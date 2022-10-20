Read full article on original website
South Boston Win Gives Kvapil Cars Tour Late Model Stock Car Title; Sawalich Scores 6th Pro Late Model Victory
Carson Kvapil’s focus in the 125-lap Late Model Stock Car race that comprised half of Saturday afternoon’s CARS Tour Commonwealth 225 doubleheader at South Boston Speedway was to land a solid finish that would lead to an easy path to the series title in the season’s final race.
Transcript: Kyle Larson and Cliff Daniels - Homestead Miami Speedway
THE MODERATOR: We are joined by the crew chief of the race-winning car, which was the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, Cliff Daniels. Q. I guess the big question is what was the speech that Kyle referred to and that you gave the team that really seemed to make a difference to them?
Contender Boats 300 results from Homestead Miami Speedway
« Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview- Homestead-Miami Speedway NXS: Gragson dominates Contender Boats 300 to lock into Championship Four at Phoenix ». Latest from Speedway Digest Staff.
Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Martinsville Speedway
In the 2022 NCS season, Kaulig Racing has earned six top fives, 13 top-10 finishes and has led 73 laps. AJ Allmendinger has made 22 starts at Martinsville Speedway in the NCS. He has earned two top five, seven top-10 finishes and has led 50 laps. In the 2022 NCS...
Rush Truck Centers/Cummins Racing: Chase Briscoe Martinsville Advance
● Chase Briscoe’s approach to the penultimate NASCAR Cup Series race of the 2022 season, the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, has shifted drastically since the season’s first visit to the Virginia short track in March. Briscoe enters Sunday’s race in a must-win position, eighth in the playoff standings and 44 points below the cutoff line to advance to the following weekend’s Championship 4 at Phoenix Raceway. Should Briscoe take home the victory, he will leave with the ornate grandfather clock traditionally awarded to the Martinsville race winner and, more importantly, lock himself into the chance to compete for his first Cup Series championship in just his second season.
Goodyear Fast Facts -- Martinsville
NASCAR Cup Series -- Race No. 35 – 500 laps / 263 miles. Martinsville Speedway (0.526-mile oval) – Martinsville, Va. Set limits: Cup: 1 set for practice, 1 set for qualifying and 9 sets for the race. (8 race sets plus 1 set transferred from qualifying) Tire Codes:...
Ford Performance NASCAR: Elimination Races Set For This Weekend at Martinsville Speedway
A pair of elimination races are scheduled for this weekend at Martinsville Speedway as the NASCAR Cup and NASCAR Xfinity Series set their respective Championship 4 participants. Ford’s Joey Logano has already clinched a Cup Series spot after his win in Las Vegas while Ryan Blaney and Chase Briscoe still have a chance to join him as three spots remain available. Here’s a look at how each driver stands going into Sunday’s race.
Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series Headlining Fuzzy’s Fall Fling At Creek County Speedway!
Halloween Weekend at Creek County Speedway will be full of Sprint Cars and Candy as Fuzzy’s Fall Fling welcomes the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, along with the wingless action of the United Sprint League, and Factory Stocks on Friday, October 28, and Saturday, October 29.
Transcript: Kyle Larson Fronstretch Interview - Homestead Miami Speedway
Q. You led all but 68 laps, and for the Miami fans you finally get a win at one of your best racetracks here at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Kyle, I know this was one you wanted bad. This is sort of reminiscent of last year when you guys were so dominant; maybe the best run you've had all year long.
Ty Gibbs / No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra Preview -- Martinsville 250
No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra News and Notes. ROUND TWO: Ty Gibbs is one of eight Xfinity drivers that have advanced to the second round of the playoffs. Josh Berry and Noah Gregson have locked themselves in the final four and Gibbs is 30 points ahead of the cutoff to advance.
Martin Truex Jr. – No. 19 Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota Camry TRD Preview – Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway
No. 19 Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes. TRUEX AT MARTINSVILLE: Martin Truex Jr. is a three-time NASCAR Cup Series winner at Martinsville Speedway with all three victories coming in the past six trips to the track. After coming close to victory lane multiple times, Truex finally broke through in a big way in October 2019 when he led 464 laps on the way to the win. He backed that victory up with another win the next June. Most recently, Truex led 20 laps on the way to winning the track’s April 2021 event. Overall, he has eight top-10 finishes in the past 10 trips to Martinsville. Earlier this season, Truex finished 22nd after having to make an unscheduled green-flag pit stop because of a loose wheel.
