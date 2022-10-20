Read full article on original website
Related
South Boston Win Gives Kvapil Cars Tour Late Model Stock Car Title; Sawalich Scores 6th Pro Late Model Victory
Carson Kvapil’s focus in the 125-lap Late Model Stock Car race that comprised half of Saturday afternoon’s CARS Tour Commonwealth 225 doubleheader at South Boston Speedway was to land a solid finish that would lead to an easy path to the series title in the season’s final race.
Transcript: Kyle Larson and Cliff Daniels - Homestead Miami Speedway
THE MODERATOR: We are joined by the crew chief of the race-winning car, which was the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, Cliff Daniels. Q. I guess the big question is what was the speech that Kyle referred to and that you gave the team that really seemed to make a difference to them?
Contender Boats 300 results from Homestead Miami Speedway
« Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview- Homestead-Miami Speedway NXS: Gragson dominates Contender Boats 300 to lock into Championship Four at Phoenix ». Latest from Speedway Digest Staff.
Daniel Dye Signed to Compete Full-Time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series for GMS Racing in 2023
This afternoon at Daytona International Speedway, GMS Racing officials announced a new addition to the team’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver lineup for the 2023 racing season. There will be a familiar face in a new place, as the two-time series championship winning team promotes Daniel Dye to drive the new No. 43 Chevrolet Silverado RST entry for a full-time effort next year.
Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Martinsville Speedway
In the 2022 NCS season, Kaulig Racing has earned six top fives, 13 top-10 finishes and has led 73 laps. AJ Allmendinger has made 22 starts at Martinsville Speedway in the NCS. He has earned two top five, seven top-10 finishes and has led 50 laps. In the 2022 NCS...
Petty GMS Hires Luke Lambert as Crew Chief for Noah Gragson and the No. 42 Chevrolet Team
Petty GMS today announced veteran crew chief Luke Lambert will join the team beginning in 2023 to lead Noah Gragson and the No. 42 Chevrolet team. “Hiring Luke (Lambert) was the right choice for us when it came to finding a crew chief for Noah (Gragson),” said Joey Cohen, Petty GMS Director of Competition and Engineering. “The chemistry and success they have had this year in the Xfinity Series is one that can’t be replicated, and we know with the right resources and tools, that success can carry over to the Cup Series next year. Luke brings a great deal of knowledge from his previous years in the Cup Series and knowledge of Noah. With both Luke and Dave (Elenz) next year, Noah and Erik (Jones) and the relationships they’ve already built, I know we’re giving them the best chance for success next season and the ability to continue to elevate Petty GMS.”
Goodyear Fast Facts -- Martinsville
NASCAR Cup Series -- Race No. 35 – 500 laps / 263 miles. Martinsville Speedway (0.526-mile oval) – Martinsville, Va. Set limits: Cup: 1 set for practice, 1 set for qualifying and 9 sets for the race. (8 race sets plus 1 set transferred from qualifying) Tire Codes:...
Brad Keselowski | Martinsville II Advance
Group practice and qualifying sessions return for this weekend’s schedule at Martinsville. Keselowski, a two-time winner at Martinsville, is set for his 26th Cup start at the .526-mile track. It ranks as his third-best track statistically with an 11.1 average finish (behind only Loudon and Pocono). He finished 17th there this spring.
Rush Truck Centers/Cummins Racing: Chase Briscoe Martinsville Advance
● Chase Briscoe’s approach to the penultimate NASCAR Cup Series race of the 2022 season, the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, has shifted drastically since the season’s first visit to the Virginia short track in March. Briscoe enters Sunday’s race in a must-win position, eighth in the playoff standings and 44 points below the cutoff line to advance to the following weekend’s Championship 4 at Phoenix Raceway. Should Briscoe take home the victory, he will leave with the ornate grandfather clock traditionally awarded to the Martinsville race winner and, more importantly, lock himself into the chance to compete for his first Cup Series championship in just his second season.
Transcript: Kyle Larson Fronstretch Interview - Homestead Miami Speedway
Q. You led all but 68 laps, and for the Miami fans you finally get a win at one of your best racetracks here at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Kyle, I know this was one you wanted bad. This is sort of reminiscent of last year when you guys were so dominant; maybe the best run you've had all year long.
Ty Gibbs / No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra Preview -- Martinsville 250
No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra News and Notes. ROUND TWO: Ty Gibbs is one of eight Xfinity drivers that have advanced to the second round of the playoffs. Josh Berry and Noah Gregson have locked themselves in the final four and Gibbs is 30 points ahead of the cutoff to advance.
