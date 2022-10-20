ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Tv20detroit.com

'We're still in shock': Man charged in roommate's murder in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — 7 Action News is learning more about the murder of a Detroit man on the city's east side. Police found John Boble dead in his apartment on Oct. 10. After an investigation, police arrested Corey Canty, Boble's roommate and friend. Canty is due in 36th District Court on Wednesday for a probable cause conference.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Unidentified man found shot to death behind Detroit home

DETROIT – The body of a man who was apparently shot to death was found Sunday afternoon behind a house in Detroit. Detroit police say that at about 5:48 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, an unidentified man’s body was found behind a home on Turner and Midland streets, near the Lodge Freeway. Officials say residents who live in the area heard gunshots and called 911.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Man suspected of killing Lyft driver in Pontiac faces judge

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — A murder mystery is unfolding after the death of a Lyft driver in Pontiac last Friday. Family members and friends have set up a memorial in Pontiac to honor Dina May Terrell, who was killed tragically while working as a Lyft driver. “She was an...
PONTIAC, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Family remembers Lyft driver killed in Pontiac shooting

PONTIAC, Mich. – The family of the Lyft driver that was killed in Pontiac is speaking out for the first time Monday. The shooting occurred last Friday morning at Putnam Avenue and Rundell Street. A memorial continues to grow for the Lyft driver shot and killed on the job....
PONTIAC, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Southfield man charged with murder of 17-year-old found dead along I-75

ST. CLAIR SHORES, MI -- The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office has charged Nathaniel Taylor, a 20-year-old Southfield man with one count of second-degree murder and one count of felony firearm in connection to the shooting death of Taya Land. According to WDIV-Detroit, Taylor was arraigned Friday a week after Land’s body was found along side I-75 with three gunshot wounds to her head.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
CBS Detroit

"Armed and dangerous" suspect on run after fatal Detroit shooting, barricade

(CBS DETROIT) - A suspect, described as armed and dangerous, is on the run after a fatal shooting on Detroit's west side. Detroit Police Chief James White said the department is actively searching for 23-year-old Keyon Fields. He is wanted in connection with a double shooting in the 12100 block of Santa Rosa. The shooting left one person dead and another with a non-life threatening injury. The shooting started with a party at the multi-family home. Police said a dispute led to gunfire. Detroit police, with help from Michigan State Police, secured the residence after the shooting."We held the scene, we...
DETROIT, MI

