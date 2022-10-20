ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Speedway Digest

Comments / 0

Related
Speedway Digest

Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Martinsville Speedway

In the 2022 NCS season, Kaulig Racing has earned six top fives, 13 top-10 finishes and has led 73 laps. AJ Allmendinger has made 22 starts at Martinsville Speedway in the NCS. He has earned two top five, seven top-10 finishes and has led 50 laps. In the 2022 NCS...
Speedway Digest

Rush Truck Centers/Cummins Racing: Chase Briscoe Martinsville Advance

● Chase Briscoe’s approach to the penultimate NASCAR Cup Series race of the 2022 season, the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, has shifted drastically since the season’s first visit to the Virginia short track in March. Briscoe enters Sunday’s race in a must-win position, eighth in the playoff standings and 44 points below the cutoff line to advance to the following weekend’s Championship 4 at Phoenix Raceway. Should Briscoe take home the victory, he will leave with the ornate grandfather clock traditionally awarded to the Martinsville race winner and, more importantly, lock himself into the chance to compete for his first Cup Series championship in just his second season.
INDIANA STATE
Speedway Digest

Goodyear Fast Facts -- Martinsville

NASCAR Cup Series -- Race No. 35 – 500 laps / 263 miles. Martinsville Speedway (0.526-mile oval) – Martinsville, Va. Set limits: Cup: 1 set for practice, 1 set for qualifying and 9 sets for the race. (8 race sets plus 1 set transferred from qualifying) Tire Codes:...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Speedway Digest

Ford Performance NASCAR: Elimination Races Set For This Weekend at Martinsville Speedway

A pair of elimination races are scheduled for this weekend at Martinsville Speedway as the NASCAR Cup and NASCAR Xfinity Series set their respective Championship 4 participants. Ford’s Joey Logano has already clinched a Cup Series spot after his win in Las Vegas while Ryan Blaney and Chase Briscoe still have a chance to join him as three spots remain available. Here’s a look at how each driver stands going into Sunday’s race.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Speedway Digest

Martin Truex Jr. – No. 19 Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota Camry TRD Preview – Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway

No. 19 Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes. TRUEX AT MARTINSVILLE: Martin Truex Jr. is a three-time NASCAR Cup Series winner at Martinsville Speedway with all three victories coming in the past six trips to the track. After coming close to victory lane multiple times, Truex finally broke through in a big way in October 2019 when he led 464 laps on the way to the win. He backed that victory up with another win the next June. Most recently, Truex led 20 laps on the way to winning the track’s April 2021 event. Overall, he has eight top-10 finishes in the past 10 trips to Martinsville. Earlier this season, Truex finished 22nd after having to make an unscheduled green-flag pit stop because of a loose wheel.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Speedway Digest

Fourth Quarter NMPA Pocono Spirit Award winner

For the second time this year, NASCAR driver Kurt Busch has been voted the winner of the NMPA Pocono Spirit Award. Busch was voted by the NMPA membership as the Fourth Quarter recipient. The 2004 Cup Series champion made the ballot through recognition for both his spirit and example for...
Speedway Digest

Brad Keselowski | Martinsville II Advance

Group practice and qualifying sessions return for this weekend’s schedule at Martinsville. Keselowski, a two-time winner at Martinsville, is set for his 26th Cup start at the .526-mile track. It ranks as his third-best track statistically with an 11.1 average finish (behind only Loudon and Pocono). He finished 17th there this spring.
Speedway Digest

Ford Performance NASCAR: Chase Briscoe Accident Quote

CHASE BRISCOE, No. 14 Magical Vacation Planner Ford Mustang. WHAT HAPPENED OUT THERE? “The driver just made a mistake. I was really, really loose that run. We were really tight every other run. That green-flag run we tried to get really free on the other side of it and just started taking really hard. I was hanging on with everything I had. It felt like I was on ice. Honestly, I wasn’t even running hard. I was trying to just get to the caution. We kept getting freer. I got sideways and had the wheel all the way to the right and ended up head-on into the wall. It is really frustrating to have it be something of my own doing. I am better than to be crashing by myself. It is really unfortunate. It makes our job easier next week I guess. We don't have to worry about points. We gotta go to Martinsville and win.”
Speedway Digest

