Jewelry was hopping on a recent afternoon. The aisles were filled with shoppers, filling their baskets. At the meat counter, the butcher pulled out marbled cuts of beef and weighed them, pausing now and then to scoop up store-made guacamole or hand out containers of fresh salsa. Between tasks, he ran to the back to grab more bags of housemade chips for the line of waiting customers.
Small-town atmosphere draws new doctor to Sibley
SIBLEY—Small-town living may not be for everyone but Dr. Garrett Sterk cannot imagine life any other way. Which made accepting a position as a family medicine practitioner at Avera Medical Group Sibley an easy decision for Sterk and his wife, Cassaundra. Sterk officially started his new role in Sibley...
Wayne Horkey, 68, Alton
ALTON—Wayne Charles Horkey, 68, Alton, died Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, SD. Service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. Burial will be at the church cemetery. Visitation with family present will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, with parish rosary and vigil prayer service at 5 p.m., at the church. Visitation will resume 9:30-10:30 a.m. Thursday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen.
Man arrested for weed, more in Larchwood
LARCHWOOD—A 25-year-old North Sioux City, SD, man was arrested about 5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, in Larchwood on charges of second-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; interference with official acts; failure to use a child restraint device; no valid driver’s license; driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked; and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance.
Wagner: It was what we didn’t know that counted!
It was during the late 1970s and early 1980s that our sons, Jeff and Jay, began taking a serious role in the publication of The REVIEW. Jeff, 16 months older than his brother Jay, began going with me to The Daily Globe in Worthington, MN, each Saturday morning to print The REVIEW. He quickly made friends with the Globe’s innovative band of University of Minnesota-trained photographers.
Alton man jailed for OWI in Orange City
ORANGE CITY—A 37-year-old Alton man was arrested about 9:20 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, in Orange City on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, speeding, no valid driver’s license and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance. The arrest of Josue Enrique Cruz Tercero stemmed from...
Man arrested for violations at casino
LARCHWOOD—A 30-year-old Ruthven man was arrested about 2:20 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, on charges of improper use of a handicapped parking space; possession of an open container of alcohol; interference with official acts; no valid driver’s license; and driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood.
Sioux Falls man cited on charge of OWI
LARCHWOOD—A 31-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was cited Thursday, Oct. 20, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence in Lyon County. The citing of Kyle John Petersen stemmed from the stop of 2010 Ford Escape for speeding about 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, on 100th Street near the Ashley Avenue intersection about five miles northwest of Larchwood, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
Two charged with violation of no contact
ROCK RAPIDS—Two Rock Rapids residents were charged about 4:10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, with violation of a no contact/protective order. The charges stem from 31-year-old Kendra Rae Wilkerson being in a passenger in a 2001 Ford F-150 pickup driven by 32-year-old Kyle Eugene Wilkerson of Rock Rapids, who she is not to have contact with, after the vehicle was stopped on Highway 75 near South Fairlamb Street in Rock Rapids for driving violations, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
Rock Valley man jailed on charge of OWI
ROCK VALLEY—A 33-year-old Rock Valley man was arrested about 2:15 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Rolando Calderon Frausto stemmed from the stop of a 2007 Ford F-150 pickup on 16th Street near 12th Avenue for failing to stop for a stop sign in Rock Valley, according to the Rock Valley Police Department.
Harris man cited for yelling at neighbor
HARRIS—A 63-year-old Harris man was cited Sunday, Oct. 23, on a charge of disorderly conduct — loud raucous noise. The citing of Milton James Smith stemmed from a report of him yelling at his neighbor whenever the neighbor would go to the west side of his yard about 6:40 p.m. that day, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
Two charged after short chase in Sheldon
SHELDON—Two people were arrested on a variety of drug-related charges following a short pursuit about 9:50 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, in Sheldon. The arrests of 22-year-old Kyleigh Marie Sanders of Marathon and 22-year-old Walker Lee Hollenbeck of Archer stemmed from the stop of a 2003 GMC Envoy that Sanders was driving, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
O'Brien County mulls burn ban, vets program
PRIMGHAR—The burn ban in rural parts of O’Brien County will continue so long as the dry weather conditions persist. The board of supervisors discussed the burning restriction during its meeting Tuesday, Oct. 18, and opted to keep it in place. Emergency Management Agency coordinator Jared Johnson was not...