Fourth Quarter NMPA Pocono Spirit Award winner
For the second time this year, NASCAR driver Kurt Busch has been voted the winner of the NMPA Pocono Spirit Award. Busch was voted by the NMPA membership as the Fourth Quarter recipient. The 2004 Cup Series champion made the ballot through recognition for both his spirit and example for...
Brad Keselowski | Martinsville II Advance
Group practice and qualifying sessions return for this weekend’s schedule at Martinsville. Keselowski, a two-time winner at Martinsville, is set for his 26th Cup start at the .526-mile track. It ranks as his third-best track statistically with an 11.1 average finish (behind only Loudon and Pocono). He finished 17th there this spring.
Ford Performance NASCAR: Chase Briscoe Accident Quote
CHASE BRISCOE, No. 14 Magical Vacation Planner Ford Mustang. WHAT HAPPENED OUT THERE? “The driver just made a mistake. I was really, really loose that run. We were really tight every other run. That green-flag run we tried to get really free on the other side of it and just started taking really hard. I was hanging on with everything I had. It felt like I was on ice. Honestly, I wasn’t even running hard. I was trying to just get to the caution. We kept getting freer. I got sideways and had the wheel all the way to the right and ended up head-on into the wall. It is really frustrating to have it be something of my own doing. I am better than to be crashing by myself. It is really unfortunate. It makes our job easier next week I guess. We don't have to worry about points. We gotta go to Martinsville and win.”
Chris Buescher | Martinsville II Advance
Group practice and qualifying sessions return for this weekend’s schedule at Martinsville. Buescher is set for his 15th Cup start at Martinsville this weekend, where he has one top-10 (P9), which came in last fall’s race. In that event he drove from the 15th starting spot to his career-best Martinsville finish.
Three Toyota Top-10’s in Miami
Martin Truex Jr. (sixth) led Toyota with a top-10 finish at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday evening. Truex was leading on the final caution period when he spun off the nose of a competitor’s car entering his pit stall on pit road. Denny Hamlin (seventh) continued his strong Playoff performance with a top-10 finish. Hamlin has scored seven top-10 finishes in eight Playoff races and heads into Martinsville just five points below the Playoff cut line. Christopher Bell (11th) just missed the top-10 and faces a likely must-win in Martinsville as he is 33 points below the final Championship 4 berth.
Moji Sushi Partners with Front Row Motorsports
Moji Sushi, ready-to-eat sushi rolls made with Louis Kemp Surimi Seafood, will partner with Front Row Motorsports (FRM) and Todd Gilliland for the first time this weekend at Martinsville (VA) Speedway. "This car will really stand out on Sunday in Martinsville,” Gilliland said. "I am very thankful to Moji Sushi...
JD Motorsports Welcomes Aleve® Back to Racing at Martinsville
The NASCAR Aleve® car is set to take on “the Half Mile of Mayhem”, as Aleve® is set to make its return to NASCAR on Saturday, October 29. JD Motorsports proudly announced today their partnership with “Aleve®, a Bayer® Consumer Health Brand. Aleve® will be the primary sponsor for Bayley Currey’s No. 4 Aleve® Chevrolet at the Dead on Tools 250 at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday, October 29.
RFK Racing and Fifth Third Bank to Honor Matt Kenseth at Martinsville
RFK Racing and Fifth Third Bank will honor Matt Kenseth and his upcoming induction into the NASCAR Hall of Fame with a special paint scheme on Chris Buescher’s No. 17 Ford at the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway. Kenseth, who scored Jack Roush’s first Cup championship in 2003, originally piloted the No. 17 Fifth Third Bank Ford in 2012 and this weekend’s scheme will be a nod to that originally livery.
Team Penske NASCAR Cup Series Race Recap - Homestead
No. 2 Freightliner Ford Mustang – Austin Cindric. Point Standings: 13th (-1919) Race Rundown: Austin Cindric and the No. 2 Freightliner Ford recorded a 19th-place finish after 400 miles at the 1.5-mile Homestead-Miami Speedway. Cindric rolled off the grid 26th and struggled to gain track position through the onset of Stage 1. An early caution allowed the rookie driver to receive four fresh tires for the sprint to the Stage 1 green-and-white checkered. Finishing 22nd, Cindric reported tight conditions and returned to the attention of his Freightliner crew on pit road. Cindric restarted 20th for the 85-lap second segment and remained relatively quiet on the radio through his green flag pit stop on lap 121. Struggling with the short run, the 24-year-old driver received an adjustment to help aid the handling of the No. 2 Ford Mustang under the stage break after finishing 16th. Cindric fell a lap down but was eligible for the wave-around during a caution on Lap 212. The former NASCAR Xfinity Series champion went on to make one final stop before crossing the finish line in the 19th position.