Martin Truex Jr. – No. 19 Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota Camry TRD Preview – Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway
No. 19 Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes. TRUEX AT MARTINSVILLE: Martin Truex Jr. is a three-time NASCAR Cup Series winner at Martinsville Speedway with all three victories coming in the past six trips to the track. After coming close to victory lane multiple times, Truex finally broke through in a big way in October 2019 when he led 464 laps on the way to the win. He backed that victory up with another win the next June. Most recently, Truex led 20 laps on the way to winning the track’s April 2021 event. Overall, he has eight top-10 finishes in the past 10 trips to Martinsville. Earlier this season, Truex finished 22nd after having to make an unscheduled green-flag pit stop because of a loose wheel.
Fourth Quarter NMPA Pocono Spirit Award winner
For the second time this year, NASCAR driver Kurt Busch has been voted the winner of the NMPA Pocono Spirit Award. Busch was voted by the NMPA membership as the Fourth Quarter recipient. The 2004 Cup Series champion made the ballot through recognition for both his spirit and example for...
Three Toyota Top-10’s in Miami
Martin Truex Jr. (sixth) led Toyota with a top-10 finish at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday evening. Truex was leading on the final caution period when he spun off the nose of a competitor’s car entering his pit stall on pit road. Denny Hamlin (seventh) continued his strong Playoff performance with a top-10 finish. Hamlin has scored seven top-10 finishes in eight Playoff races and heads into Martinsville just five points below the Playoff cut line. Christopher Bell (11th) just missed the top-10 and faces a likely must-win in Martinsville as he is 33 points below the final Championship 4 berth.
Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series Headlining Fuzzy’s Fall Fling At Creek County Speedway!
Halloween Weekend at Creek County Speedway will be full of Sprint Cars and Candy as Fuzzy’s Fall Fling welcomes the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, along with the wingless action of the United Sprint League, and Factory Stocks on Friday, October 28, and Saturday, October 29.
Moji Sushi Partners with Front Row Motorsports
Moji Sushi, ready-to-eat sushi rolls made with Louis Kemp Surimi Seafood, will partner with Front Row Motorsports (FRM) and Todd Gilliland for the first time this weekend at Martinsville (VA) Speedway. "This car will really stand out on Sunday in Martinsville,” Gilliland said. "I am very thankful to Moji Sushi...
Team Penske NASCAR Cup Series Race Recap - Homestead
No. 2 Freightliner Ford Mustang – Austin Cindric. Point Standings: 13th (-1919) Race Rundown: Austin Cindric and the No. 2 Freightliner Ford recorded a 19th-place finish after 400 miles at the 1.5-mile Homestead-Miami Speedway. Cindric rolled off the grid 26th and struggled to gain track position through the onset of Stage 1. An early caution allowed the rookie driver to receive four fresh tires for the sprint to the Stage 1 green-and-white checkered. Finishing 22nd, Cindric reported tight conditions and returned to the attention of his Freightliner crew on pit road. Cindric restarted 20th for the 85-lap second segment and remained relatively quiet on the radio through his green flag pit stop on lap 121. Struggling with the short run, the 24-year-old driver received an adjustment to help aid the handling of the No. 2 Ford Mustang under the stage break after finishing 16th. Cindric fell a lap down but was eligible for the wave-around during a caution on Lap 212. The former NASCAR Xfinity Series champion went on to make one final stop before crossing the finish line in the 19th position.
Chris Buescher | Martinsville II Advance
Group practice and qualifying sessions return for this weekend’s schedule at Martinsville. Buescher is set for his 15th Cup start at Martinsville this weekend, where he has one top-10 (P9), which came in last fall’s race. In that event he drove from the 15th starting spot to his career-best Martinsville finish.
JD Motorsports Welcomes Aleve® Back to Racing at Martinsville
The NASCAR Aleve® car is set to take on “the Half Mile of Mayhem”, as Aleve® is set to make its return to NASCAR on Saturday, October 29. JD Motorsports proudly announced today their partnership with “Aleve®, a Bayer® Consumer Health Brand. Aleve® will be the primary sponsor for Bayley Currey’s No. 4 Aleve® Chevrolet at the Dead on Tools 250 at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday, October 29.
Motorsport Games Sends a Spooky Scheme to Martinsville Speedway
Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) (“Motorsport Games”), a leading racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world, and Live Fast Motorsports (LFM) announce their partnership at Martinsville Speedway. NASCAR Cup Series driver, B.J. McLeod, will return to the track driving the Halloween themed No. 78 Ford Mustang on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at 2 PM ET.
Speedway Digest
5K+
Followers
17K+
Post
515K+
Views
ABOUT
Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!https://www.speedwaydigest.com
Comments / 0