Chris Buescher | Martinsville II Advance

Group practice and qualifying sessions return for this weekend’s schedule at Martinsville. Buescher is set for his 15th Cup start at Martinsville this weekend, where he has one top-10 (P9), which came in last fall’s race. In that event he drove from the 15th starting spot to his career-best Martinsville finish.
Speedway Digest

Three Toyota Top-10’s in Miami

Martin Truex Jr. (sixth) led Toyota with a top-10 finish at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday evening. Truex was leading on the final caution period when he spun off the nose of a competitor’s car entering his pit stall on pit road. Denny Hamlin (seventh) continued his strong Playoff performance with a top-10 finish. Hamlin has scored seven top-10 finishes in eight Playoff races and heads into Martinsville just five points below the Playoff cut line. Christopher Bell (11th) just missed the top-10 and faces a likely must-win in Martinsville as he is 33 points below the final Championship 4 berth.
Speedway Digest

Moji Sushi Partners with Front Row Motorsports

Moji Sushi, ready-to-eat sushi rolls made with Louis Kemp Surimi Seafood, will partner with Front Row Motorsports (FRM) and Todd Gilliland for the first time this weekend at Martinsville (VA) Speedway. "This car will really stand out on Sunday in Martinsville,” Gilliland said. "I am very thankful to Moji Sushi...
Speedway Digest

JD Motorsports Welcomes Aleve® Back to Racing at Martinsville

The NASCAR Aleve® car is set to take on “the Half Mile of Mayhem”, as Aleve® is set to make its return to NASCAR on Saturday, October 29. JD Motorsports proudly announced today their partnership with “Aleve®, a Bayer® Consumer Health Brand. Aleve® will be the primary sponsor for Bayley Currey’s No. 4 Aleve® Chevrolet at the Dead on Tools 250 at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday, October 29.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Speedway Digest

RFK Racing and Fifth Third Bank to Honor Matt Kenseth at Martinsville

RFK Racing and Fifth Third Bank will honor Matt Kenseth and his upcoming induction into the NASCAR Hall of Fame with a special paint scheme on Chris Buescher’s No. 17 Ford at the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway. Kenseth, who scored Jack Roush’s first Cup championship in 2003, originally piloted the No. 17 Fifth Third Bank Ford in 2012 and this weekend’s scheme will be a nod to that originally livery.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Speedway Digest

Team Penske NASCAR Cup Series Race Recap - Homestead

No. 2 Freightliner Ford Mustang – Austin Cindric. Point Standings: 13th (-1919) Race Rundown: Austin Cindric and the No. 2 Freightliner Ford recorded a 19th-place finish after 400 miles at the 1.5-mile Homestead-Miami Speedway. Cindric rolled off the grid 26th and struggled to gain track position through the onset of Stage 1. An early caution allowed the rookie driver to receive four fresh tires for the sprint to the Stage 1 green-and-white checkered. Finishing 22nd, Cindric reported tight conditions and returned to the attention of his Freightliner crew on pit road. Cindric restarted 20th for the 85-lap second segment and remained relatively quiet on the radio through his green flag pit stop on lap 121. Struggling with the short run, the 24-year-old driver received an adjustment to help aid the handling of the No. 2 Ford Mustang under the stage break after finishing 16th. Cindric fell a lap down but was eligible for the wave-around during a caution on Lap 212. The former NASCAR Xfinity Series champion went on to make one final stop before crossing the finish line in the 19th position.
HOMESTEAD, FL
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

5K+
Followers
17K+
Post
515K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy