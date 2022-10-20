Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Mother of 6 shot to death at Detroit motel leaves family desperate for justice
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 42-year-old mother of six was murdered in a Detroit motel, leaving a grieving family desperate for closure, and police, for answers,. Stacie Ball’s body was discovered at the Travel Inn on Harper Road last Tuesday. "You didn't have to her like that, you didn't,"...
Tv20detroit.com
'We're still in shock': Man charged in roommate's murder in Detroit
DETROIT (WXYZ) — 7 Action News is learning more about the murder of a Detroit man on the city's east side. Police found John Boble dead in his apartment on Oct. 10. After an investigation, police arrested Corey Canty, Boble's roommate and friend. Canty is due in 36th District Court on Wednesday for a probable cause conference.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Unidentified man found shot to death behind Detroit home
DETROIT – The body of a man who was apparently shot to death was found Sunday afternoon behind a house in Detroit. Detroit police say that at about 5:48 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, an unidentified man’s body was found behind a home on Turner and Midland streets, near the Lodge Freeway. Officials say residents who live in the area heard gunshots and called 911.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police search for 23-year-old man after 1 killed, 1 injured in shooting
DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for a 23-year-old man in connection with a shooting that left one person dead and another injured. The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Monday (Oct. 24) in the 12100 block of Santa Rosa Drive on Detroit’s west side. Officials said the shooting...
fox2detroit.com
Mother of six murdered at Detroit motel • A looming 'tridemic' • Attorney says Ethan Crumbley is remorseful
TUESDAY NEWS HIT - A 42-year-old mother of six was murdered in a Detroit motel, leaving a grieving family desperate for closure, and police, for answers,. Stacie Ball’s body was discovered at the Travel Inn on Harper Road last Tuesday. "You didn't have to her like that, you didn't,"...
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘I want her to feel the pain I feel’: Southfield woman sentenced for hit-and-run that killed mother
DETROIT – A Southfield woman was sentenced Tuesday for running a red light, striking a 40-year-old mother in a crosswalk, and leaving her there to die. Police said they were called at 1:06 p.m. Dec. 4, 2019, to the area of West McNichols and Telegraph roads in Detroit. When...
fox2detroit.com
Family, community rally for justice one month after Detroit teen fatally shot
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Family and community members gathered Sunday for a justice rally following the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Nataja Boleware on Detroit's east side. "This is not a game; that sister should be here. She could have been the cure for cancer. The first black female president." The...
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘I’m not going back to prison’: Detroit couple barricaded after shots fired during family dispute
DETROIT – A man and woman have barricaded themselves inside a home near Schaefer Highway and Vassar Drive in Detroit, according to police. Update from chief: Man killed by officer after pistol-whipping, assaulting woman during 13-hour standoff. The couple was visiting the 53-year-old woman’s aunt and uncle when an...
Suspect dead, victim hospitalized after 13-hour standoff with DPD
A suspect is dead and a woman is in the hospital after the man allegedly assaulted her for several hours. The thirteen hour standoff ended when Detroit police shot the suspect who they say raised...
fox2detroit.com
Grandma accused of stabbing 2-year-old grandson in her Detroit apartment arraigned Sunday
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit grandmother was arraigned Sunday on charges related to the non-fatal stabbing of her two-year-old grandson. 56-year-old Alisha Carver allegedly stabbed her 2-year-old grandson multiple times in the head with a knife. He was non-fatally injured. On Oct. 20 around 1:39 a.m., police responded...
fox2detroit.com
Family seeks justice for 23-year-old Detroit man found burned and dumped in field
Roberto Ayala Jr. was found dead on Oct. 30, 2018. His body was burning in a vacant field at 23rd and Polar Street in southwest Detroit. Before his death, strange things were happening while he was in communication with his family.
Tv20detroit.com
Police shoot, kill 1 barricaded suspect in Detroit; search continues for suspect in another incident
DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Detroit Police were on the scene of two separate barricaded gunman situations on the city's west side this morning. One was taking place on Vassar near Schaefer and the other on Santa Rosa near Cortland. The incident on Vassar ended with the barricaded suspect being...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Chief: Man killed by Detroit officer after pistol-whipping, assaulting woman during 13-hour standoff
DETROIT – A man was shot and killed by a Detroit police officer after being gassed out of a house where he pistol-whipped and sexually assaulted a woman during a 13-hour standoff, according to authorities. Detroit police Chief James White said officers were called to the 19300 block of...
Tv20detroit.com
Man suspected of killing Lyft driver in Pontiac faces judge
PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — A murder mystery is unfolding after the death of a Lyft driver in Pontiac last Friday. Family members and friends have set up a memorial in Pontiac to honor Dina May Terrell, who was killed tragically while working as a Lyft driver. “She was an...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Family remembers Lyft driver killed in Pontiac shooting
PONTIAC, Mich. – The family of the Lyft driver that was killed in Pontiac is speaking out for the first time Monday. The shooting occurred last Friday morning at Putnam Avenue and Rundell Street. A memorial continues to grow for the Lyft driver shot and killed on the job....
Trash talk online led to men killing man live on Facebook, testimony reveals
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – What started as trash talk online between Terrell Smith and Shereif Bonner quickly escalated into a family gathering to make Smith regret his words, witnesses testified in court Monday morning. But the beatdown several family members said they were expecting to happen outside a home...
ClickOnDetroit.com
25-year-old woman killed in Sterling Heights when forklift she was driving fell on her, police say
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A 25-year-old woman was killed overnight in Sterling Heights when the forklift she was driving fell on top of her, police said. The incident happened around midnight Sunday into Monday (Oct. 24) at Metalsa, a business in the 40100 block of Mitchell Drive. Sterling Heights...
'You can't tell it's even a car': Fatal crash on Outer Drive in Detroit described as 'horrific scene'
At least one person is dead after a crash on Detroit’s west side Monday. Many details surrounding the crash remain unclear, but there was a heavy police presence in the area of Outer Drive and Greenfield Road late Monday morning.
Southfield man charged with murder of 17-year-old found dead along I-75
ST. CLAIR SHORES, MI -- The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office has charged Nathaniel Taylor, a 20-year-old Southfield man with one count of second-degree murder and one count of felony firearm in connection to the shooting death of Taya Land. According to WDIV-Detroit, Taylor was arraigned Friday a week after Land’s body was found along side I-75 with three gunshot wounds to her head.
"Armed and dangerous" suspect on run after fatal Detroit shooting, barricade
(CBS DETROIT) - A suspect, described as armed and dangerous, is on the run after a fatal shooting on Detroit's west side. Detroit Police Chief James White said the department is actively searching for 23-year-old Keyon Fields. He is wanted in connection with a double shooting in the 12100 block of Santa Rosa. The shooting left one person dead and another with a non-life threatening injury. The shooting started with a party at the multi-family home. Police said a dispute led to gunfire. Detroit police, with help from Michigan State Police, secured the residence after the shooting."We held the scene, we...
